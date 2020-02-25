Ferrari Or Dorman: Better Auto Stock Bets Than Tesla

Such balanced expectations, derived systematically across actively-traded stocks and ETFs, provide useful comparisons and value insights for all different equity investments.

A good competitive look at Auto industry stocks suggests there are many other more attractive ways to snare near-term capital gains than any of these issues.

Often the public attention spotlight makes the reward-risk tradeoff of its subject a less attractive issue than the prospects for other investment alternatives.

Investment Intention

Keep capital working to build wealth in an always fully-invested portfolio by repeated near-term (weeks or months) capital gains from careful, diversified, odds-on issue selection and timely price opportunity capture.

The best of the Auto stocks crowd now – Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) – offers better odds-on near price gain appeal in the next 3 months than Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). Ferrari's (NYSE:RACE) stock appears to have half the price drawdown risk exposure of TSLA. The best-ranked (by market-maker actions) leave all these industry names in their dust at the starting gate.

Why Read This Report?

This is an analysis of how the prices of specific securities are likely to change in the next 3-4 months, based on the way major investment organizations ("institutional investors" or "big-money" funds) have perceived those prospects and made multi-million-dollar trade changes of holdings in their multi-billion-dollar portfolios. That rationale is explained further in my SA blog’s article “Why Read This Report?”

What is DORM’s business?

“Dorman Products, Inc. supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts. The company also provides automotive replacement parts comprising door handles, keyless remotes and cases, and door hinge repairs; and heavy duty aftermarket parts for class 4-8 vehicles comprising lighting, cooling, engine management, and cab products. In addition, it offers solutions for rugged duty and fleet applications; replacement chassis part solutions; brake hardware products; electrical components; and application specific repair hardware products. The company provides its products under the OE Solutions, HELP!, HD Solutions, Premium Chassis, Premium, Premium RD, MAS, FirstStop, ConductTite, and AutoGrade brands through automotive aftermarket retailers, local independent parts wholesalers, national general merchandise chain retailers, mass merchants, salvage yards, and the parts distribution systems of parts manufacturers. Dorman Products, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania.”

What are Street estimates of DORM's growth?

How do Market-Makers compare DORM's stock with other Auto stocks?

Their price reward-risk tradeoffs are pictured in Figure 1.

Figure 1

This map locates equity securities at the intersection of prospective price gains (green horizontal scale) and potential price drawdowns (red vertical scale) based on market-maker hedging behavior to protect their necessary endangerment of firm capital as they enable volume trades. These subjects are stocks of auto industry corporations. Desirable conditions are down and to the right.

The "frontier" of best advantage runs from DORM at location [11] to Ford (NYSE:F) at [22] and on to TSLA at [80]. Of most interest to us here is DORM. Figure 1 measures are limited to the size of likely up or down price changes for its subjects. Of additional interest is questions of how soon, how likely, and how well-forecast are these comparisons.

Those questions are addressed for several available similar investment alternatives using measures illustrated by DORM in the MMs’ recent price range forecasts, pictured as vertical lines in Figure 2.

Figure 2

Key forecast information for DORM is in the row of data in Figure 1. Besides the price range forecast are the stock’s prior history following forecasts with price change expectations like those of today. These are actual results, rather than being forecasts.

In 95 days out of the past 5 years’ 1,261 market days, DORM produced net profits of +5.4% in the 44 subsequent days after each forecast. That was an annual rate of gain of +35%. During those holding periods, the worst price drawdown of DORM in each experience averaged only -4.2%. Better than three-fourths of the 95 prior forecasts were profitable (77 out of 100) with the other 23% responsible for the difference between the expected +12.6% gains and the +5.4% achieved payoffs.

Comparable data like this for several other auto industry stocks is in Figure 3.

Figure 3

Column [S] tells how big is the readership interest in each issue focused on the various auto industry stocks services in our 3,500+ MM price-range forecast population. [T] indicates how big the market ownership investment is, and [U] and [V] reveal the extent of knowledgeable investors causing transactions – where our forecasts are coming from.

[S] and [T] have dramatic differences among the issues, usually with columnar parallels. Since institutions are the typical driving force of price changes, there can be significant coming price influences in [U] and [V].

More importantly, the blue rows of Figure 3 provide comparative performance data for a population of over 2,500 stocks in which the MMs’ everyday professional services cause forecasts available across the whole equity market. The difference in outcomes for the stocks with best MM prior insights over those of the population average is quite striking.

The best 20 stocks turn a less than +12% average forecast into a realized payoff of +12.5% where of the typical sample of 115 forecasts, 88% were profitable. That’s 7 out of every 8 being winners. And with typical holding periods of only 36 days, their annual rates of gain averaged +144%.

Conclusion

While the industry disruption of Tesla’s intrusion prompts excitement and discussion, at today’s market prices, Dorman Products instead offers an odds-on high-probability of mid-30% annual rate of profitability when it can be bought as it is now being evaluated by well-informed market professionals, in response to real market transactions.

