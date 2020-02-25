SilverBow Resources: An Extremely Undervalued Low-Cost Natural Gas Producer

SBOW is a risky stock, but it is perhaps the most undervalued I've seen with a "P/B" of 0.13X and an "EV/EBITDA" of 1.8X.

Despite vast improvements and significant unused credit facilities, the company is currently priced as if it will imminently enter bankruptcy.

The crash in natural gas prices has caused many E&Ps like SilverBow resources to lose over half of their market capitalization in a matter of weeks.

(SilverBow Investor Presentation)

Many natural gas E&P companies are trading at fire-sale prices due to the recent winter crash in natural gas prices. Last week I covered Panhandle Oil and Gas (PHX) in "Panhandle Oil And Gas: A Natural Gas Company That Is Even More Oversold Than Natural Gas" and this week I'd like to cover SilverBow Resources (SBOW) which offers a similar highly asymmetric risk-reward opportunity.

Evidence Suggests Natural Gas Is Incredibly Oversold

Let's quickly review my bullish stance on natural gas. Some of this section is repeated from recent past articles, but I added on a few more points.

Many natural gas producers, such as SBOW and PHX, have lost half or more of their value over the past few months as natural gas futures have tumbled over 50%:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, the crash in stock prices began last January as production growth outpaced demand growth and brought a glut back into the market. To make matters worse, the current winter season has been the hottest on record (in U.S history) which has drastically suppressed natural gas consumption:

(E.I.A)

While the drop in prices due to excess supply is understandable, the magnitude of this drop is not. As you can see in the chart below, the current seasonally adjusted surplus would normally be associated with natural gas prices of around $2.75 per BTU, not below $2 as it is today:

(E.I.A)

In my opinion, while the sell-off began with legitimate reasons, it has turned into a speculative short trade that is becoming far too crowded. As you can see below, short positions as a percent of all positions are back at a long-term high while the natural gas to WTI crude ratio is at a long-term low:

Data by YCharts

To me, these are major signals that the bottom is in for natural gas. The vast majority of producers cannot turn a profit with natural gas where it is at today and it is likely that the rig-count will continue to drop back to 2016 levels unless prices fully revert soon:

Data by YCharts

The last time the rig-count reached such a low, supply growth shrunk and henry hub spot prices nearly doubled. With hedge-fund short positions where they are today and the rig count falling as fast as it is, it is entirely possible that a large short-squeeze rally is right around the corner.

There are numerous ways one can bet on higher natural gas prices. You could use the ETF (UNG) or futures and bet directly, though you will be hit will pretty nasty roll losses due to natural gas storage costs. Additionally, many small E&P producers are extremely depressed and offer far more upside potential. They have more volatility than UNG, but if you scale position sizing accordingly to volatility the opportunity is greater in E&P's.

In my opinion, Silverbow Resources is one of the best companies to buy to take full advantage of this extreme situation. The company produces both natural gas with about 60% of its revenue coming from natural gas (of which 15% is NGL's) and the rest crude oil (note, only 28% of production equivalent is crude oil).

Following its asset sales, it is a pure-play producer in the Texas Eagle Ford, giving it significant profitability advantages. Even more, the company is sitting on 1345 Bcfe in proven reserves giving it quite a few years of production potential at 239 MMcfe/day (note, 790 Bcfe undeveloped).

Difference Between 2016 and Today

If you look closely at all of the charts above you'll realize that the natural gas market is essentially repeating its 2016 cycle of events. In 2015, the market entered into a glut and natural gas prices crashed from the $4 zone to below $2. The rig count fell substantially, hedge fund shorts rose to extreme levels, and the Henry-Hub/WTI Crude ratio hit an extreme low. Interestingly, all of those values are essentially the same today as they were in 2016.

Importantly, in 2016 the then-fast growing SilverBow Resources also fell into bankruptcy. Given most data today looks similar to 2016 data, SilverBow investors seem to fear that the same will occur again today. Indeed, SBOW is currently 90% below its 2018 price and is sitting on the edge of the key $50M market capitalization level needed for NYSE listing.

That said, the company was operating at substantially higher leverage in 2016 than it is post-restructuring. As you can see below, around the beginning of 2016 the company had as much in assets as it did liabilities (since it was selling assets at a significant loss):

Data by YCharts

While the company's total liabilities-to-assets is by no means low today at 58%, it is far better than it was in late 2015. This is also reflected in its superior operating cash-flows, working capital, and operating cost efficiencies:

Data by YCharts

Put simply, Silverbow Resources is not equal to Swift Energy (its pre-bankruptcy name). As you can see below, the company is a much more efficient producer than most of its peers following its operational improvements:

(Silverbow Resources Q3 Investor Presentation)

SBOW has among the lowest full-cycle and operating break-even costs. With natural gas around $2, they will not meet the full-cycle cost (which includes interest expense and DD&A) but will still likely meet interest expense requirements, particularly when its hedges are accounted for.

The company has been using derivatives to drastically limit risk. In its last quarterly report, the company reported a $13.4M gain on derivatives (compared to $24.5M in operating income) with a fair value of commodity derivatives of $20M. These positions are detailed below:

(Silverbow Resources Q3 Investor Presentation)

Looking at the chart on the left we can see that a third of SBOW's natural gas production is hedged through 2020 at $2.6. Obviously, the company's operating cash flows will still take a hit with prices where they are today but again, with an all-in operating cost of $0.95/Mcfe (see below) they are still expected to turn an operating profit. Given the appreciation in hedges, it is still likely that the company will report a profit for Q4 2019 and likely a slight loss thereafter unless prices rebound.

