CenturyLink: Good Enough

The company is back to investing in the business while maintaining strong free cash flow levels.

The market was disappointed in the failure of CenturyLink to maintain a return to sequential revenue growth.

CenturyLink (CTL) ended the year not delivering the top line results investors wanted to see. The company continues generating tons of free cash flows while easily covering a large dividend. The stock would rally substantially on improved revenues, but regardless, CenturyLink remains a huge buy here back near $13 as my investment thesis remains bullish.

Image Source: CenturyLink website

Revenue Dipped Again

For Q4, CenturyLink fell due to revenues dipping 3.6% to $5.57 billion. The revenue level was a new cycle low after the small rebound in Q3 and the previous low of $5.58 billion in Q2.

The company didn't really address the revenue issues, but the dip in Wholesale revenues weren't made up with the gains in Enterprise and IGAM segments. The Wholesale segment saw revenues dip $31 million sequentially and $80 million for the year. The segment still generates nearly $1 billion quarterly due to solid wireless tower connection deals.

The key Enterprise and IGAM segments only account of $2.5 billion of quarterly revenues or just 44% of revenues. CenturyLink has to generate improvements in the SMB or the Wholesale segment to really change the revenue trajectory.

The stock dipped as the rally following the Q3 quarter was based on the company reporting an improving revenue trend. CenturyLink actually beat consensus revenue estimates by $20 million last quarter, but the investment community wants to see the company actually grow revenues going forward.

Ultimately, the EIS orders including the recent $1.6 billion deal for the U.S. Department of Interior will contribute to improving revenue trends. The deal takes business from another telecom and should add ~$150 million in annual revenues once fully implemented in a couple of years.

The DOI award comes on top of other awards, including the Social Security Admin. deal for $470 million over 15 years. The company was clear these deals are generally additive, but the ultimate revenue impact and timing wasn't disclosed.

Following the results, analysts continue to project CenturyLink having a trajectory of annual revenue declines in the 2% range. The stock will have a difficult time rallying until management figures out a way of growing revenues.

Source: Seeking Alpha earnings estimates

All About Cash Flows

While the revenue numbers aren't making the hoped for turn, CenturyLink continues to forecast strong cash flows and billions left over after paying the 7.2% annual dividend yield. The telecom provided the following outlook for 2020:

Source: CenturyLink Q4'19 earnings release

The company is forecasting the following key changes in financial metrics over last year based on the above mid points:

Adjusted EBITDA - $9.10 billion, up from $9.07 billion.

Free Can Flow - $3.25 billion, down from $3.276 billion.

Net Cash Interest - $1.775 billion, down from $2.028 billion.

Capital Expenditures - $3.75 billion, up from $3.628 billion

CenturyLink isn't generating anything substantially better in the financials and key metrics such as EBITDA and free cash flow match the original 2019 targets, but the company is utilizing substantially less cash interest expenses to spend more on capital expenditures. CapEx spending is forecast to rise by nearly $150 million in 2020 or free cash flows would be positioned to rise.

In the process, the telecom has drastically improved the debt maturity profile. The company reduced the debt load by $2 billion during the year and pushed debt maturities out so they only average around $2 billion annually over the next five years.

Source: CenturyLink Q4'19 presentation

With CenturyLink generating over $2 billion in annual free cash flow after covering the dividend, the company will easily repay the existing debt maturities based on cash flows. In the process, the company will reduce annual cash interest costs in excess of $100 million annually.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that investors now get a stock offering a dividend yield in excess of 7% that could easily double the dividend payout. CenturyLink has substantial free cash flows while increasing investments in fiber networks to change the revenue trajectory going forward.

Despite the disappointing revenue trends, the stock is a buy with the future catalyst of increased capital spending and government contracts leading to eventual revenue growth. CenturyLink will rally once the company can start growing key financial metrics.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CTL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.