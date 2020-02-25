Carnival: Don't Buy It Yet

I've covered Carnival stock in the past and suggested that if the price were to fall as low as it is today, it could be a buy.

I have a general policy on Seeking Alpha that I only cover stocks I would consider buying myself if the price was right, or if I can warn investors about some danger of which they might not be aware. Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) is an interesting stock because it straddles both of these categories. Back in April of 2018, I wrote an article about Carnival that warned investors about its cyclical nature. I suggested that they should sell Carnival and I offered an alternative investment I thought would perform better this late in the economic cycle. I wasn't sure, for reasons I'll get into in a moment, whether I would be willing to buy Carnival stock even if the price fell a lot, but I was fairly certain it was a sell at that point in time.

When I write 'sell' articles I generally have two audiences in mind. The first audience is those investors who already own the stock and would like to avoid losses and perhaps increase the number of shares they currently own for free by buying at a lower price. The second audience is investors like me who are waiting for a price that includes a margin of safety (essentially value investors). The strategies for the two types of investors are different. For investors who own and really like the company already, I'm just trying to help them avoid losses and gain some extra shares in the company for free. There is a much lower threshold to buy a stock for those investors than for those of us who require a margin of safety before putting money to work.

For this first group of people who were already holding the stock, I suggested they sell Carnival stock and rotate into Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) and wait for Carnival's price to come down. As the price came down relative to SPLV, the investor would eventually be able to buy back more shares of Carnival at a lower price without spending any additional money (except for any taxes they may have had from capital gains when they sold their shares). Here is what I thought the outcome of that idea would be back in April of 2018:

I think SPLV should contrast itself well against a stock like Carnival that is subject to big drops, and if a fan of Carnival stock were so inclined, they could rotate back into Carnival near the bottom of the cycle, and I think they would have the opportunity to own ~30% more shares.

Here is how that strategy turned out (from my follow-up article December 27th, 2018):

CCL Total Return Price YCharts SPLV returned -2.17% while CCL lost -26.5%. An investor who got more defensive and rotated out of CCL back in April can now rotate back into Carnival and achieve an ~33% gain in shares at no extra cost... ...At this time, I consider this a completed successful trade for rotational investors. Now, let's look at what might be a couple of good entry points for those investors who are waiting in cash or some other defensive investment (as I am).

At that point, the mission for those investors who believed in Carnival as a good long-term business and who just wanted to avoid some losses and gain some free shares was accomplished. For the rest of us value investors who were looking to potentially buy the stock with a margin of safety, I shared a couple of potential 'buy' prices, should the stock price fall far enough.

Investors on the sidelines waiting to get into Carnival (or looking to add to current positions) should consider taking a 1/2 position (1% portfolio weight) after a -50% decline from highs around $36.35 per share, and, should the price fall far enough, a second 1% weighted purchase around $21.82. As for me, if the price gets low enough, I'm much more interested in taking a chance on Carnival than I was in April, but I'm going to take a closer look at the business before buying. So, I've moved it from "too hard" to the "on the fence" pile. If the first buy price hits, I'll write an update article with my final decision.

Since we are starting to get close to that initial 'buy' price. I thought I would write an update to let you know my thoughts today, especially given the coronavirus issues and the potential turning of the business cycle.

Understanding Carnival's Cycles

The first thing I examine when I want to learn about the cyclicality of a business and its stock is the historical earnings cyclicality.

In the Fastgraph above, operating earnings expressed in EPS are represented by the shaded dark green area. From peak to trough on an annual basis, CCL's earnings fell about -46% during the period of the last recession, but if we were to take out the stock buybacks that occurred during this time, the earnings decline would have been over -50%. Additionally, while not on the chart above, the earnings decline during the 1991 recession was similarly over -50%, while the earnings decline in the 2002 recession was shallower.

I break down earnings cyclicality into five basic categories. The first category I call "secular growth." This category describes earnings that continue to rise every year, even during economic recessions. The next three categories are "low," "moderate" and "deep." "Low" is usually for businesses which have earnings that have a history of declining in the single digits percentage-wise during downturns, but not much further than that. "Deep" I consider earnings that fall more than -50%, and "moderate" somewhere in between low and deep. And last but not least are businesses whose earnings go negative during cyclical downturns but recover soon after that, which I call "highly cyclical."

I consider Carnival a "deep" cyclical stock, and on a scale of 1-8, I rate their historical earnings cyclicality a '7'.

