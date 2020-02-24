Cobalt Miners News For The Month Of February 2020

Cobalt market news - Congo creates state monopoly for artisanal cobalt. WoodMac. "We believe (cobalt) price risk is on the upside this year should the ‘major producers’ fail to ramp.

Cobalt spot prices rose slightly in the month of February. Cobalt price rebounds on Beijing stockpiling talk.

Welcome to the February 2020 cobalt miner news. The past month saw cobalt prices rise slightly and a busy month for market and company news.

Cobalt price news

As of February 20, the cobalt spot price was US$15.20/lb, up from US14.52/lb last month. The LME cobalt price is US$33,000/tonne. LME Cobalt inventory was 649 tonnes, slightly lower than last month (662 tonnes). More details on cobalt pricing (in particular the more relevant cobalt sulphate), can be found here at Benchmark Mineral Intelligence or Fast Markets MB.

Cobalt spot prices - 5-year chart - USD 15.20

Source: InfoMine.com

Cobalt demand and supply

On January 28 Mining Weekly reported:

Key EV markets to start growing again – WoodMac. This is according to consultancy firm Wood Mackenzie (WoodMac), which notes that interest around electrification shows “no signs of slowing”. Several major automotive manufacturers are launching ‘mass-market’ EVs on dedicated platforms, aimed at breaking down range and cost barriers. Mindful of consumer concerns around range, automotive manufacturers are opting for bigger batteries, offering more kilometres per charge and WoodMac notes that the trend of bigger batteries should continue over the short term. “While we do have a notional deficit of some 2 000 t (of cobalt) forecast this year, we expect this is necessary to further draw down the stocks that have accumulated through the cobalt value chain. We believe price risk is on the upside this year should the ‘major producers’ fail to ramp up, and higher prices are required to incentivize higher cost supply into the market.”

The BNEF cobalt supply and demand forecast - Deficits widening after 2022

Source: Bloomberg New Energy Finance

Cobalt market news

An article on January 17 on 4-traders Market Screener reported:

Strategic Metals: Cobalt isn’t going anywhere.....Several research consultancies suggest that 70,000 tons of cobalt (50% of 2018 production) would be needed to meet the growing needs of Li-ion batteries by 2021. A number which would rise to 92,000 by 2025. On this basis, price pressures are not to be ruled out, especially as cobalt supply and reserves remain extremely concentrated geographically.

On January 28 Nikkei Asian Review reported:

Japan to lift stockpiles of metals for EVs, wary of China's clout. Tokyo looks to secure access to lithium, cobalt and rare earths. Japan will expand its reserves of metals crucial to the production of electric vehicles and high-tech gadgets, aiming to keep pace with rising demand and ensure access as China gains increasing control over global supplies .....Tokyo looks to secure access to lithium, cobalt and rare earths.

On January 29 Investing News released (video): "Sid Rajeev: Cobalt to outperform other battery metals."

On January 31 Reuters reported:

Congo creates state monopoly for artisanal cobalt. Democratic Republic of Congo has granted a monopoly to a new state-owned company (Gecamines) to purchase and market all cobalt that is not mined industrially in an effort to exert greater influence over prices, a government decree shows. The decree says it was motivated by “the necessity of controlling the entire artisanal supply chain and boosting government revenues through control of prices”. It also aims to exert greater state oversight of working conditions in the artisanal sector, which has been plagued by instances of child labour and other abuses.

On February 5 Mining.com reported: "Cobalt price rebounds on Beijing stockpiling talk."

On February 20 quoted from a BMO Metals Brief (no link):

We have been asked about the impact of Tesla’s reported plan to use lithium-iron-phosphate [LFP] battery chemistry in its Chinese-produced models, which is nickel and cobalt free. The impact on the cobalt market is small, as the NCA+ technology Tesla uses more widely has <5% cobalt content in any case. For nickel, there would be a more meaningful impact. The shift in lithium mix (hydroxide-carbonate) is also relatively small.

On February 20 Wired reported:

As electric car sales soar, the industry faces a cobalt crisis. First it was lithium, now its cobalt. Electric vehicles need them for batteries, but supply issues will only worsen as demand rises. Global production of electric vehicles is predicted to top four million cars globally this year, rising to 12 million in 2025. In Europe alone, 540,000 electric cars will be sold this year, an increase from 319,000 last year. For that to happen, we don’t just need gigafactories to build the batteries but also need to get hold of the key materials, notably lithium and cobalt — and the gold rush on both has already begun. Last week, The Times reported that Jaguar Land Rover would pause production on the I-Pace, pinning the blame on shortages at battery maker LG Chem. Mercedes halved its 2020 production goals after shortages with the same supplier. "Currently EV uptake is arguably being constrained more by lack of manufacturing capacity than anything else," says Paul Anderson, co-director of the Birmingham Centre for Strategic Elements and Critical Materials. "Lack of battery manufacturing capacity is a key part of this, which is why there is the rush to build gigafactories." Aside from the usual hurdles of sourcing and extracting deposits and processing material for use, the key ingredients for EV batteries face geopolitical upheaval including trade wars, local protests, and raise human rights and environmental concerns. That will cause "structural undersupply," says Andrew Leyland, head of strategic advisory at Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, and could wreak havoc on EV supply chains just as the industry is hoping to go mainstream.

Cobalt company news

Glencore [HK:805] [LSE:GLEN] (OTCPK:GLCNF)

On February 4, Glencore announced: "Full year 2019 production report." Highlights include:

"Own sourced cobalt production of 46,300 tonnes was 4,100 tonnes (10%) higher than the comparable prior period, primarily reflecting Katanga's ramp-up."

Glencore 2020 production guidance (29,000t cobalt, includes Katanga Mining)

Source

On February 10, Glencore announced:

Samsung SDI and Glencore extend their long term strategic cobalt partnership. Glencore has today signed a five year agreement with Samsung SDI for the supply of cobalt hydroxide. Under the terms of this supply contract, Glencore will provide up to 21,000 tonnes of cobalt contained in cobalt hydroxide between 2020 and 2024. The cobalt will be sourced from Glencore’s industrial mining operations located in the DRC.

On February 18, Glencore announced:

Glencore's commitment to the transition to a low-carbon economy review of 2019 performance and scope 3 emissions projection.

Katanga Mining [TSX:KAT] (OTCPK:KATFF)

On February 3, Katanga Mining announced: "Katanga Mining announces ore reserves and mineral resources." Highlights include:

"Overall, the measured and indicated mineral resource for Kamoto Copper Company SA (“KCC”) (in which the Company has a 75% interest) decreased by 10.7 million tonnes since December 31, 2018, and inferred mineral resource decreased by 1.4 million tonnes since December 31, 2018, primarily attributable to depletion from mining activities in 2019."

On February 3, Katanga Mining announced:

Katanga Mining provides an update on major projects and announces 2019 fourth quarter production results. The cobalt debottlenecking projects (the “Cobalt Projects”) continued to progress the final components of this project.....Cobalt contained in hydroxide production increased to 6,173 tonnes in Q4 2019 from 4,763 tonnes in Q3 2019. As previously announced, KCC temporarily suspended the export and sale of cobalt due to the presence of uranium detected in the cobalt hydroxide at levels that exceed the acceptable limit allowed for export of the product through main African ports.

On February 13, Katanga Mining announced: "Katanga Mining announces 2019 fourth quarter and year end financial results." Highlights include:

"Cobalt revenue decreased to $10.2 million in Q4 2019 from $27.5 million in Q3 2019. Cobalt revenue decreased to $58.4 million in 2019 from $396.9 million in 2018. The decrease in cobalt revenue in Q4 2019 versus Q3 2019 was primarily due to a quality adjustment processed in Q4 2019. This was partially offset by increased sales volumes during Q4 2019 and a higher realized cobalt price......

Gross loss decreased to $77.3 million in Q4 2019 from $105.5 million in Q3 2019. Gross loss increased to $370.1 million in 2019 from $13.4 million gross profit in 2018.

Royalties and transportation costs increased to $72.8 million in Q4 2019 from $70.9 million in Q3 2019. Royalties and transportation costs increased to $268.1 million in 2019 from $201.7 million in 2018. Royalties and transportation costs have increased due to higher copper revenues and sales tonnes. The 2019 negative variance versus 2018 includes the impact from implementation of the 2018 Mining Code, which changed the basis of royalties from a net revenue to gross revenue basis, increased base royalty rates and cobalt being declared a “strategic mineral substance” and taxed at a higher royalty of 10% of gross revenue from Q4 2018 (previously 3.5%)."

China Molybdenum [HKSE:3993] [SHE:603993] (OTC:CMCLF)

No news for the month.

Zheijiang Huayou Cobalt [SHA:603799]

No news for the month.

Jinchuan Group International Resources [HK:2362]

No news for the month.

Chemaf (private)

No news for the month.

Eurasian Resources Group ("ERG") - private

ERG own the Metalkol facility in the DRC where ERG processes cobalt and copper tailings with a capacity of up to 24,000 tonnes of cobalt pa.

On February 2, Eurasian Resources Group announced:

Eurasian Resources Group plans battery material plant.....it is assessing the construction of a battery material plant to produce nickel-cobalt-manganese [NCM] precursor materials for electric vehicles [EVs]. Benedikt Sobotka, CEO of Eurasian Resources Group, said: “Our vision for a green economy is at the core of our continued commitment to supply the most critical materials for the global battery sector and we are leading industry efforts to ensure the sustainable, traceable cobalt sourcing in supply chains across Europe, North America, South Korea and Japan. Together with our partners we are currently considering multiple locations for the development of the precursor plant.”

Umicore SA [Brussels:UMI] (OTCPK:UMICY)

On February 7, Umicore SA announced: "Full year results 2019. Strong performance in a persistently difficult market context." Highlights include:

"Revenues of € 3.4 billion (+3%).

Recurring EBITDA of € 753 million (+5%).

Recurring EBIT of € 509 million (-1%).

ROCE of 12.6% (compared to 15.4% in 2018, reflecting impact of growth investments).

Recurring net profit (Group share) of € 312 million (-5%) and recurring EPS of € 1.30 (-5%).

Higher cashflow from operations of € 549 million (€ 92 million in 2018), including a € 78 million increase in working capital requirements from higher PGM prices; free cashflow from operations of - € 39 million (- € 406 million in 2018.

Capital expenditures of € 553 million (€ 478 million in 2018).

Net debt at € 1,443 million, up from € 861 million, mainly due to growth investments and including the € 188 million cash out relating to the acquisition of the cobalt refinery and cathode precursor activities in Kokkola, Finland. This corresponds to a net debt/recurring EBITDA ratio of 1.9x.

Proposed stable gross annual dividend of € 0.75, of which € 0.375 was already paid out in August 2019."

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. (TYO:5713) (OTCPK:SMMYY)

On February 7, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. announced: "Supplementary explanation for financial summary 3rd quarter FY2019."

MMC Norilsk Nickel [LSX:MNOD] [GR:NNIC] (OTCPK:NILSY)

No cobalt related news for the month.

Investors can also read my article: "Time To Buy Norilsk Nickel Before The Nickel Boom Perhaps Starts In 2018, or my article "An update on Norilsk Nickel."

Sherritt International [TSX:S] (OTCPK:SHERF)

No news for the month.

Conic Metals [TSXV:NKL]

Conic Metals has been formed from the Cobalt 27 spin-out. Conic Metals offers broad exposure to nickel and cobalt through a 8.56% JV interest in Ramu, 11 royalty investments, and an equity share of ~7% of Giga Metals Corporation.

On February 8, Conic Metals announced:

Conic discloses litigation in relation to Ramu Project. Conic Metals Corp. confirms that the Company has become aware of a writ of summons and statement of claim commenced in Papua New Guinea on February 5, 2020 against Ramu Nico Management [MCC] Limited (“MCC Ramu Nickel”). The writ of summons and statement of claim was filed on behalf of the Madang Provincial Government and certain local landowners, which contains certain allegations regarding the environmental impact of operations at the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt Operation. The writ of summons and statement of claim seeks to have Ramu’s tailings to be moved to an onshore tailings disposal facility, to have Ramu’s deep-sea tailings facility closed, certain declaratory relief, as well as monetary damages in the amount of K$18 billion (approximately US$5 billion) and special damages of K1.6 million (approximately US$473k).

Investors can view my recent CEO interview here.

Possible mid-term producers (after 2022)

RNC Minerals [TSX:RNX] (OTCQX:RNKLF)(formerly Royal Nickel Corporation)

No cobalt news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Gold & Nickel production results for Beta Hunt.

