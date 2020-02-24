Twitter Is Fairly Valued In The Low $40s

Introduction

Twitter (TWTR) reported Q4 and full-year 2019 results in early February that sent the stock higher, continuing a multi-month trend. The company beat on revenue, but missed on the bottom line. The market, however, looked past the bottom-line miss and saw considerable user growth, which sent the stock moving higher in the days and weeks following the report.

In this article, I perform a free cash flow valuation to come up with a fair price per share for shares of Twitter. This valuation puts fair value near $42 per share, giving shares around 10% more of upside.

Data by YCharts

2019 Earnings Results

Twitter grew revenue 14% in 2019 over 2018, but operating income fell to $366M in 2019 from $453M in 2018, as the company continues to make investments across the business in an attempt to boost growth.

While this spending hasn't translated into substantial revenue growth yet, it is making progress on the user side. Twitter saw user growth of 21% year over year in Q4, 2019. The fastest growth in many quarters.

Source: Twitter 2019 Letter To Shareholders

User growth is accelerating at an impressive rate. This is now the fourth straight quarter of user growth acceleration. Clearly, CEO Jack Dorsey and the management team are on to something here, though it remains to be seen whether Twitter can translate this user growth into revenue growth acceleration.

The Valuation

To value Twitter, I used my proprietary excel model to perform what is known in finance as an unlevered free cash flow valuation. The assumptions I made in the model are as follows:

1) Year 1 in my model is 2020. The model goes out 10 years, then ends with a terminal year.

2) I have revenue growth climbing to 15.5% in 2020 (in line with analyst expectations), then 20% in 2021 (year 2 in the model) as continued investments pay off. I then drop revenue growth by 1% per year until the terminal year, where I drop revenue growth to 2% in perpetuity. This is more aggressive than analyst estimates, however, I think Twitter's investments will ultimately work to accelerate revenue growth in the short term alongside user growth.

3) I have operating margin at 11% for 2020, up slightly from 10.59% in 2019. I increased operating margin by 1% per year until it capped out at 20%. While some social media and internet companies (looking at Facebook (FB) here) see much larger operating margins, Twitter has yet to prove it's capable of achieving significantly larger margins long term.

4) I used a tax rate of 21% going forward.

5) CAPEX in 2020 of 20.1% of revenue as per the midpoint of management guidance between $775M and $825M. I dropped CAPEX to 15.5% of revenue for the rest of the model, in line with 2018 and 2019 CAPEX of 15.48% and 15.45% respectively.

6) Depreciation and amortization of 14.73% of revenue based on the 5-year average.

7) Operating working capital of 10.64% of revenue based on the 5-year average. The image of the model below shows change in working capital between years.

8) A cost of capital or WACC (Weighted Average Cost of Capital) of 7.17% derived using the capital asset pricing model with a 3 year beta of 0.86, and a market risk premium of 6% for the cost of equity, and a 6% cost of debt after tax (based on 2019's interest payments and debt outstanding).

Source: Model created by the author.

The model came up with a fair value per share of $41.76. This leaves a little under 10% of upside for the share price from the close on Friday, February 21 of $38.30.

I'll point out two things here. The first is that bulls will likely look at my operating margins, and suggest that they are too low. This could very well be the case. Facebook routinely puts up operating margins of 30-40%. Twitter has yet to show this though, so for now, I'm keeping these margins on what some may consider to be on the low side.

The second thing is that bears may question my double-digit percentage revenue growth for the next decade. I do think this is a fair criticism of my model. Ultimately, however, I think advertising will continue to switch to digital from more traditional forms of media, providing a strong tailwind for social media and internet advertising companies like Twitter. This combined with a renewed focus at twitter on investing in the resources necessary to sustain such revenue growth give me enough faith in the business to achieve this revenue growth.

Conclusion

Twitter reported nice user growth in 2019. This could continue into 2020 as the company continues to spend in an effort to increase growth. I'm betting in my model that this focus on user growth will ultimately lead to steady revenue growth. My model places a fair value per share on Twitter of $41.76, which leaves not quite 10% to the upside. While this is enough to take a look, I am not going to purchase Twitter right now at this discount. I would need to see shares in the low $30s, or a 25% discount to fair value for me to consider purchasing shares at this time. That said, I think existing shareholders won't do poorly holding this stock either.

I'll be writing more articles on Twitter, as well as other great (or sometimes not so great) stocks. So, be sure to follow me and turn on email notifications to ensure you never miss another one of my articles! I try to help all my readers find interesting opportunities in the market. Furthermore, I'll be launching a Seeking Alpha marketplace service soon! In the meantime, Consider checking out some of the other articles I've written as well, which often do a deep dive into a company's fundamentals or take a look at their most recent earnings or news releases.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.