There are several important aspects to understanding deeply cyclical stocks and a great deal can be learned from studying their historical price cycles if one knows what to look for. Here is the data I shared from my April 2018 article.

Some of the key factors current Carnival shareholders might want to consider are the speed at which the stock price could fall, how deep the plunge could be, and how long they might expect the stock to stay below the price at which it is today. Over the past 30 years, Carnival has had four sell-offs and of 35% or more as depicted in the table below: ~Year ~Duration ~Time until bottom ~Depth 1987 18 months 3 months 50% 1989 2.5 years 18 months 57% 1999 5 years 12 months 60% 2005 12 years 4 years 71%

In my previous articles, I mostly focused on the depth of these declines, and to a lesser extent, the trend of increasing recovery times. These helped guide my suggested buy prices, and also made me question whether the potentially long recovery time, even if an investor bought at a low price, was worth it. In this article, I will add to my thoughts on those two issues, but I also want to focus on the timing and frequency of Carnival's cycles.

Let's start with Carnival's first big decline in 1987.

Data by YCharts

The chart above runs from Carnival's IPO in early 1987 through January 1989 and covers its first big stock decline of about -50% off its highs and the recovery from that decline. There are two likely contributors to this decline and it's hard to parse them out with precision. The first, and most obvious, is the infamous market crash in October of 1987. That probably accounted for more than half of CCL's big decline. The other likely cause is what I have termed the "post IPO drop", which is a big decline that typically occurs within 3 years of a stock's IPO. After studying hundreds of historical price charts and seeing this pattern of post IPO drops over and over again, I had to create a term for it and exclude it from being used to gauge any future drops in price the stock might have. Post IPO drops are typically not very predictive when it comes to gauging future price declines. (They have been very useful at dissuading me from buying new IPOs, though.) So, for our purposes here, I think we can set the 1987 price decline off to the side and focus on the other three Carnival price declines because the conditions that were present in 1987 are unlikely to repeat.

The first thing to focus on in this case is the frequency of these declines. Since 1988, Carnival stock has had only three major declines. This is notable because it precisely aligns with the number of recessions we've had since 1988. When a stock has experienced a similar number of deep declines as the wider market, I label the cyclical stock in question as "moderate frequency".

Building the profile of Carnival stock, we now know that it is a deeply cyclical stock, that goes through cycles with moderate, or similar, frequency as the wider market. Next, it's important to look at when these declines happened. What I want to know here is whether these declines are synchronous with the wider market's or not.

Data by YCharts

Above is a chart of the decline that began in 1989. You'll notice that in 1989 Carnival experienced a pretty deep sell-off about a year before the recession began in late 1990 while the S&P 500 stayed relatively strong. Carnival stock did rally after this initial decline, right up until the beginning of the recession when it went on to fall far deeper than the index during the actual recession.

Data by YCharts

The chart above runs from mid-1998 to 2002, and covers the next recession. Notice that Carnival stock again has a big drop of -40% in 1998, well before the recession and market top. It then goes on, again, to recover from that drop before making new highs, and starting its big decline in 2000, about a year before the official recession in 2001. Once again, falling much deeper than the market.

Data by YCharts

We see a similar (though not exact) pattern during the last recession. Carnival's price makes a dive deeper than -30% off its highs in 2006, then makes a recovery (only this time it fell a little short of making new highs). Then, about a year before the actual recession started the stock price started to fall, and once again, fell deeper than the wider market.

There are a couple of important takeaways here. The first is that Carnival's declines are indeed synchronous with the market. The second is that Carnival appears to be a pretty good leading indicator of recessions and market sell-offs. And, this does make some sense. Carnival is likely to make big capital investments in new ships when the economy is good (near peaks) and, one of the first expenses a person might cut when funds get tight is a family cruise. So, Carnival is likely to feel the pinch of a slowing economy before many other businesses.

Now let's look at the most recent price action of Carnival stock.

Data by YCharts

I think the question we have to ask ourselves is whether Carnival is likely to make a recovery here, or whether this is likely to be more like the decline it started in 2006 when it didn't really make a recovery. My view is that the recovery had probably started in Q3 2019, but that the coronavirus cut that recovery short, and investors should probably not expect a stock price recovery until after the next recession.

