Ebix: India Pursuit May Not Be Enough

Ebix, Inc. (EBIX) will release earnings on March 2nd, 2020 before the market opens as it seeks to extend a recent rally from its 52-week low. Trading at just under $40, EBIX has broken out of a bearish consolidation trend where higher highs were converging on lows around $31. Breakouts over the 50-day and 20-day moving average suggest a short-term shift in sentiment to bullishness while the 200-day moving average, currently a bearish indicator, looks to be on the verge of being reversed. However, that rally looks endangered by the shortcomings of EBIX’s hopeful investments in India and a debt heavy balance sheet.

From Finviz

EBIX’s downside has been accentuated by a slew of poor earnings reports since the beginning of 2018. The company hasn’t recorded an earnings beat since 2018 Q2, and the last two earnings misses also came with revenue below the Wall Street consensus estimate. Shares traded lower on a massive miss of 38 percent as operating margin fell from 31 percent last year to 18 percent in 2019 Q3. EBIX has also seen their revenue growth rates slow over the past two quarters averaging 15.1 percent in 2019 Q2 and Q3 while 2018 revenue growth rates averaged 37.1 percent.

EBIX’s revenues are broken down into three main categories: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. Across these segments, financial performance has differed substantially.

From 2019 Q3 10-Q

EbixCash Exchange Expansion

EBIX’s EbixCash Exchange segment has been the busiest of the bunch over the last year. The segment saw YoY revenue growth of over 36 percent in 2019 Q3, well outperforming the other segments, and it now makes up over 50 percent of the company’s total revenue. Management confirms that the robust growth has been a result of the company’s emergence in India where the EbixCash financial exchange business has taken off. In the 2019 Q3 conference call sees EbixCash revenues alone growing “to between $500 million and $600 million, annually, over the next year,” a massive upgrade from its current trajectory.

In order to make some solid progress, EBIX plans on doubling down on India as it announced a partnership between MoneyGram and EbixCash on January 13th, 2020 which will bring remittance volumes of $3 billion to India with a net revenue effect of $20-35 million. Entering in emerging market like India allows EBIX to establish a foothold in the economy as the digital infrastructure is built in the financial industry. EBIX’s “phygital” model should allow the large Indian population to connect underserved communities to the financial network while maintaining the brick-and-mortar presence that exists. If unhindered, fast growth should be maintained.

EbixCash Complications in India

However, two interrelated issues threaten to complicate matters. In a more general sense, India’s growth has been under question since the weakening of the global economy has brought uncertainty in even the strongest of emerging economies. On February 17th, 2020, Moody’s issued the most recent vote of no confidence when they cut India’s 2020 GDP forecast from 6.6 percent to 5.4 percent and 2021 GDP forecast from 6.7 percent to 5.8 percent. In particular, Moody’s sees residual effects of the coronavirus making a substantial impact on its economic performance.

In conjunction with growth concerns, newfound trade tensions between the Indian government and President Trump’s administration have cast a shadow on some US company’s interactions with India. EBIX was not immune as it saw shares tumble as much as 20.5 percent on June 17th (ultimately ending down 11.5 percent) forcing the company to release a statement insisting US-India trade tensions would not have an effect on the firm and reasserting its growth outlook. However, EBIX could see some effects if the US decides to continue to take measures against India. For example, the Trump administration could find a way to hit back at India’s digital economy after India ordered US companies “operating a payment system in India” to store all data in India.

Insurance Exchange and Risk Compliance Lag

While the financial exchange segment flourished in the third quarter, EBIX’s Insurance Exchange and Risk Compliance offset the fast growth. Worldwide insurance exchange revenues were up 6 percent year over year which wasn’t terrible, but the positives were heavily outweighed by a 37 percent drop in Risk Compliance Solutions in the US. Management is hopeful that these numbers will improve though saying that “18 to 20 exchange deals in the U.S.” are in “the final decision-making stages.” Not much beyond that is addressed except that EBIX expects a turn around to come around in 2020.

Should investors worry that these segments are being more or less ignored? Probably not. EBIX’s goal of building wide networks of exchanges built around EbixCash will naturally lend itself to the financial services that it provides alongside like the insurance exchanges and consulting. CEO Robin Raina acknowledges this about India as she answers a question in the conference call, “what is the single biggest block today in selling insurance across the country? There are players who are trying to -- their reach isn't there. The distribution reach isn't there.”

That being said, the lagging performance in the US region is less likely to reverse because it is in a more mature market compared to the emerging economy of India. With EBIX planning a large marketing campaign for its new version of EbixCash.com, the return on those invested marketing dollars should be smaller in the US Insurance Exchanges and Risk Compliance segments than in India. It seems management recognizes this and has made India focus going forward. In the first nine months of 2018, India accounted for 38.7 percent of revenues with the US accounting for 40.6 percent. In the first nine months of 2019, India became the largest revenue earning region at 51.6 percent versus the US at 31.3 percent. With this in mind, it wouldn’t be surprising to see growth stall in the mid- to high-single digits for these two segments in the foreseeable future.

Piling on the Debt

EBIX does provide some promise in its investments in India, but it has put on a lot of debt to support them. In two years, EBIX has more than doubled its long-term debt level from $330 million in 2017 Q3 to $697 million in 2020 Q3. In the same period, short-term borrowings have also ballooned three times, and the firm is paying 227 percent more in interest income. The debt has gone to finance acquisitions in several different regions with mixed results. There doesn’t seem to be a real path forward in paying it down. Instead, EBIX will probably rely on the Indian operations to expand at the pace it expects to stabilize the balance sheet. Of course, the Indian complications have already been highlighted and remain a real threat to EBIX’s game plan.

Low Valuations or Withering Optimism?

With all the above analysis being stated, EBIX does have a relatively cheap valuation, trading at a forward non-GAAP price-to-earnings (NYSE:PE) ratio of 8.5x while the sectors it crosses over trend higher, financials at 14.7x and technology at 20.1x. In a market where asset inflation is a real concern, investors might view this as a unique opportunity; however, for EBIX it seems to represent a lack of confidence from investors in the company. Since the beginning of 2019, EBIX has been spending to expand its presence in India, giving plenty of time for investors to trade the stock up to a premium of its earnings, but it just hasn't happened. According to YCharts, EBIX briefly touched a PE ratio valuation of 20.0x, but failed to maintain that trend with the valuation quickly tailing off throughout the year. A similar trend occurred with its price-to-sales ratio peaking at 3.7x in Feb 2019 and trailing off to 1.8x a year later. The low valuations seem more like a vote of no confidence than a unique opportunity especially in the context of the current market which has seen technology stock valuations consistently float upward.

As EBIX has recently shifted its focus from the US to India, investors should also do the same in deciding whether to buy this stock. The rise of the coronavirus and suggestions that India’s growth in the short-term may be hindered create an immediate reason to stay away from it. However, the digitization of financial services in every country is a force that is hard to ignore and will be a tailwind for EBIX going forward, not only in its financial exchange segment but residually in the insurance and consulting segments as well. However, its debt financing feels reckless and leaves the balance sheet looking shakier than most investors like. That uncertainty shows in the stocks current valuations which seems very low in a market obsessed with technology stocks. For this reason, the short-term sentiment is bearish and the current rally probably unsustainable. A long-term view might be more bullish if Indian growth continues strong, and the US region starts to reverse. Investors should pause until they see these trends in future earnings reports.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.