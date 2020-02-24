COVID-2019 Reminds Us That A Balanced Portfolio Needs Some Gold

It is never too late to buy gold if your portfolio has no exposure. Gold hedges against uncertainty, lower real interest rates, and a (potential) fiat currency crisis.

Gold is a critical part of a balanced portfolio and has been an overweight position at EPB Macro Research.

Gold responds to lower real interest rates. Lower interest rates yet a possible stagflationary response to the global shutdown is a recipe for higher gold prices.

The market is aware that any central bank response will likely lead to a reduction in interest rates, moving the Fed closer to the zero-lower-bound.

Gold has surged in the past several weeks with most of the gains coming as fears surrounding the Coronavirus outbreak escalate.

The price of gold has skyrocketed in the past several trading sessions, nearing a whopping $1,680/oz. The worsening of the Coronavirus outbreak has caused the market to fully expect sudden and sharp interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve and other Central Banks, resulting in a repricing of gold.

Gold:

In early January, I highlighted why gold could shine in 2020, citing lower real interest rates, continued balance sheet expansion from the Fed, and the eventual path to 0% interest rates. Admittedly, a viral outbreak was not in the forecast. The point, however, when constructing a balanced portfolio of risk, is not to forecast each economic event, but rather to prepare for any economic scenario (prosperity, recession, inflation, and deflation), and simply overweight the assets that are likely to perform the best in the upcoming economic regime.

With or without the Coronavirus, the path of interest rates, and the Federal Funds rate, was towards the zero-lower-bound as economic growth and inflation are perpetually under the weight of excessive debt and worsening demographics. These two factors alone are likely sufficient to forecast lower interest rates over time, something discussed in a recent article.

The worsening of the Coronavirus is providing an abrupt reminder that any balanced portfolio needs to be equipped with assets that perform well in various economic scenarios.

Gold has many secular and cyclical tailwinds. Gold should be a staple in any investor's portfolio that seeks to balance economic risk and have some level of preparedness for all economic scenarios.

Gold hedges against lower real interest rates, radical central bank policies, and a fiat currency crisis. In this note and in most of my analysis, I analyze the drivers of gold, aside from a currency crisis. In my assessment, physical gold is the only way to hedge against a major currency crisis, however, I think of that situation entirely separately from other investments.

While I mainly gain exposure to gold through ETF (GLD) and gold futures, the way you express your exposure to gold is largely up to personal preference and personal circumstances. My research and portfolio construction strategy argues for exposure to the price of gold. Investors can gain exposure to the metal in any way that seems appropriate.

The main takeaway is that a balanced portfolio of risk typically requires some exposure to the price of gold to hedge against many economic scenarios.

If your portfolio has no gold, and you seek to have a balanced portfolio of risk, gold still presents an attractive entry opportunity, if you have a long-term investment horizon.

GLD is the most common way and the method that I typically choose to express my current overweight allocation to gold.

Gold Hedges Against A Decline In Real Interest Rates & Central Bank Easing

Gold partly derives its value from real interest rates. Real interest rates are equal to nominal interest rates minus expected inflation.

Real interest rate = nominal Treasury rate - expected inflation

The Coronavirus outbreak has caused Treasury rates to plunge. Interestingly, most of the decline in Treasury rates is occurring from the real rate, rather than inflation expectations.

10-Year Real Interest Rate:

The price of gold often exhibits the strongest correlation at the 10-year maturity as gold is often described as an infinite duration asset.

Gold has no yield but is a store of value. Thus, when real interest rates decline, the opportunity cost of holding gold goes down and the price goes up. Importantly, it is not the level of real interest rates as much as it is the direction. Are real interest rates rising or falling - not are they positive or negative?

Gold vs. Real Interest Rate (Inverted):

As Central Banks gear up to use their only response tools, rate cuts and balance sheet expansion, the market has started to price-in what the next year may look like.

Currently, the effective federal funds rate sits at 1.58%, with the 5-year rate at 1.22% and the 10-year at 1.38%.

The level of inversion is far too much for the financial sector or the Federal Reserve to deal with and thus, the market is pulling forward the expectation of more rate cuts.

Below is the market's expectation of the Fed Funds rate, one year forward, based on Fed Funds futures.

In other words, one year from today, the market is suggesting the Fed Funds rate will be roughly 1.0% or effectively two rate cuts from the Fed.

Market Implied Policy Rate - 1-Year Forward:

When will those cuts occur?

Currently, the market is implying the first rate cut will occur at the June meeting, followed by another rate cut in November.

World Interest Rate Probability:

As the global economy falters from the outbreak of the Coronavirus, already in a fragile state saddled with unproductive debt, the FOMC and global central banks only have one move - ease policy.

Summary

A balanced portfolio must prepare for all four possible economic scenarios - prosperity, recession, inflation, and deflation.

The outbreak of the Coronavirus has caused investors to fear the recessionary scenario, leading to an expectation of massively lower interest rates.

If your portfolio management seeks to have a balanced approach to economic risk, this risk-asset sell-off and rally in safe assets is an abrupt reminder about the importance of gold.

While COVID-2019 is just the latest reason for lower interest rates, this path was predetermined by excessive levels of debt and worsening demographics.

Gold (GLD) and Treasury bonds (TLT) (IEI) (SHY) are my biggest overweight allocations relative to a balanced portfolio.

I choose to gain most of my exposure to the price gold through popular ETF (GLD). There are many other gold ETFs with different constructs, tax implications and more. Sometimes, I gain exposure to gold through gold futures. The way in which you express your allocation to gold largely comes down to personal preference and there are merits to the myriad of possible exposure methods.

If you have no exposure to gold and have a long-term view with a desire for a balanced approach to risk, it is never too late to gain some exposure.

If you are not overweight gold, you should consider that the upcoming economic environment of higher debt, lower growth, and more active central banks lead to a higher probability of lower real interest rates - the ultimate fuel for gold.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, TLT, IEI, SHY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.