At 239 MMcfe/d and likely ~$0.85-$1.1/Mcfe operating profits (based on today's priced), it is likely that the company will an operating profit of $85M which pans out to $50M after interest expense is accounted for.

Importantly, the company has no credit due over the next two years and is borrowing below its 2022 $400M credit facility with only $282M outstanding. This means the company will have ample working capital to survive the current storm.

The company is subject to a few important restrictive covenants on its credit agreements. It cannot have a total debt to EBITDA over 4 on the last day of each quarter. This figure was at a safe 1.5X last quarter, but based on historical EBITDA given natural gas prices, it is possible that SBOW's EBITDA drops to roughly $100M this year (from $235M TTM) (accounting for hedges). This scenario would bring the company to the edge of its covenant agreement, but it would require natural gas prices to remain below $2 for the rest of the year which I see as highly unlikely.

If the company enters into default and is expected to be continually in that situation (unlikely if driven solely by temporarily depressed Natgas prices), they can foreclose.

Further, the company must have a current ratio of over 1 with unused credit counted as cash. The company has $67M in current liabilities and $60M in current assets plus $172M in unused credit so it would need to lose $165M in cash. With no dividends and a TTM CFO of $180M, I do not believe this will occur, even if the worst-case EBITDA drop scenario does.

Putting a Price on SBOW

SBOW's current valuation metrics are among the lowest I've seen in any stock ever. As you can see below, the company is trading substantially below its book value, at less than a year's worth of forward earnings, and at an incredibly low "EV/EBITDA" of 1.8X. See below:

Data by YCharts

In my view the market is assuming the worst-case scenario as its base-case for SilverBow. Even if the drop in natural gas was driven by fundamentals (as opposed to speculation), Silverbow would be undervalued at these metrics. Of course, if natural gas prices remain where they are, the above forward earnings estimate is likely to be off as earnings will more likely become negative. However, I believe the "EV/EBITDA" metric sufficiently demonstrates the high potential yield to long-term investors.

Given the company's unused credit facility and hedging, there is very little reason to believe that it will re-enter Chapter 11 this year as its current valuation seems to suggest.

If prices recover to 2018 levels (which were higher but still depressed), the company would likely have a "P/E", based on today's price and 2018-2019 income levels, around 0.66X and 0.5X. In other words, it would only need to make such a profit for slightly over half a year to earn back its current market capitalization. Remember, most U.S companies today are worth 25+ years' worth of earnings.

Most of SBOW's immediate peers have slightly worse financial positions and are trading at TTM "EV/EBITDA" ratios of 2.5X or higher. Based on other recent research I've done, the larger E&P companies are trading at TTM "EV/EBITDA" ratios of 4X-8X, making the smaller companies undervalued compared to the larger ones. Given this, I believe SBOW deserves a TTM "EV/EBITDA" valuation of at least 2.5X which requires a market capitalization of $145M, 190% above its current price. This equates to a price target of $11.

While that may seem high, it is worth pointing out that SBOW was around that level only six weeks ago. Of course, if commodity prices rebound and SBOW looks like it will be sustainably profitable then a 4X "EV/EBITDA" would be sensible (it had a 4-5X+ "EV/EBITDA" throughout 2018), this implies a market capitalization of $630m which would make SBOW into a ten-bagger today. This outcome is certainly not guaranteed, but it goes to show just how cheap the stock currently is.

The Bottom Line

Without a doubt, SBOW is a very volatile and risky stock that may not be suitable for all investors, particularly considering its currently depressed market capitalization. That said, it is perhaps the most undervalued stock I've ever seen.

At a "P/B" of 0.13X, it is very likely that the company could liquidate and still turn a likely profit to investors even if commodity prices fail to return in a timely fashion. The company currently has $552M in total liabilities and a market capitalization of $49M so, in the event of a liquidation, its assets would need to be worth at least $601M for investors today to breakeven. The book value of its assets today is $941M so they would need to sell for no more than a 45% discount. Essentially all of its assets are PP&E and current assets and, as described earlier regarding operating profit break-evens, its PP&E is more profitable than that of most of its competitors which implies it will not be so heavily discounted in liquidation.

Of course, I also believe liquidation is unlikely as it seems that natural gas is likely to rebound from here. Now, if natural gas remains at its current levels and is stuck in a clear trading range, I would likely close my long position in SBOW as the stock could go lower if liabilities build up and covenants are broken.

Even more, I plan to keep my position sizing small (<1%) until a clear bottom has been made in natural gas. Chiefly because, if its market capitalization remains this low, it could be delisted which would result in lower liquidity. However, as natural gas prices recover I would increase holdings as I believe SBOW has the most upside compared to its peers.

In my opinion, all of the factors currently align to make SBOW a great "buy" today. Natural gas prices are extremely oversold and a short-squeeze on Henry Hub looks to be around the corner (given money-manager short interest), the company has made substantial operational efficiency and balance sheet improvements and is among the cheapest in the industry (if not the cheapest). I am long SBOW and plan to slowly increase my position as the stock carves a stable bottom.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBOW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.