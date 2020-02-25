Alpha Trader Talks 'New Paradigm' Tech With Mark Hibben (Podcast)

What Hibben calls new paradigm semiconductor companies (mostly Apple, but names like Samsung and Huawei also fit) are those that design most of the processors put into their products. At first derided as a Steve Jobs folly, Hibben argues that the shift has been perhaps the major reason for the massive profits at Apple over the last decade.

Hibben isn't scared away by the gaudy one-year returns for a lot of the tech names he holds. He reminds that the big gains follow the major losses seen in the last few months of 2018. Still, Hibben acknowledges valuations are getting a little perky at these levels, and he's not finding a lot to buy right now.

While the market averages may have brushed off much of the cornoavirus concern, Task notes about half the stocks in the Nasdaq are in bear markets - that is off 20% or more from 52-week highs. So take away the MAGA names and high-flyers like Tesla and Virgin Galactic, and it's already pretty ugly out there.

Also up for discussion are the continuing coronavirus developments. A sizable economic slowdown now seems assured, and that's brought the potential for another round of rate cuts back into play.

This week's Alpha Trader podcast features hosts Aaron Task and Stephen Alpher talking tech - particularly "new paradigm" tech - with Mark Hibben of Rethink Technology.

Before that, the hosts chat about the rapidly developing coronavirus situation. What's sure to be a very sizable economic slowdown - in China, of course, but clearly also spreading elsewhere - can no longer be denied. That's bringing Fed rate cuts in 2020 back into play, and while Fed speakers are playing it cool for now, it seems just a matter of time before they signal their readiness to move.

While market averages (at least until Monday) have mostly brushed off these concerns, Task takes a look at the stocks other than mega-caps Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Google (GOOG, GOOGL), and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), as well as popular high-flyers like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE). What he finds is that the bear market is well underway for more than half of the Nasdaq.

Hibben is keeping his eye on the coronavirus as well. His base case, for now, is that this is a one quarter event. Even if stretches to two quarters - i.e., a real recession - Hibben would welcome the opportunity to buy the dip in favored names like Apple, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), TSCM (NYSE:TSM), and Microsoft.

What Hibben calls new paradigm semiconductor companies (mostly Apple) are those that design most of the processors put into their products. At first derided as a Steve Jobs folly, Hibben argues that the move to make custom chips has been perhaps the major reason for the massive profits at Apple over the last decade. Apple's chief competitors, Samsung [[(OTC:SSNLF), (OTC:SSNNF)]] and Huawei have now followed suit.

Is Amazon new paradigm? Yes, says Hibben, who argues that the most important server processor introduced last year did not come from either AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) or Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), but from Amazon, which in December announced the Graviton 2 based on ARM architecture. It's claiming 40% higher price performance than options from either AMD- or Intel-based options.

Listen to or subscribe to Alpha Trader on these podcast platforms: