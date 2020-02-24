DFJ: Japanese Dividends Grow Faster Than Share Prices

I discuss the best ETFs to invest in to take advantage of dividend increases while maintaining a margin of safety.

ROE is being dragged down by excess cash sitting idle on balance sheets; But dividend appreciation is rising faster than share prices.

Thesis: WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend ETF (DFJ) is a great way to take advantage of the small cap dividend growth trend taking place in Japan; Dividend growth investing paired with a net net investing strategy may be the most profitable investment strategy in Japan.

When I tell other investors that you need to invest in the Japanese stock market I’m greeted with a collective sigh, and maybe an explanation of how bad their debt to GDP ratio is. I’m not sure what's going on here, have all these people already tried investing there? Is everyone afraid of the recent consumption tax hike? Or do they just fear an overly indebted society on the brink of destruction as its society crumbles and people go extinct?

Whether the negativity stems from one of the above, or whether it's the extremely low interest rates that everyone fears, I’m not sure. But what I see is a nation of opportunity and a value investors dream. I see a nation slowly opening up to the idea of better corporate governance, higher dividends and responsible uses of debt.

If at first you don’t succeed, try and try again

Now let's take a stab at the first question, has everyone already tried investing in Japan and gotten burned? They may very well have, but were the investing in the right types of companies? When I look at many companies I see a huge surge in dividend returns. Dividend ratios seem to have exploded, but why is this?

Lets take a look at how dividend ratios compare to price valuations

I'll admit there is a lot of stigma with investing in Japan, but when I encountered the above graph it got me thinking. WisdomTree had actually done a ton of research on the growing dividends in the small cap sector. the DFJ ETF is a great way to diversify and take advantage of dividend growth in Japanese small caps.

Dividends have actually been outpacing price growth over a 10 year time frame, according to WisdomTree. This makes for an interesting situation where companies have actually gotten more attractive without losing value.

The best part is many of these companies are still sitting on huge cash piles. As corporate governance continues to improve we will likely see dividends outpace price valuations into the future. That is at least until the Japanese stock market finally shakes its stigma and becomes an attractive place to invest. But there may be something that is pushing to drive price valuations higher.

A little known government policy and a thing called the “shame index” may be getting us closer to more reasonable uses of corporate assets. Index tracking has exploded in popularity and there are numerous ways indexes are used to track certain aspects of individual companies. Japan even created an index known as JPX-Nikkei index 400 and has become known as the shame index, at least that's what Wisdom Tree explains:

“This index, which many refer to as the “shame index” if you were not included, gives companies incentives to focus on putting the cash on their balance sheets to more productive uses or to pay that cash out to shareholders. A higher cash level on the balance sheet means higher shareholder equity levels and therefore lower ROE.” (Source)

Return on Equity or ROE is one such investment principle that I have neglected in the past. Some say Warren Buffet focused on ROE, while others think what he really means is ROIC. Whether or not he favors one or the other is irrelevant since many, and Buffett included, hate irresponsible use of debt. The issue with ROE alone is it can be heavily manipulated through debt, because it does not effectively calculate for it. You can easily juice your ROE numbers by taking on lots of debt, having low levels of cash and buying back your own stock.

It becomes ever more important to look at a company’s debt levels if you are to measure a company's actual ROE value. One of the best parts about Japan is the ROE for many companies is not bogged down low profits, but rather large portions of unused cash just sitting on the balance sheet dragging ROE down.

To put this into context, it is very much possible that if this cash were put to good use ROE numbers could possibly double in some cases. I'll explain this more below with my case study on Sanko Co.

Consumption Tax Hike and an economy on the brink of collapse

Some bears would have you miss out on the great opportunity that lies ahead. For example this article explains how Japan's consumption tax hike and quantitative easing are destroying the economy. The numbers don’t lie either. The economy shrank 6.3% in Q4 2019. This doom and gloom seems very real, but the headwinds might not be as dire as they look.

“Currently, 56 percent of Japanese non-financial companies in the benchmark Topix index sit on net cash - meaning they have funds left over even if they paid all debts tomorrow. That compares with less than 20 percent in the United States or Europe, according to figures from brokerage CLSA.”

I mean it can't be all that bad, just look at how high the consumption tax jump in 2014.

Look at how that much higher consumption tax hike was in 2014 and the small dent it made in the EWJ.

As Japanese companies increase buybacks and dividends they will undoubtedly push the economy upwards. That's what is keeping the US economy afloat after all... But I digress, as dividends are taxed it will provide a nice boost in revenues for the government.

The consumption tax hike has likely already made the maximum impact it was going to make on the economy. Consumers will begin to normalize as the year goes on. I believe the biggest hit to the Japanese economy is behind us.

One theory I have behind the timely implementation of the consumption tax hike is the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Getting the tax hike implemented right before the Olympics was a good move since many tourists will be paying this tax contributing more for the health of the Japanese economy than any analyst has discussed.

The numbers outlined in my previous article give some insight into how extra tourism will impact Japan and contribute to the overall health of the economy.

I know some of you might still be skeptical on the Japanese stock market, but don't take my word for it Buffett is world renowned for his value investing and even he loves Japan. While he and Charlie Munger have heavily criticized Japan for its weak ROE and ROIC, its interesting to see Buffett’s comments on Japanese equities. Buffet explained in 2011 that Japan is a buying opportunity and will recover, his words were:

“It will take some time to rebuild, but it will not change the economic future of Japan... If I owned Japanese stocks, I would certainly not be selling them.” (source)

It seems even the Oracle says not to sell Japanese equities even while he abhors their cash stockpiling. But it seems like the best way to invest in Japan might just be to invest in companies with growing dividends or looking at it another way "friendly management".

Low interest rates and an overly indebted society

When we think of Japan we often think of low interest or even negative interest rates. Quantitative easing is the norm but it doesn't seem to help much. While this measure has propped up some Japanese zombie companies, there are tons of cash heavy companies that are not even utilizing this cheap money.

I'm gonna let you in on a little secret. You don't even have to invest in debt hungry companies in Japan. In fact you can buy stocks for less than the current assets they have on the books. In fact this is probably one of the best ways to invest in Japan.

Not only can you invest in Japanese net nets but you can even dividend growth invest! There are companies selling below net current asset value and actually raising their dividends on a consistent basis! To me this is utterly insane, Japanese companies for years, have been plagued by their low return on invested capital, but policy in Japan is changing.

These changes of policy in Japan are giving more money to shareholders and the best way to ride the wave is to see which companies are growing their dividends over time.

Lets take a look at once example I've noticed recently, Sanko Co.

On the chart we can see it has done very well for itself lately. The great part about this is the company didn't even raise its dividend at the time of its price jump. Its earnings weren't even that spectacular either.

What it has been doing regularly is raising its dividend. In fact according to its annual dividend growth rate, it has gone up by ~35.51%. For a little bit of comparison Apple has a dividend growth rate of only ~11.23% on an annual basis and offers a paltry dividend compared to its price.

I haven't even told you the best part, this company is selling below its current assets. Which means you get all of its long term assets free!

The easy way to invest

Now I know not all of you like to invest in individual stocks, but let me tell you that you can invest close to the kinds of companies that I'm targeting, and you can even invest in the shame index itself!

You can do this by investing in the following

I was actually quite surprised at how much higher the dividend yield was with DFJ than JPXN. I guess that just goes to show you that small cap Japanese stocks have been overlooked. The expense ratio for DJF is actually quite good at .58% and yields ~2.41%.

I would suggest an investment in both JPXN and DFJ. These two index funds do a great job of diversifying you against both large and small caps with great trackers. For example JPXN tracks companies with great corporate governance since they have better ROE and DJF tracks growing small caps giving out excellent dividends.

Conclusion

I hope I have been able to allay some of the fears that many have about investing in Japan. The best course of action is just to choose profitable companies paying an increasing dividend that have plenty of cash on hand. This will protect you from a sudden downturn and hopefully give you time to make move out of the stock before trouble arises.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SNKOF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.