The U.S. Bond Market: Yields At Or Near Historic Lows

What happens next is going to be all-important and must be watched closely along with anything the Federal Reserve might do, as the Fed indicated it is ready.

The United States bond market has been a major recipient of these funds and this flow has resulted in the yield on 10-year US Treasury notes reaching 1.37%.

"Risk averse" funds have already been flowing to "safe haven" markets around the world, but the news that Italy has "shut down" some cities has helped accelerate the flows.

Well, so much for my forecast for the bond market in 2020. As usual, I set out my view for longer-term interest rates in the coming year and put out the call to “watch what the bond market does in 2020.”

My more explicit prediction in December came to this conclusion:

Yields on US Treasury securities should rise in 2020. Action over the past month may be just a picture of this happening. The yield on the 10-year TIPS has remained relatively steady, indicating that the foreign flow of ‘risk-averse’ funds have stabilized, while inflationary expectations built into the 10-year nominal yield have risen by 15 basis points from about 1.60 percent to 1.75 percent. I don’t see the yield on the 10-year Treasury note returning to the 2.95 percent level it was at last year, but I think some movement toward 2.50 percent may be in the works for the year.

But, what has happened?

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note, which was around 1.92% at the end of 2019, dropped to 1.37% at the close of business on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.

For one, the coronavirus fear has taken over and the "risk averse" flows of funds have accelerated. I have alluded to this factor in an earlier post.

On Jan. 13, 2020, as a result of these flows, the yield on the 10-year TIPS at the close of the day was 0.060%, down from 0.125% on Dec. 31, 2019. This reflected the increasing flows that took place after the first of the year.

As the flow of funds accelerated, we find that on Feb. 13, 2020, the yield on the 10-year TIPS had fallen to a negative 0.066%.

The funds flow increased even more dramatically toward the end of last week and at the close of business on Monday, the 10-year TIPS yield was down to a negative 0.22%.

Unlike what was happening in December, the yield on the 10-year TIPS has been falling dramatically.

Inflationary expectations have remained pretty stable since the first of the year. On Dec. 31, 2019, the inflationary expectations built into the 10-year nominal Treasury rate were 1.79%. At the close of business on Feb. 24, 2020, inflationary expectations had dropped to 1.60 percent.

As mentioned above, the decline in the yield amounted to 55 basis points and the 10-year yield traded today to yield 1.37%, the lowest this yield has been since the early 1950s. The yield on the 30-year US Treasury bond closed at a historic low of 1.83%.

This drop in longer-term yields has also resulted in the Treasury yield curve becoming quite flat, a factor that many economists believe signals the possibility that the economy will fall into a recession in the near future.

Furthermore, the stock market tanked today, following another day of losses on last Friday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell over 1,000 points Monday - 1,031, to be more exact - and the S&P 500 stock index dropped 111 points.

This is certainly a disturbing scenario.

The Federal Reserve is standing ready.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has said for several weeks now that the Federal Reserve was closely watching the situation to see what the spread of the coronavirus might do to economies around the world and also to financial markets. They have plans in place.

Let’s hope so.

Let’s also hope that Monday’s move was a one-day move. The news that apparently set the financial markets off was the news released on Sunday that the Italian government was closing off 10 Italian cities to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Although news like this has caused volatility in the financial markets, in general, particularly in the stock market, these moves have only had a duration of two or three days.

The impact of this latest bit of news may be a tipping point, as the rest of Europe has not been heard from and Italy’s news may also foreshadow the fact that other European countries may be experiencing cases of the virus that exceeded earlier numbers.

This is what we have to look out for. Is a revision in expectations about the impact of the virus needed? Has the spread of the virus resulted in further fear about what might take place Europe itself? And will the wider and deeper spread of the virus impact more supply chains and spill over into manufacturing activity?

The events impacting the bond market can point us to real factors that are producing changes in expectations and changes in actual actions.

The international flows of “risk averse” funds are having a substantial impact on financial markets and interest rates. Distortions and disruptions will follow. How great will these distortions and disruptions be?

Finally, keep an eye on the Federal Reserve. It will be interesting to see how they handle the unfolding situation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.