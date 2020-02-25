Mr. Graham And Mr. Dodd, Meet Mr. Python: My Computer Analyzes Monster Beverage, Shopify, And Tesla

An important question confronting a developer of such programs: How extreme or normal a market do you want to prepare for or take advantage of?

The strength of these computer programs is that they can compare each public company to all others. For that purpose, I use a computer language known as Python.

Computerized systems, sometimes derisively referred to as "black boxes," can also be created to do fundamental, Graham-and-Dodd-type analysis.

Readers have requested, both in comments on articles I've written for SA, and in emails, for more on the performance record of the software I developed and use, and for example reports. It is my hope that this article will be a satisfactory response.

Here is the long/short performance of the total portfolio since 2016. Click here to see the complete list of long and short positions taken. New positions taken in 2020 are excluded both from this record; these are covered in current my research reports - the BarnBurners and The Dirty Dogs.

Notes:

The software evolved over a period of years. Originally, its purpose was as a tool in a risk analysis consulting service that served mutual funds, hedge funds, and family offices. As such, although I include results from the earlier versions of the software, it has evolved significantly and early results are not particularly relevant to current performance. Gradually, steadily, the results have improved. Some positions that were highly profitable are not included in this performance record because they don't meet the timing criteria (as described above) developed over the last year, or because they were acquired or liquidated (in bankruptcy) I don't know whether or not they met the timing criteria. The purpose of this article is to explore the potential of the current strategy including its timing aspects. Since those positions might not have been taken if the software had been used at the time of the buy/sell decision, they are not included here. Some examples of short positions actually taken based on the financial statement analysis software that are not included in the performance record because of the unknown timing analysis:

CETX - position taken at around $10, now at $1.20.

RYCE - $150 now $7.30 (reverse split adjusted).

RBS - $10 now $5.95. And now of interest as a long position.

MDLNF - Shorted around 50 cents, now bankrupt, no longer trades.

MPO - Shorted around $16, now about $5.

LGCY - Shorted around $10, now at 4 cents.

Some examples of long positions actually taken based on the financial statement trend analysis software that are not included in this record:

AFFX - position taken at around $5, acquired two years later at $14.

LACO - position taken at around $4.90, acquired 18 months later at $9.57.

CDOM - position taken around $0.11, acquired 17 months later at $0.25.

BZC - position taken around $13, acquired 4 months later at $19.61.

NSAT - position taken around $4.60, acquired 20 months later at $11.50.

CLGRF - position taken around $0.56, acquired 5 months later at $1.90.

HGT - position taken around $1.50, sold at $0.62.

IMN - position taken around $8, sold at $4.

OPCO (OurPet) - position taken around $1, sold at $1.

PTIE - Can't remember what I paid or sold it for, but lost about 60% of my investment.

SSFN - Bought around $9, acquired at $15.75 20 months later.

There were a number of others. And some losers too of course. Overall, the record is better, I suspect, than the numbers indicate. Nevertheless, I continue to use the software because the timing software protects me from me. For those not familiar with the importance of that, I suggest Ray Dalio's book Principles.

Because the software was originally designed for risk analysis, it has applicability to short selling, which plays an important part in my overall portfolio strategy. It reduces market risk. Since the market is at all-time highs, the economy is cyclical, debt throughout the system including huge unfunded pension liabilities is pervasive, and since I appear to be totally incapable of predicting macro events or market direction, removing market risk is important to my investment approach. Positions include entering and exiting partial positions to take advantage of price swings. I try to maintain a portfolio of 100 companies, 50 long, 50 short. I build or liquidate positions in one third of one percent of total portfolio value per transaction. Quarters are 90 days, not calendar quarters. Every day a quarter ends, every quarter buy/sell/hold decisions are made based on trading data from the previous thirteen years. Due to the idiosyncrasies of the software, if a buy position is opened at $40, and the stock continues to fall to $30, the software may or may not initiate a buy order depending on the data from the prior 13 years, or 52 quarters.

The Software In Action: Monster Beverage

The following charts are of Monster Beverage (MNST) which consistently shows up in the top five (usually the top three) of all public companies in terms of financial statement quality and momentum according to the analysis generated by the software.

