SilverCrest Metals: Strong Drilling Results Enhance Growth Outlook

Investment Thesis

SilverCrest Metals (SILV) is a Canadian exploration company focused on exploration and drilling of silver and gold properties in Mexico. SILV's operating future is principally tied to two projects namely, the Las Chispas (or LC) property and the Cruz de Mayo (or CDM) property. Among these two projects, LC is the one likely to become operational in the near term, and is demonstrating a very promising mining outlook for SILV amid the current bullish momentum in PM (precious metals) prices.

This article will analyze the growth opportunities in SILV's share price fueled by the recent momentum in PM prices, and more importantly, healthy exploration/drilling results at SILV's LC property. These results combined with SILV's strong balance sheet support a favorable outlook for the company once the LC property goes into full production. Let's get into the details.

Figure-1 (Source: AlamyStock)

SILV's fundamental strength

Although SILV has four mining properties, Las Chispas, Cruz de Mayo, Silver Angel, and Estacion Llano, only the first two properties are significant at the moment. The latter two properties consist of mining concessions that span across an area of 619 hectares and ~2,380 hectares, and are expected to incur $10,000 and $25,000 per annum, respectively, once SILV decides to perform any work on them. The good thing about these properties is that all of them are located in Sonora, Mexico, and are present in close proximity to each other (Figure-2). The properties are located near the Santa Elena mine owned by a premier silver miner, First Majestic (AG). This provides an added level of safety through reduced jurisdictional risk (since an existing project is already running in the neighborhood) as well as provides assurances over availability of basic infrastructure facilities. Plus, the LC project is being explored for development under the leadership of Mr. Eric Fier who has expertise in construction and development of the nearby Santa Elena mine. In my view, this counts as another positive for SILV.

Figure-2 (Source: Presentation-February 2020)

SILV is a bet on rising precious metal prices

To evaluate the above statement, let's first consider the mining potential of the LC and CDM properties. The LC property has mine life (or LOM) of 8.5 years and SILV expects to commence trial production next year, with full-scale production expected to begin from FY 2022. If there are no hurdles in mine development, we are only 2 years from seeing SILV convert its FCF (free cash flows) from negative to positive. The average LOM production from LC will be ~5.38 Moz (a million ounces) of silver and ~55.7 Koz (a thousand ounces) of gold, thereby accumulating to ~9.6 Moz of AgEq (silver equivalent) production which signifies that SILV is capable of generating strong cash flows if PMs retain their upward trajectory (or even remain within 5-7% of the current price levels). SILV expects average annual production to ramp up significantly during the first four years of mine operations, with ~13.7 Moz of AgEq production each year. This implies that LC's initial CAPEX of ~$100M will be covered within the first 12 months. It's noteworthy that the current prices of gold and silver are way higher than the levels used in calculating LC's base case after-tax NPV of ~$407M (Figure-3). This supports the argument that SILV is a bet on rising metal prices.

Figure-3 (Source: Presentation-February 2020)

Similarly, the 2015 'NI 43-101' on CDM indicates that the property is expected to contain ~4.13 Moz and ~1.59 Moz in 'Indicated' and 'Inferred' AgEq resource (Figure-4). The property is 100% owned by SILV and comprises of two mineral concessions totaling ~452 hectares, with a NSR capped at higher of 2.5% or $1M. Nevertheless, the CDM resource (~5.7 Moz in total indicated and inferred resource) is insignificant compared with the LC property that's expected to contain ~39.7 Moz in the more certain 'Indicated' resource, together with ~68 Moz in the less certain 'Inferred' resource. Figure-4 (Source: NI 43-101)

Healthy exploration activities will act as tailwinds

SILV is actively exploring the LC property, and so far has identified 36 epithermal veins on the property out of which only 10 have been included in providing LC's resource estimate in the PEA (Preliminary Economic Assessment). SILV is set to release its FS (Feasibility Study) for LC during H1 2020. The FS will shed more light on the reserve and resource estimates of LC. It's encouraging to know that the company recently reported the highest-ever grade discovery at the promising Babicanora Norte Vein with reported grades as high as 9,006 g/t, 13,345 g/t, and 16,189 g/t of AgEq production. In my view, SILV is gradually building a series of healthy grade discoveries at its key mining property and this trait will go a long way in fueling share price growth.

Moreover, SILV's exploration program is backed by a strong balance sheet. The balance sheet portrays robust liquidity (with ~$43M in cash and equivalents that represent ~37% of the balance sheet totals) and is debt-free. Plus, SILV maintains a low share count (of ~118M fully diluted shares) that would reflect favorably on its bottom line EPS once the company achieves full-scale production at LC (expected 2022). On that note, the expected AISC (All-In Sustaining Cost) during LC's first four years of full production is ~$4.9/oz of AgEq production. At current silver prices in excess of ~$18/oz, these cost estimates provide for a healthy operating margin of ~$13/oz (tells us why it's even more significant for metal prices to sustain their current levels). Once SILV is close to deplete its existing ~$43M cash reserves, it will issue further shares to meet its liquidity requirements. Cut short, SILV's exploration program at LC (which forms the basis of mine development) is well-funded and well-run by the company and brightens SILV's mining dynamics.

Technical analysis and investor takeaway

Although gold has surged way higher than the 'upside' case (I'd call it Base Case-2) presented in Figure-3 above, silver prices are still a bit far from the targeted $19/oz. Nevertheless, current gold prices (at $1,600+/oz) are safely $150/oz beyond the prices set in Base Case-2. Plus, silver is close to testing resistance at ~$18.80/oz and I believe it may reasonably do so in the near term. In the long run, I see silver prices forming a rising wedge pattern after having previously demonstrated a falling wedge trend which means that silver could build price momentum within the range of ~$20/oz in the medium-to-long term (Figure-5).

From a macro perspective, the prevailing coronavirus situation indicates that gold and silver will once again become safe havens for investors, thereby resulting in a gradual hike in PM prices. Note that we are not factoring in the implications of the US-China trade war that seems to have temporarily settled down amid global virus fears. Once virus fears recede, the trade war may continue impacting gold and silver prices.

Figure-5 (Source: Finviz)

Technically speaking, I think SILV could possibly explore new heights in the near term, even though its 12-month price chart shows that the stock is trading near its 52-week highs (Figure-6).

Figure-6 (Source: Finviz)

An extension of the line connecting its resistance levels indicates that the share price could touch $8 in the near term (say, by the end of FY 2020) following exceptional drilling results from its exploration program. However, considering the significant rally in share price that started from $6, it'd be wise to book some profit at these rates by selling, say, 10-15% of your investment at current prices. That said, SILV is a long-term growth investment with a promising outlook.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.