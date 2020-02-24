Trinity Industries: The Future Is Looking Up

This firm is attractive and so long as the economy does not worsen, its prospects should only grow better over time.

One of the more interesting companies tied to the industrial transportation space these days is Trinity Industries (TRN). After years of suffering from weak market conditions and after going through a spin-off where it unloaded its non-rail assets, the firm’s fortunes look to be coming full circle once more. While data shows a rather tough 2019, guidance provided by management implies that 2020 should be generally quite positive for the firm and its shareholders. Because of this, now might be the time to consider hopping on board for the ride.

A rough year

By most accounts 2019 was a rough year for Trinity. At first glance, things look mixed, but when you dig in a bit deeper, the picture certainly titles somewhat toward the negative. Take, for instance, the firm’s fourth quarter last year. In recently-released data, it was revealed that revenue for the firm was $850.7 million. This represents an increase of 15.7% year-over-year from the $735 million reported for the fourth quarter of its 2018 fiscal year. This kind of growth was apparent for all of 2019 as well. Last year, sales totaled just under $3.01 billion. This was 19.8% higher than the $2.51 billion seen a year earlier. Sadly, though, things aren’t quite as they seem.

Trinity, at its core, runs two businesses: A Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group and a Railcar Products Group. The first of these is typically seen as the cash cow of the firm, with management owning and managing its own fleet of railcars, plus it having railcars under contract for other clients. As of the end of last year, the firm’s fleet (including managed third-party railcars) stood at 128,540. This is 6.4% higher than the 120,850 units seen at the end of 2018. Under its Railcar Leasing and Management operations, though, one volatile source of revenue relates to the sale of used railcars that are one year or newer.

These asset sales, while still generating cash for the business, don’t carry the kind of returns that leasing and management does. If you had looked only at the top line of segment results, you would have seen Railcar Leasing and Management sales rise 32.6% from $842.8 million in 2018 to $1.12 billion in 2019. If you strip out the railcar sales, though, the segment’s results showed a more modest increase of just 3.8%, rising from $728.9 million to $756.5 million. Fortunately, even with this adjustment, overall segment profits for Railcar Leasing and Management, as well as its other segment, did report improvements. This did not, however, stop the company from ultimately declaring net income that was lower year-over-year for 2019. For the period, profits were just $136.1 million, 16.6% below the $163.1 million seen in 2018.

The disparity between stronger segment level results and weaker bottom line results for the company as a whole is multi-faceted in nature. Restructuring charges of $14.7 million in 2019, for instance, were a factor. So too was higher interest expense for the firm, as well as differences in taxes for the period. The biggest issue was income of $54.1 million from discontinued operations recognized in 2018 that was not recognized in 2019. Instead, a loss was reported there for last year in the amount of $3.1 million. Perhaps a better measure of success might be to look at operating cash flow. According to management, this was $393.6 million in 2019. That’s an increase over 2018, but only to the tune of 3.8%.

The future is looking better

Last year, Trinity was fortunate enough to generate earnings per share of $1.09 from continuing operations and $1.07 on the whole. This year, the picture is set to turn out better. According to management, the firm should generate net profits this year of between $1.15 and $1.35 per share. At the mid-point, this translates to a price / earnings ratio of 18.3. This is still a bit pricey, but it’s not all that bad.

What’s more impressive is the topic of cash flow. Last year, the company’s reported free cash flow before factoring in investments into its railcar fleet was $423.3 million. With a market cap of $2.7 billion, this translates to a price / free cash flow multiple of 6.4. Next year, the company is guiding for free cash flow before its leasing investments of between $600 million and $650 million. This implies a price / free cash flow multiple of between 4.2 and 4.5, with a mid-point of 4.3.

One important consideration with Trinity is the company’s debt. As of this writing, its net debt (inclusive of $111.4 million in restricted cash) is $4.64 billion. This is not insignificant. Even with this, though, the company does not look too bad from a pricing perspective. Using last year’s free cash flow numbers, the trading multiple of the firm, on an EV / free cash flow basis, is a hefty 17.3. On a forward basis using 2020’s projected results, on the other hand, this figure drops considerably to only 11.7. That’s quite appealing.

Takeaway

Right now, Trinity makes for a very interesting long-term prospect for investors to consider. The company appears to be in recovery mode after years of setbacks caused by industry issues. Cash flow is growing, and while 2019 was disappointing in multiple ways, the picture is improving and the company, as a leader in its space, is likely to do well if management’s forecast turns out to be accurate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.