2020 - Any partner/funding decisions on the Dumont Ni-Co Project.

Jervois Mining [ASX:JRV] [TSX-V: JRV] (OTC: OTCQB:JRVMF) [FRA: IHS] (merged with eCobalt Solutions [TSX:ECS] (OTCQX:ECSIF))

On January 31 Jervois Mining announced: "Jervois Mining quarterly activities report to 31 December 2019." Highlights include:

"Bankable Feasibility Study (“BFS”) for Idaho Cobalt Operations (“ICO”) on track for completion by end March 2020.

ICO Refinery Scoping Study underway in parallel with BFS.

Updated ICO Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) increased contained cobalt in Measured Resource by over 20%.

New ICO MRE maximises cobalt grade using improved block design and modelling methods.

In Uganda, initial Kilembe drill intercepts included 9.9m @ 1.37 g/t Au; Waragi 1.5m @ 0.23% Co –majority of assay results from this program yet to be returned.

Uganda exploration continues in Q1 2020.

On January 17, revised offer filed for Kabanga deposit, Tanzania.

A$12.4 million cash as at 31 December 2019."

Upcoming catalysts include:

End Q1 2020 - BFS due.

2020 - Off-take agreements, project funding.

Fortune Minerals [TSX:FT] (OTCQB:FTMDF)

No news for the month.

Investors can read the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Possible off-take or equity partners, project financing.

Clean TeQ [ASX:CLQ] [TSX:CLQ] (OTCQX:CTEQF)

Clean TeQ has 132kt contained cobalt at their Sunrise project.

On January 29, Clean TeQ announced: "Quarterly activities report–December 2019." Highlights include:

"Sunrise Project Execution Plan progressing on schedule.

Scandium collaboration and Heads of Offtake Agreement with Panasonic.

Customer acceptance and handover of world-first Clean TeQ CIF® plant in Oman.

Commissioning underway of two additional commercial-scale continuous ion-exchange metal recovery and water purification plants in DRC and Australia."

On February 20, Clean TeQ announced: "Half-year financial report 31 December 2019."

Investors can also read the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Further off-take agreements and project funding/partnering.

Australian Mines [ASX:AUZ] (OTCQB:AMSLF)

On January 31, Australian Mines announced:

Quarterly activities report for the period ended 31 December 2019....... Following termination of this agreement (SK Innovation), the Company immediately re-engaged offtake negotiations with a number of interested third parties. These discussions, which are covered by strict non-disclosure agreements, were ongoing at the end of the quarter......Australian Mines is not anticipating undertaking any additional work at Flemington during the 2020 calendar year to allow the Company to maintain its focus on the successful development of its world-class Sconi Cobalt-Nickel Scandium Project in North Queensland, Australia. (At their Thackaringa Project) The Company is preparing to undertake its maiden drill program of this Priority Oneconductor during the current year.

Investors can read my update article here, my CEO interview here, or view the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Thackaringa drill results, Sconi off-take partners or financing.

Ardea Resources [ASX:ARL] (OTC:ARRRF)

In total, Ardea has 405kt of contained cobalt and 5.46mt of contained nickel at their KNP Project near Kalgoorlie in Western Australia.

No significant news for the month.

Investors can view their latest company presentation here, my update Ardea article here, and CEO interview here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Possible off-take partner and funding for the KNP Project.

Cobalt Blue Holdings [ASX:COB] (OTCPK:CBBHF)

In total Cobalt Blue currently has 79.5kt of contained cobalt at their 100% owned Broken Hill Cobalt Project [BHCP] (formerly Thackaringa Cobalt Project) in NSW, Australia. LG International is an equity strategic partner.

On January 31, Cobalt Blue Holdings announced: "Cobalt Blue December quarterly report." Highlights include:

Broken Hill Cobalt Project

"Project update.

Pilot Plant.

Conceptual Project Development Plan and State Significant Development approval process."

COB Partnerships

"Oz Minerals Testwork Agreement."

Cobalt Trends

"Electric Vehicle [EV] forecasts – inflection point seen from 2025 a Battery cost deflation continues – ‘tipping point’ forecast for 2023."

Corporate News

"Settlement with Broken Hill Prospecting Limited."