Click here to see the complete report.

These quarterly graphs, one of free cash flow and one of stock price, illustrate the principles on which the software is based:

Over the long term, stock price trend closely resembles free cash flow trend. See Shopify below for an example of this principle not working.

In the second graph, the red line represents the smoothed moving average of the stock price (SMA of 3, quarterly).

The second graph illustrates that stock price while following the trend of free cash flow, is more volatile than free cash flow. This present opportunity.

When the company trades significantly below that red, 3 SMA line, the software generates a buy signal. A significant premium by historical standards generates a sell signal. Buy the dips, sell the rips.

A number of financial statement trends in addition to free cash flow are considered by the software:

Total liabilities trends.

Total debt trends.

Interest (if any) coverage by free cash flow.

Sales growth versus free cash flow growth.

Trends in margins.

And dozens of others. The software applies thousands of if/then ratios, almost all of which relate in some way to return on assets by free cash flow, to a variety of time frames:

Latest quarter versus prior year quarter.

Latest twelve months versus prior twelve months.

Latest five years versus prior five years.

Rolling twelve months - latest twelve months versus twelve months ended three months earlier.

While all of these time frames are incorporated into the software, fifty percent of the analysis is built around rolling twelve months going back five years. In other words, the software analyzes in detail the last twenty twelve-month periods ended five years ago.

For more on the logic behind all of this, see my SA article: Why I Let My Computer Make My Investment Decisions

A primary strength of this software is that it compares all public companies to all others. Because of that, because most of the work is in the selection as opposed to the research and writing about a particular company, the reports are concise. Sometimes too concise according to SA editors.

The reports generated by the software take two forms. One, The Summary Report, is one page per company, with 30-100 companies per report. It identifies the highest quality (The BarnBurners) companies with the strongest financial statement momentum and lowest quality (The Dirty Dogs) companies.

Below, the summary report on Monster Beverage. Click here to see the full nine-page report:

Below, a computer printout of the timing conclusions of the software. I've not previously shared this with subscribers or readers because it is a little difficult to understand at first, but its role is twofold. First, of course, it generates buy and sell signals which will ultimately be programed to generate automatic orders. Second, the data in cells E and F2 indicate how reliable past signals have been. I've used this to understand and adjust the software to identify the buy and sell levels where the maximum profitability is generated.

Notes and conclusions:

The software runs daily and looks at the prior 13 years of quarterly results on the theory that 13 years represents a complete market cycle with at least one major peak and one major bottom.

It tries to capture 60-80% of the move, depending on the volatility of the stock. The less the volatility, the less it will attempt to capture.

In the case of Monster Beverage, it has only issued one sell advisory. The software has generated eight buys.

The indicated buys were at an average of $46.60. The sell signal was generated at a price of $62.80. The current price is $70.40.

Off in another section of the program, it indicates that the average hold time of the current position is 25.5 months. So the unrealized profit is 42.9% or 20.2% annualized.

Shopify, A Short That Hasn't Worked, At Least So Far

The software dislikes companies that don't earn cash money; cash profits and cash profit trend are the single most important elements in the software. It particularly dislikes companies with lots of debt, rapidly growing sales, and no free cash flow. While Shopify does not fall into the latter category - it has more cash than debt - and its financial statement trends currently indicate neutral rather than short, trends have indicated a short in the past.

It would be easy to eliminate these kinds of situations (rapidly growing sales, no earnings) from the shortlist, but so far, I've not done that. Some of them work out great as short sales. One example over the last twelve months: Wayfair (W).

Here are the graphs and buy/sell signals on Shopify.

Only one buy signal was generated by the software. That was in the quarter ended February 19, 2019. Seven sell signals were generated in the last four years at an average of $198, including one in 2016 at $37. The fundamental analysis software is currently saying hold the short position, and the timing software is saying increase it. Have I? Yes. When you have a system that works, you need to follow it, regardless of what you think. You can change the system if you find a flaw, which I still do from time to time, but you can't ignore it. Or I can't. Shopify is one of fifty current short positions. The damage it can do to my overall portfolio is not significant. I can envision an economy where Shopify doesn't do well. Its role in the portfolio is as a hedge against a great economy, which my longs participate in.

