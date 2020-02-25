Federal Reserve Watch: My, How Times Have Changed

Operationally, the Fed continues to add new securities bought outright to its portfolio as it moves on with the "repo" disturbance falling further and further into the background.

These officials are concerned that the economy is growing too slowly, and with the election coming up this year, they don't want to be criticized not doing enough.

Federal Reserve officials are talking more seriously about a program to push the inflation rate over 2.0%, an idea that economists would have called ridiculous following the Great Recession.

Do you remember in the early years of the current economic recovery when there were economists going hysterical over the fact that the Federal Reserve was pumping a lot of reserves into the banking system?

Inflation was going to run away.

Then the Fed entered into three rounds of quantitative easing and some economists hit the ceiling.

“Do you know how much inflation such an undisciplined monetary policy will cause?” was the question of the day.

Now, we have Federal Reserve officials calling for the Fed to target an inflation rate that is in excess of the current Federal Reserve objective of 2.0% inflation.

Seems as if inflation doesn’t want to rise to the 2.0% level with year-over-year rates of consumer price inflation coming in somewhere around 1.8%, give or take a little.

Inflationary expectations as built into the 10-year nominal yield on the U. S. Treasury bond have run below 1.80% since the beginning of the year, and since Jan. 27 have actually averaged around 1.65%.

Of course, economic growth has been very tepid during the full recovery period and the annual compound rate of growth of real GDP is right around 2.2%.

So, economic growth really seems to be lagging and price inflation continues to be sluggish.

And what do we get?

We get Federal Reserve officials arguing that we should raise the inflation target above the rate that has been targeted. We should, they argue, at least make the effort to achieve an average inflation rate of 2.0% so that in times like the current one, the attempt is made to pump the inflation rate above the 2.0% level. But then we should “average” the rate over an extended period so that the world knows that Federal Reserve officials really don’t want inflation, over the longer run, exceeding the 2.0% target.

The latest Fed official speaking up was Governor Lael Brainard at the 2020 U.S. Monetary Policy Forum, sponsored by the Initiative on Global Markets at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, New York, New York.

Ms. Brainard, says Brendan Greeley in the Financial Times, “called for the central bank to set temporary inflation targets above its current goal of 2 per cent, to make up for periods when inflation runs below target.”

She referred to this policy as “flexible inflation averaging”.

Ms. Brainard argues,

With trend inflation running below the symmetric 2 percent objective, there is a risk that inflation expectations have slipped. With price inflation showing little sensitivity to resource utilization, policy may have to remain accommodative for a long time to achieve 2 percent inflation following a period of undershooting.

She continues:

By committing to achieve inflation outcomes that average 2 percent over time, the Committee would make clear in advance that it would accommodate rather than offset modest upward pressures to inflation in what could be described as a process of opportunistic reflation. This approach will help move inflation expectations back to our 2 percent objective, which is critical to preserve conventional policy space.

Greeley writes,

Several Fed policymakers have discussed so-called make-up strategies, in which the central bank would commit to pushing inflation above target for periods, to make up for time spent below 2 per cent. Such a policy would require “making it clear that it’s acceptable that to average 2 per cent, you can’t have only observations that are below 2 per cent,” Eric Rosengren, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, told the Financial Times in December.

So, the times have changed. The Fed can’t seem to get the inflation rate up, so they are searching for other ways to “goose up” prices. This sure is a far way from where we were in, say, 2012.

Well, back to the real world.

The Fed continued to see bank reserves increase this past banking week. Overall, reserve balances at Federal Reserve Banks rose by $36 billion, and this pushed the injection of reserves into the banking system up to just over $200 billion since the Fed began to respond to the “repo” problem that began early in September 2019.

Let me just add that just over $110 billion of this increase has taken place since Jan. 1, 2020.

Contributing to these increases has been the rise in a Fed’s repurchase agreements of $164 billion, which has been connected with Fed’s response to the “repo” issue. The Fed’s amount of repurchase agreements hit just over $255 billion right around the first of this year, so it can be seen that these have decreased by over $91 billion in the past month and one half.

But, since the banking week ending Sept. 11, 2019, the Fed purchased a “net” amount of new securities, the total amounts to almost $242 billion.

So, as mentioned last week, the Federal Reserve continues to add to the amount of securities it holds outright. The increase in the total securities portfolio has solely come from the acquisition of United States Treasury securities.

The money markets remain stable. The effective federal funds rate for the week remained at 1.58% to 1.59%. Steady as she goes.

For the time being, the Fed has kept everything under control.

Concerns are still rising about the impact that the coronavirus from China will have on world trade and how much of an overall shock will be felt by the financial markets.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell continues to talk about how the Fed is keeping its eye on the spread of the virus and has prepared to respond to any disturbances coming from this particular source.

However, that is short-term “stuff.” As noted above, the Fed is also looking at the longer-run and the strength of the economy. Discussion is still taking place around just how weak the economy might be, but Ms. Brainard and others within the Fed are not waiting around to see whether or not the economy is stronger than it looks.

Whatever, the Fed will try and make as few moves as possible in this election year, but, my bet is that it will not stand idly by and let the stock market drop significantly at any time.