On February 10, Cobalt Blue Holdings announced: "Project and Future Battery Industries CRC success." Highlights include:

"Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited [ASX:COB] is proud to announce that it has been awarded A$2.4 million of Cooperative Research Centre [CRC] – Project Round 8 Funding from the Australian Government for applied research and development of the processing of cobalt-pyrite ore to generate battery ready cobalt sulphate over the next three years.

On February 10 Cobalt Blue released a "CEO's Letter to shareholders". The summary is:

"In December 2019 we reaffirmed a two-part strategy for Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited [COB], namely:

1. Bringing the BHCP into production; and

2. Commercialisation of COB’s proprietary technology through COB Partnerships.

A key stepping stone on our development path is to build a metallurgical testing centre in Broken Hill. This centre will scale from an initial Pilot Plant Operation (producing ~100-300 kilograms of cobalt sulphate from 90 tonnes of ore) to a larger scale fully integrated Demonstration Plant (producing 1–2 tonnes of cobalt sulphate using up to 2,000 tonnes of ore)."

Upcoming catalysts include:

Mid 2020 - Pilot plant commissioning. Ore reserve estimate update.

Q1 2021 - Demonstration plant.

Q1 2022 - Feasibility Study & project approvals. Final Investment decision.

First Cobalt [TSXV:FCC] (OTCQB:FTSSF)

No significant news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q1 2020 - PFS due.

Investors can view the company presentations here.

Havilah Resources [ASX:HAV] [GR:FWL]

Havilah 100% own the Mutooroo copper-cobalt project about 60km west of Broken Hill in South Australia. They also have the nearby Kalkaroo copper-cobalt project, as well as a potentially large iron ore project at Grants.

On January 24 Havillah Resources announced:

Jupiter MT anomaly Gravity Survey results.....confirms an earlier circular gravity anomaly and highlights several other features of potential exploration interest.....Provides independent corroborative support for Jupiter as an exciting conceptual copper-gold target.....Further geophysical work is planned to assist in defining a drilling target.

On February 19, Havilah Resources announced:

Rare Earth potential confirmed by expert. Rare earth element [REE] discovery potential in the Curnamona Craton highlighted by independent expert, Emeritus Professor Ken Collerson.

Note: Investors can learn more by reading my article "Havilah Resources Has Huge Potential and/or my update article. You can also view my CEO interview here, and the company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q2 2020 - Kalkaroo - Updated PFS due.

Aeon Metals [ASX:AML](OTC:AEOMF)

Aeon Metals 100% own their Walford Creek copper-cobalt project in Queensland Australia.

No news for the month.

For more information you can read my article "Aeon Metals May Have A World Class Copper And Cobalt Sulphide Resource In Northern Australia."

Investors can view the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q2 2020 - PFS due.

GME Resources [ASX:GME][GR:GM9] (OTC:GMRSF)

GME Resources own the NiWest Nickel-Cobalt Project located adjacent to Glencore’s Murrin Murrin Nickel operations in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. The NiWest Project which has an estimated 830,000 tonnes of nickel metal and 52,000 tonnes of cobalt.

On January 24, GME Resources announced:

Quarterly activities report December 2019. Over the reporting period the Company completed the majority of work for a conceptual study on the development of a small open pit designed to exploit a discrete high-grade nickel cobalt deposit at the Waite Kauri Project. Previous drilling at the Waite Kauri delineated a high-grade ore zone and the level of drill density required to support a conceptual pit design. The Project area contains a JORC 2012 measured resource of 0.5mt at 1.25% Nickel and 0.087% Cobalt calculated at 1.0% Ni cut off grade.

Investors can read a company investor presentation here.

Cassini Resources [ASX:CZI] [GR:ICR] (OTC:CSSQF)

Cassini's flagship is the West Musgrave Project hosting over 1.0 million tonnes of contained nickel and 2.0 million tonnes of contained copper in resource. The company has a buy in JV with OZ Minerals [ASX:OZL] (OTCPK:OZMLF) for West Musgrave in Western Australia. The company also has several other promising projects.

On January 24, Cassini Resources announced: "Activities report for the quarter ended 31 December 2019." Highlights include:

Corporate

"Board of Directors personnel changes.

$820,000 raised through exercise of Employee and Director options."

West Musgrave Project (CZI 30%)

"Pre-Feasibility Study nears completion, market release expected Q1 2020.