Notes:

The company's free cash flow continues to deteriorate.

The company's financial strength is average despite a cash position that exceeds all liabilities.

Click here to see the complete Shopify report.

What About Tesla?

The software has not generated a sell until the recent major run-up, and now the financial statement trends are too strong.

Why does the software, not like TSLA? The short answer is that it just doesn't like companies that don't earn any money. As in cash (as opposed to GAAP) earnings. Although still losing money on both a GAAP and FCF basis, Tesla's losses have been declining since June 2018.

Click here to see the complete Tesla report.

What Could Possibly Go Wrong?

The software weighs deviations from each company's simple moving average over the last thirteen years and optimizes for maximum profits over that time period based on an average of one buy and one sell per year. It sells when prices reach an unusual but not unheard of high and buys when they reach a low but not extremely unlikely low level.

In a catastrophic scenario, where stocks plummet to extremely low levels, all of the shorts would be covered and the long positions increased. It would take several quarters before the software adjusted to the "new normal." By that time, the portfolio will have sustained very substantial losses. Those losses, however, would be much less than those sustained by most mutual funds. But a loss is a loss. It doesn't matter much if your fellow travelers lost even more.

At some point - perhaps a thirty percent rise or fall in any three-month period - the software should be adjusted so that instead of a strategy that combines mean reversion with trend, it adopts a strict trend-following strategy. I have not yet made that adjustment, though I have been doing research and thinking about it.

In The Olden Days, Before Jim Simons, RenTech (and Ray Dalio of Bridgewater)

Like in chess, poker and Jeopardy, it was once accepted wisdom that computers could not outperform great investors. Then came Jim Simons and Renaissance Technologies, the most successful portfolio manager of his generation. He has dramatically and consistently outperformed both Buffett and Soros over many decades using computer software he and his team have created. I've studied RenTech for years and have learned next to nothing that I've been able to incorporate into my own software. (My study has been limited to his long positions because hedge funds are not required to disclose their short positions). Nevertheless, his example of what is possible has inspired me and others. Before Roger Bannister, running a four-minute mile was not considered possible. After Bannister, a number of people have done it. (Not me though). My focus, my obsession, has been the creation of software that has significantly outperformed the market while being fifty percent long and fifty percent short, thus avoiding some unknown but substantial portion of market risk.

At one time, I too thought the market had too large an emotional component to be solved by a purely-logical, factual approach such as one based on software. I felt, for instance, that politics and random events had too big an impact. The truth, as I've come to realize, is that computer software can be designed to profit from emotion, politics, random events, to anticipate that volatility around a mean or average exists within a historical pattern. That volatility can be a reliable source of market profits.

I envy those who can analyze macro trends and make money. I love to read, to ponder the events of the day. However, I've tried and failed at short-term trading. My analysis of the politics of the day, and their impact on the market and economy, have been the source of financial losses.

What I have done that has worked has been the development and implementation of a system based on the recognition of two characteristics of publicly-traded companies:

In the medium to long term, market performance depends on the same factors as success in private businesses, and those factors are reflected in financial statement characteristics and trends.

Those financial statement trends closely resemble quarterly average stock price trends, and around that trend there are patterns of ebb and flow that can be taken advantage of by the patient investor. The patterns themselves are random but their deviation from the mean repeats and can contribute significantly to a portfolio based on financial statement fundamentals.

Developing this software has been a fascination that transcends making money. It has become a kind of obsession, like Ahab's obsession with Moby Dick or Ponce de Leon's obsession with finding the Fountain of Youth. The software often feels like a person I've created and have a relationship with. Like a human, it has idiosyncrasies, weaknesses, and strengths. Overall, it generates returns greatly in excess of those I can generate on my own. It does this by weighing many more factors than I can possibly hold in my head at one time, by comparing each company to thousands of others and by protecting me from myself.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MNST. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Unless you do your own research, you should not use my research to build a concentrated portfolio. The software I use is designed to create a highly-diversified long/short hedged portfolio.