As a side note, here, I want to point out, that these late-cycle bounces of which Carnival has historically experienced are not unique to Carnival and can sometimes be taken advantage of by nimble traders. I demonstrated that on Seeking Alpha in real-time with my series on Cummins (CMI), which had a similar historical pattern as Carnival. In that series, I first warned investors about Cummins's initial decline in my article "How Far Could Cummins Fall?" in January of 2018. Then after the big initial price decline, I bought Cummins and shared that in my article "Buying Cummins for a Bounce" in July of 2018, and then I took profits on that bounce in my article "Cummins: Profiting from Cycles". I share these because I know sometimes it seems like I'm always bearish on everything I write about. But that's not true. I just try to warn investors of real dangers and pick the surest bets I can when I buy something.

I think there may have been a similar opportunity available in a stock like Carnival a few months ago, but it wouldn't have been an easy trade this late in the cycle. You never really know when an early-falling stock like Carnival (or Cummins) will peak out. These are stocks that will generally fall well before it is clear a recession is coming. Traders tend to sell first and ask questions later with deep cyclicals. That can create some opportunities, as it did with Cummins, but they are generally short-term opportunities and sort of like playing with fire.

For me, the real question with Carnival is whether coronavirus is a short-term problem that is creating a buying opportunity in the stock, or, if the virus simply cut short Carnival's historical pre-recession dip-recovery pattern. And, for me, the risk/reward favors avoiding Carnival at these prices. There are just too many risks and difficulties.

Let's begin by taking the other side of the argument. Let's say the coronavirus is a short-term, one-quarter issue and that it will either be contained, we'll find a treatment, or we'll just learn to live (or die) with it and not alter our behavior. In that case, we should expect the price of Carnival to recover. The problem then becomes, when do we take profits? We know we are late in the economic cycle and we'll likely have an economic slowdown sooner rather than later. Any sort of suspicion of a recession has historically weighed on Carnival's stock, so it will be very difficult to time a short-to-medium-term trade, as I did with Cummins, with Carnival.

The next option is simply to buy and hold for the long-term even if there is a recession. I covered this option in my last Carnival article:

The table below shows the results one would have had they invested after a -50% decline in price during Carnival's previous downturns. The returns in the table do not include dividends. I annualized the returns and then compared them to the S&P 500 if bought and sold on the same dates, annualized. The goal is to see if historically buying after a -50% decline would be an alpha-producing strategy, so the last column is the alpha produced by the investment annualized relative to the S&P 500. All the percentages should be treated as estimates and are based on the approximate months held. If one buys after a ~50% decline and sells after the stock makes a full recovery, it produces a ~100% simple return, so that is the simple return for each of the investments in the table below. Year the Decline Began Purchase Date Sell Date Months Held Annualized Gains S&P 500 Annualized Gains Alpha to the S&P 500 1987 10/29/87 1/26/89 15 80.00% 15.34% 64.66% 1989 9/28/90 10/1/91 12 100.00% 27.14% 72.83% 1999 3/2/00 8/15/03 41 29.27% -8.28% 37.55% 2005 10/9/08 2/23/17 100 12.00% 19.18% -7.18% Investing during the downturns in the 1980s and 1990s would have produced great alpha, but during the downturn that began in 2005 investing after a -50% decline would not have produced alpha and would have taken over 8 years to recover the 2005 highs. I prefer cyclical investments to take less than 5 years to recover and to produce alpha versus the S&P 500.

Note that the stock is not currently -50% off its highs, it's only about -42% as I write this. (As I'm editing early Monday morning, the stock is set to trade down, so it could be down -50% by the time the article is published.) But the underperformance during the last recession, along with the very long recovery time, should be enough to warrant caution. I think in order to be bullish on Carnival at today's prices one needs to either be a very nimble short-term trader, or they need to believe that the next recession is very far into the future (say, beyond 3 years). Otherwise, the risks of normal cyclicality, a recession, a historically slow recovery time, and the unknown impact of the coronavirus, would be enough to keep most rational medium and long-term investors away.

Conclusion

After reviewing Carnival's historical cyclicality and price movements and comparing them to where I think we currently are in the cycle, combined with the issue of the coronavirus, I don't think buying Carnival stock, even at -50% off its highs, offers a good risk/reward. So, I am removing my suggested potential buy price of $36.35. For now, I'm keeping my suggested deeper buy price of $21.82 for those who are generally bullish on the business, and I'll revisit Carnival if it nears that price. A lot of my decision whether to buy at that point will be determined by how the virus issue plays out, and how Carnival stock is trading relative to other opportunities in the market at the time. If it were to hit that price today with the coronavirus issues behind us, I might be a buyer since there isn't much value in the market right now. If it hits that price during a recession, there might be better values in the market that I find more attractive. We'll have to wait and see.