Further exploration opportunities at Succoth and One Tree Hill.

Expansion of Joint Venture regional tenement holdings."

Yarawindah Brook Project (CZI 80%)

"Maiden drill program commenced.

Promising early results from new “Brassica Prospect”."

Mount Squires Gold Project (CZI 100%)

"Further analysis of RC drilling results and planning for 2020 exploration."

Investors can read the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Early 2020 - PFS due.

Castillo Copper [ASX:CCZ]

On January 30, Castillo Copper announced: "December quarterly activities report." Highlights include:

"Ongoing work on the Zambia Pillar continued, with extensive structural targets identified in the high-priority Luanshya & Mkushi projects.

Significant progress with Mt Oxide Pillar, with historic data identifying two prospects – Big One Deposit & Boomerang Mine.

Independent report by SRK Exploration Services [SRK] recommends developing key Cangai Copper Mine [CCM] Pillar.

Test-work verifies CCM produces commercial grade concentrate.

Corporate: SRK’s Independent Technical Report, which reviews all three pillars, completed and included in the draft Prospectus for the London listing. $1.8M raised via placement organised by Merchant Corporate Advisory. Circa $343,000 raised via the issue of Convertible Notes....

Subsequent to the period close. Historic drill data verifies grades up to 28.4% Cu at Mt Oxide pillar from <50m in supergene ore."

On February 10, Castillo Copper announced: "Mt Oxide pillar highlighted in IOCG targets identified by Geoscience Australia."

On February 10, Castillo Copper announced:

Share sale agreement executed. Castillo Copper Limited (“CCZ” or “the Company”) (“Buyer”) is pleased to announce it has executed the Share Sale Agreement (“SSA”) with Zed Copper Pty Ltd (“Zed”) (ACN 634 154 331) (“Sellers”) to acquire four high-quality projects across the copper-belt in Zambia. As per the terms set out in the Heads of Agreement (HoA), which was announced on 10 July 2019, CCZ will pay the Zed Vendors $25,000 upon signing the SSA. Note, CCZ has already paid Zed $25,000 post executing the HoA in mid-2019.

Investors can view my CEO interview here, and an investor presentation here.

Nzuri Copper [ASX:NZC] (OTCPK:NZRIF)

Nzuri 85% own the Kalongwe copper-cobalt project in the Kolwezi region of the Democratic Republic of Congo [DRC].

On January 31, Nzuri Copper announced: "December 2019 quarterly activity report." Highlights include:

Corporate

"....On 20th January 2020, the Company announced that Xuchen has advised that the PRC Regulatory Approvals Condition has now been satisfied, with Xuchen having received the final required approval from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange....

Additional funding received from Chengtun of A$1.475M ($0.675M of this received during January 2020).

Kalongwe Copper-Cobalt Project, DRC

"Minor preventative maintenance works carried out on new site access road following extensive rain in the Kalongwe Project region.

Key regulatory reporting completed and submitted to DRC authorities.

Assisted local authorities in regional vaccination program of 359 children in multiple villages surrounding the project."

Exploration–Kalongwe and Fold & Thrust Belt JV.

"Following the transfer of the FBTJV permits into Regal Exploration, Ivanhoe DRC has begun funding its 10% share of the JV exploration expenditure, with A$0.05M received during the December quarter for expenditure incurred during September 2019."

Investors can read the latest company presentation here.

Celsius Resources [ASX:CLA] [GR:FX8]

Celsius owns 100% of Opuwo Cobalt Pty Ltd, which in turn holds the right to earn up to 76% of the Opuwo Cobalt (sulphide) Project in Namibia.

On January 31, Celsius Resources announced:

Quarterly activities report December 2019. During the Quarter, the Company continued with work programs aimed at keeping the Opuwo Project in good standing, in terms of in country expenditure and reporting, Corporate Social Responsibility [CSR] programs, and community and government consultation regarding the current status of the Project. Exploration programs have been developed for targets in the broader Opuwo Project for possible implementation during the coming period.....At the end of the Quarter, the Company held approximately $6.177 million in cash.

Investors can view the company presentations here.

Barra Resources Ltd. (OTC:BRCSF) [ASX:BAR] / Conico Ltd [ASX:CNJ]

Barra is developing the Mt Thirsty project, which is a 50/50 joint venture with Conico, to produce cobalt suitable for the metal, chemical and battery markets. Barra is has two promising gold projects in Western Australia.

