Earnings Outlook Of Atlantic Union Bankshares Remains Positive

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation’s (AUB) earnings are expected to continue to increase in 2020 chiefly on the back of loan growth. This increase in AUB’s loan portfolio is partly attributable to opportunities that have arisen from the Truist merger and the resultant disruption in the industry.

Absence of merger related expenses is also expected to lead to higher earnings this year compared to 2019. I have arrived at a target price of $39.1 for AUB, which suggests an 11% upside from the current market price. Hence, I’m adopting a ‘bullish’ rating on the stock (previous rating on AUB was ‘neutral’). While my new target price is little changed, I’m upgrading to a bullish rating because the stock price dip this year has created room for potential capital appreciation.

Management Looking to Seize Opportunities Created by Truist Merger

As mentioned in the fourth quarter conference call, management sees great opportunity in the Truist merger (SunTrust and BB&T) that was completed in December 2019. AUB hired 39 people from the Truist Companies in a variety of roles during 2019 that can help boost AUB’s loan portfolio in this year and the next. The company also hopes to capture some of SunTrust and BB&T’s customers that may be willing to move following the merger. Partly due to the disruption caused by the merger, the management is targeting to achieve loan growth of 6% to 8% in 2020.

I’m expecting low interest rates to also encourage credit off-take in AUB’s market, thereby driving loan growth for the company. In addition, Virginia’s economy appears to be showing signs of resilience, which will keep loan growth afloat. The state’s leading index was last reported at 1.17%, suggesting that its economy will grow modestly in the coming quarters. As a result, I’m expecting AUB’s net loans to grow by 7.2% year over year in 2020 and 2021. The table below shows my estimates for net loans and other key balance sheet items.

AUB has historically relied on mergers and acquisitions to grow its balance sheet. As the company has not announced any upcoming acquisitions, I have assumed that the loan portfolio will grow only organically in 2020 and 2021.

As can be inferred from the table above, I’m expecting deposits to grow more or less in tandem with loan growth. I’m expecting the loan-to-deposit ratio to be around 96% in 2020 and 2021, which is slightly higher than management’s target ratio of 95%.

Pressure on Yields to Outweigh Ease in Deposit Cost

Some pressure on AUB’s yields is expected this year due to a lagged effect of the 75bps Fed rate cut in 2019. As mentioned in the conference call, 24% of AUB’s loan portfolio was linked to one-month LIBOR while 13% was linked to prime at the end of 2019. This means that around 63% of the loan portfolio remained to be repriced in 2020 and beyond. The anticipated repricing is likely to pressurize yields, and consequently net interest margin, NIM, this year. The negative effect of yield decline is likely to be largely offset by lowering of deposit rates. The management expects to reprice some of its promotional money market deposits this year. As mentioned in the conference call, the management is expecting core NIM to be between 3.35% to 3.40% in 2020. Based on this guidance, I’m expecting AUB’s total NIM to contract by 7bps in the first quarter of 2020 on a sequential basis, before stabilizing. The following table presents my estimates for AUB’s NIM (please note that management’s guidance was for core NIM on fully taxable equivalent basis, while the estimate given below is for total NIM on GAAP basis).

Booking Completion of Merger Charges to Ease Non-interest Expense

I’m expecting non-interest expenses to be lower in 2020 compared to 2019 because of an absence of merger related expenses this year. AUB booked $27.8 million in merger expenses in 2019 due to its acquisition of Access National Corporation. In addition, the merger is expected to result in cost savings in 2020, which will further constrain non-interest expenses. AUB had already started booking cost savings by the end of the third quarter of 2019, as mentioned in the conference call, and I’m expecting the company to book similar savings in 2020.

Another reason why I’m expecting a fall in non-interest expense is AUB’s branch consolidation plan. The management is planning to move two Richmond branches into one soon and hopes to replicate that model to consolidate 12 to 14 branches into seven branches over time. This closure of branches is expected to keep AUB’s expense run rate low.

On the other hand, investment in technology is expected to drive up non-interest expense. The company plans on launching a new wealth management platform in the first half of 2020. AUB is also working on a new Digital Account opening solution that is scheduled to launch in the first quarter. Moreover, the company is adding debit card controls and enhanced notifications and alerts for real time updates to customers in the first quarter. All of these technological developments are expected to drive up non-interest expense this year. In addition, the management expects wage inflation factor of 3%, which too will boost non-interest expense.

The management expects this year’s expense run rate to increase by 4% from the fourth quarter of 2019. Considering all of the above-mentioned factors, I’m expecting AUB’s non-interest expense to decrease by 1.3% year over year when adjusted for merger expenses booked in 2019. Including the merger expenses, AUB’s non-interest expense is expected to fall by 7.9% year over year in 2020.

Earnings Growth to Drive Equity

The rise in loan balances and decline in non-interest expense is expected to drive AUB’s earnings in 2020. Contraction in NIM due to a lagged effect of last year’s rate cuts is likely to restrict some of the bottom-line growth. Overall, I’m expecting AUB’s earnings to grow by 11% year over year in 2020 to $2.67 per share.

The estimated earnings are expected to drive up equity book value in 2020. On the other hand, the dividend payout and day-one impact of the new accounting standard (Current Expected Credit Losses, CECL) are anticipated to erode equity book value. I’m assuming that AUB will hold its dividend steady in 2020 at the current rate of $0.25 per share. I’m also assuming that AUB’s allowance for credit losses will increase to $95 million from the current level of $42 million, based on management’s guidance given in the conference call. Overall, I’m expecting the equity book value to increase by 3% to $32.3 per share by the end of December 2020.

Double Digit Price Upside Expected

I'm using the historical average price to book ratio, P/B, to value AUB. As shown in the following table, the stock has traded at an average P/B multiple of 1.21 in the past.

Multiplying this average P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $32.3 gives a target price of $39.1 for December 2020. This price target implies a double-digit price upside of 11% from AUB's February 20 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to P/B ratio.

Based on the double-digit price upside, I’m adopting a 'bullish' rating on AUB. The stock also offers a dividend yield of 2.83%, leading to a total expected return of 13.6%. As a result, AUB appears to be an attractive investment.

My previous report on AUB gave a target price of $40.1 and a ‘neutral’ rating. Since the issuance of that report, AUB’s market price has mostly trended downwards. This decline in stock price has outpaced the reduction in target price; therefore, the potential upside is now greater than before. As a result, I’m upgrading AUB’s rating to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.