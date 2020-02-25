Why Medical Properties Trust Is One Of My Top Dividend Picks Of 2020 And Beyond

MPW has a business model that is recession-resistant due to their strong and reliable cash flows with an aging population.

As I continue going through my top 3 dividend picks of 2020 in more detail, which I made at the start of the year, today we take a deeper look at Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW). Medical Properties Trust happens to be one of my top REIT selections of 2020 as well.

Through the first two months of the year, MPW has been on fire (in a good way), gaining 16% thus far, which is easily outpacing that of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund (VNQ), up 8%, and the S&P 500, which is up 3.5% year-to-date.

The stock had great value prospects at the start of the year, and despite the strong run up in the stock in less than two months, I will discuss why the stock is still a buy.

Medical Properties Trust Blueprint

Medical Properties Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust (“REIT”) focused on investing in and owning net-leased healthcare facilities. As of Q4 ’19, the company extended its position as the global leader of hospital real estate investors, which is one of the fastest growing segments in the U.S.

The company contains a portfolio of approximately $16.5 billion, including $13.5 billion in general acute care hospitals, $1.8 billion in inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, and $0.4 billion in long-term acute care hospitals. This includes 389 properties representing more than 41,000 licensed beds in 34 states and in Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Portugal and Australia. The properties are leased to or mortgaged by 41 hospital operating companies.

Source: MPW Q4 Supplemental Information

The company continues to focus on growing their portfolio, which has been at a rapid pace the past five years. In fact, assets have grown 87% over the course of the last 12-months.

Source: Chart created by author

What Makes The MPW Business Model Successful

The first advantage I see when it comes to MPW is their low cost of capital. The company has a rating of BBB- with a stable outlook, according to Standard & Poor’s. This rating has improved over the years, primarily in conjunction with the lessening of exposure to their primary tenant, Steward Health Care, which I will discuss more below.

As you can see from the growth in assets, the company has been purchasing hand over fist during this low rate environment that we continue to operate in today. In large part to the company’s strong run up in share price over the last 6-12 months, the company’s cost of equity has allowed them to sell shares to raise cash for all the acquisitions.

In addition to the low cost of equity, interest rate levels are at historically low levels allowing the company, during a time of strong expansion for them, to acquire debt at opportunistic levels. As of Q4, 97.2% of the company’s debt is fixed at a weighted-average rate of 4.196%.

Another area that is beneficial to MPW is the way their leases are structured. The company enters into long lease structures with built in rent step ups throughout the life of the lease. The company’s lease schedule is similar to that of REIT favorite Realty Income (O), which also has a double-digit plus average lease term. Being that the company owns and operates in the hospital space, it is much more difficult for operators to move locations.

Here is a look at the company’s current lease maturity schedule as of Q4 ’19.

As you can see, over 80% of the company’s leases do not expire until after the year 2030. In the next 3 years, 5.5% of the company’s leases will need to be addressed, but otherwise, the portfolio seems locked in and reliable moving forward in any economic backdrop, which is a strong reason I have been behind this name for awhile now.

A High-Yield Dividend That Continues To Grow

One big draw of MPW shares over the years has been their high-yield, one that has dropped a good portion due to the run up in shares over the past year. In fact, looking back 12 months, the stock was trading at a yield of 5.46%, whereas today the shares trade at 4.47%. Though their has been a drop off, I would still consider a 4.47% dividend to be “high-yield.”

During the company’s Q4 announcement, the company also announced another dividend increase to $0.27/share on a quarterly basis. This increase of nearly 4% is the second such increase in the past 12 months.

The sub 4% dividend increase is on par with the 5-year average investors have experienced the past 5 years.

Source: Chart created by author

As you can see from the chart above, the amount of dividends paid on a per share basis has risen 22% since 2015. Although the annual increases have been low, the payout ratio continues to improve, which will pave the way, along with strong FFO growth, for further dividend increases moving forward. The FFO payout ratio at the conclusion of 2019 stood at 77%.

Risks Do Lurk

When it comes to Medical Properties Trust, the REIT does not own a highly diversified portfolio. Instead, they focus very heavily on their niche, which is primarily general acute hospitals and which accounts for 84% of gross assets.

As such, if this part of the healthcare sector is impacted in any way, MPW will feel it quite heavily. Also, if one is looking for a play to gain healthcare exposure, this is not particularly a broad healthcare play, it is more of a pure play on hospitals.

Another risk that comes to mind, but that is being addressed by the company, is their high concentration with their largest tenant, Steward Health Care. At the conclusion of 2018, the total pro forma gross assets that were operated by Steward were nearly 40%, whereas as of the end of 2019, that concentration has been dropped to less than 25%. However, the exposure is still high, which is why I list it as a risk, but it is clear management is aware and looking to lessen the exposure.

Source: MPW Q4 Supplemental Information

Valuation

The final item I am going to touch on today is valuation. As you can see from all the data and items listed above, MPW is a great company with a bright future, but the facts are the company has seen a huge swing to the upside in their stock.

As I mentioned at the open, MPW shares are up 16% to start the year and up over 32% the past 12 months. The company currently trades at a P/FFO of 18.6x, which is well above their average of 11.1x. The separation from their historical valuation can partly be attributable to the company being one of the fastest growing REITs in their peer group, or around for that matter.

A P/FFO of 18x does seem a little rich for this REIT, but all healthcare-related REITs have seen a boost of late as the space is highly desirable in the current environment because the business model is recession resistant with quality cash flows and high-yielding dividends. The long-term lease structure we briefly touched on provides predictable income.

The latest acquisitions should add to the continued growth in FFO and the growth in the aging population will undoubtedly keep the need for hospitals at the forefront. The company is still poised for significant long-term growth, which is why I still back the stock.

Investor Takeaway

The takeaway from all this is the fact that Medical Properties Trust has not only seen a boom in their portfolio the past twelve months but also their share price. The company has taken both the opportunity in the high share price and the low interest rate environment to acquire strategic assets that will contribute to their FFO growth moving forward.

Company management continues to address their risk of exposure to their main tenant. I believe the reward strongly outweighs the risks when it comes to MPW, being that the business model is recession resistant for the most part and provides for strong and reliable cash flows.

Source: FAST Graphs

Note: I hope you all enjoyed the article and found it informative. As always, I look forward to reading and responding to your comments below and feel free to leave any feedback. Happy Investing!

With Better Information, You Get Better Results… We are the largest community of real estate investors on Seeking Alpha with ~1,500 members on board. We seek high income opportunities from real estate, without all the hassle that comes with rentals. Try it Free for 2-Weeks. If you don’t like it, we won’t charge you a penny! We have over 160 five-star reviews from happy members who are already profiting from our 8% yielding real estate portfolio. Join us today and get instant access to all our Top-Rated investment ideas. Start your free trial today!



Disclosure: I am/we are long MPW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author’s Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. I have no knowledge of your individual goals as an investor, and I ask that you complete your own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.