On January 28, Barra Resources Ltd. announced: "ASX quarterly report quarter ending 31 December 2019." Highlights include:

Mt Thirsty Cobalt Nickel Project

"Test work demonstrates reduced nickel losses.

Mine pits and tailings design complete.

Wood finalising PFS capital and operating cost estimates.

All supporting PFS chapters in final draft."

Corporate

"Share Purchase Plan and Share Placement raised $1,152,500 before expenses.

Research and Development rebate of $103,000 received during the current quarter.

Barra to loan Conico up to $500,000 to facilitate completion of PFS. As at end of quarter, $174,000 has been drawn down.

As at the end of the quarter, Barra has $1,180,000 in cash."

On February 20, Barra Resources Ltd. announced: "Positive Mt Thirsty PFS to provide ‘first world’ security of cobalt supply." Highlights include:

"Mt Thirsty now assumes the mantle of Australia’s most advanced genuine cobalt project with a completed Pre-Feasibility Study [PFS].

Nickel is a useful by-product with a cobalt-nickel value split of 71%-29%.

Hydrometallurgical process is at atmospheric pressure and 70-90ºC utilising sulphur dioxide [SO2] as the main reagent.

Project scaled up to 1.8 Mdtpa feed rate.

19.1kt of cobalt and 24.8kt of nickel as a Mixed Sulphide Product [MSP] will be produced over a 12 year mine life.

Maiden JORC 2012 Probable Ore Reserve of 18.8 Mdt at 0.13% cobalt and 0.54% nickel estimated for the project.

Additional 1.8Mdt (<10%) of Inferred Mineral Resources scheduled. There is a low level of confidence associated with inferred mineral resources and there is no certainty that further exploration will result in the determination of indicated mineral resources or that the production target itself will be realised.

Positive economics returned with a pre-tax NPV of A$44.4M (A$25.7M post-tax).

Capital Expenditure of A$371M including 10% indirects, 9% growth, 4% owner’s costs, and 10% contingency.

All in Sustaining Costs of US$35,400/t contained cobalt."

Investors can view the company presentations here.

Alloy Resources [ASX:AYR]

On January 31, Alloy Resources announced: "December 2019 quarterly activities report."

On February 18, Alloy Resources announced: "Acquisition of Dingo Resources revitalises exploration project pipeline." Highlights include:

"Strategic acquisition of unlisted Dingo Resources to revitalise Alloy’s exploration project pipeline, including: Morgan Range Project targetting Nebo-Babel type Nickel-Copper deposits in West Musgrave. Highly prospective Bryah Basin Project targetting Copper-Gold.

Acquisitions complementary to Alloy’s Paterson Project JV with Rio Tinto.

Horse Well Project JV to be advanced for development and further exploration.

General meeting of shareholders to approve acquisition of Dingo Resources to be convened."

Canada nickel (soon to list)

On February 19 Investing News reported:

Noble provides update on Crawford Nickel spin-out and effective date for distribution of Canada Nickel shares to its shareholders.......Canada Nickel Listing. Noble has been advised that Canada Nickel Company Inc. has received conditional approval for listing its shares on the TSX Venture Exchange. Management of Canada Nickel are working towards obtaining final approval for listing as soon as possible.....Noble is working towards completing the necessary steps so as to distribute 10,000,000 Canada Nickel shares pro rata to those parties who are shareholders of record of at the end of the day on February 24, 2020.

Other juniors and miners with cobalt

I am happy to hear any news updates from commentators. Tickers of cobalt juniors I will be following include:

African Battery Metals [AIM:ABM], Artemis Resources Ltd [ASX:ARV] (OTCPK:ARTTF), Auroch [ASX:AOU] [GR:T59], Azure Minerals [ASX:AZS] (OTC:AZRMF), Bankers Cobalt [TSXV:BANC] [GR:BC2] (NDENF), Blackstone Minerals [ASX:BSX], BHP (NYSE:BHP), Carnaby Resources [ASX:CNB], Bluebird Battery Metals Inc. [TSXV:BATT] (OTCPK:BBBMF), Brixton Metals Corporation [TSXV:BBB](OTC:BXTMD), Canadian International Minerals [TSXV:CIN], Canada Cobalt Works Inc [TSXV:CCW], Centaurus Metals [ASX:CTM], Cobalt Power Group [TSX:CPO], Cohiba Minerals [ASX:CHK], Corazon Mining Ltd [ASX:CZN], Cruz Cobalt [CUZ] (OTCPK:BKTPF), Cudeco Ltd [ASX:CDU] [GR:AMR], Dragon Energy [ASX:DLE], European Cobalt Ltd. [ASX:EUC], First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF), Galileo [ASX:GAL], Global Energy Metals [TSXV:GEMC] (OTC:GBLEF), GME Resources [ASX:GME] (OTC:GMRSF), Global Energy Metals [TSXV:GEMC] [GR:5GE1] (GBLEF), Hinterland Metals Inc. (OTC:HNLMF), Hylea Metals [ASX:HCO], Independence Group [ASX:IGO] (OTC:IIDDY), King's Bay Res (OTC:KBGCF) [TSXV:KBG], Latin American Resources, LiCo Energy Metals [TSXV:LIC] (OTCQB:WCTXF), M2 Cobalt Corp. (TSXV: MC) (OTCQB: OTCPK:MCCBF), MetalsTech [ASE:MTC], Metals X (ASX:MLX) (OTCPK:MLXEF), Meteoric Resources [ASX:MEI], Mincor Resources (OTCPK:MCRZF) [ASX:MCR], Namibia Critical Metals [TSXV:NMI] (OTC:NMREF), Northern Cobalt [ASX:N27], Pacific Rim Cobalt [BOLT:CSE], PolyMet Mining [TSXV:POM] (NYSEMKT:PLM), OreCorp [ASX:ORR], Power Americas Minerals [TSXV:PAM], Panoramic Resources (OTCPK:PANRF) [ASX:PAN], Pioneer Resources Limited [ASX:PIO], Platina Resources (OTCPK:PTNUF) [ASX:PGM], Quantum Cobalt Corp [CSE:QBOT] GR:23BA] (OTCPK:BRVVF), Regal Resources (OTC:RGARF), Hylea Metals (ASX:HCO), Sienna Resources [TSXV:SIE], (OTCPK:SNNAF), US Cobalt [TSXV:USCO] (OTCQB:USCFF), and Victory Mines [ASX:VIC].

Conclusion

February saw cobalt prices rise slightly and LME inventory fall slightly last month.

Highlights for the month were:

Strategic Metals: Cobalt isn’t going anywhere. Meaning it will still be needed.

Key EV markets to start growing again – WoodMac. "We believe (cobalt) price risk is on the upside this year should the ‘major producers’ fail to ramp up."

Cobalt price rebounds on Beijing stockpiling talk.

Japan to lift stockpiles of metals for EVs, wary of China's clout. Tokyo looks to secure access to lithium, cobalt and rare earths.

Congo creates state monopoly for artisanal cobalt.

As electric car sales soar, the industry faces a cobalt crisis.

Glencore secures five-year deal to supply cobalt to Samsung SDI.

Katanga Mining - Gross loss increased to $370.1 million in 2019 from $13.4 million gross profit in 2018.

ERG plans to build a battery precursor materials plant.

Conic Metals discloses litigation in relation to Ramu Project.

Havillah Resources - Jupiter MT anomaly Gravity Survey support for Jupiter as an exciting conceptual copper-gold target. Rare earth element discovery potential in the Curnamona Craton highlighted by independent expert.

Castillo Copper acquires four high-quality projects across the copper-belt in Zambia.

As usual all comments are welcome.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLENCORE (LSX:GLEN), KATANGA MINING [TSX:KAT], NORSILK NICKEL (LME:MNOD), AUSTRALIA MINES [ASX:AUZ], FORTUNE MINERALS [TSX:FT], RNC MINERALS [TSX:RNX] , ARDEA RESOURCES [ASX:ARL], COBALT BLUE [ASX:COB], AEON METALS [ASX:AML], HAVILLAH RESOURCES [ASX:HAV], Cassini Resources [ASX:CZI], CONICO LTD [ASX:CNJ], First Cobalt [TSXV:FCC], POSEIDON NICKEL [ASX:POS]. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information in this article is general in nature and should not be relied upon as personal financial advice.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.