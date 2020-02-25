Seritage: The Long-Term Perspective

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG)

Thesis

Seritage Growth Properties is an American retail REIT focused on increasing the value of their estate. The company repurposes old Sears stores turning them into multipurpose retail centres. So far, Seritage has been able to achieve 10-11% unlevered returns on additional capital invested in these redevelopment projects. Approximately two-thirds of the estate is yet to be redeveloped. We expect that Seritage will continue deploying capital at this attractive rate of return and will at least triple shareholders' capital over the next 8-10 years. From the long-term perspective, this is a low-risk investment opportunity, providing an attractive rate of return.

Redevelopment Activity

We assume that after estate redevelopment Seritage will own about 30 million square feet of redeveloped retail space which will be leased at an average rate of $20 per square foot (circa $17-18 in today’s prices). At that stage, we expect Seritage to produce FFO of about $450 million per annum, which at a cap rate of 7% would be worth $6.4 billion. The current market cap of Seritage and its operating partnership units is $2.1 billion (56*$38). Tripling of shareholder value over 10 years would deliver an average annual return of about 11%. If projects were completed early, say after 8 years, the return would go up to c. 14%.

Source: Seritage 8-K Report, January 2020

In September 2019, Seritage had commenced redevelopment projects on 10.5 million square feet of estate. These projects were expected to cost $1.6 billion, of which $800 million has been spent. If we were to extrapolate these development costs, Seritage will need to spend a further $3.7 billion to complete redevelopment of the whole 30 million square feet. This will be funded from: 1) FFO generation, 2) asset disposals, and 3) additional debt. Potential dividend payments are excluded for simplicity, but in general, they would be slightly negative for the overall shareholders' return. Ongoing FFO generation should deliver c. $1.5 billion over the decade, asset disposals - c. $1.1 billion, and additional debt - c. $1.1 billion.

We assume that Seritage will sell c. 11 million square feet of GLA (Gross Leasable Area), mainly to JV, at an average price of $100 per square feet, generating c. $1.1 billion of gross proceeds. As of yet, Seritage has been selling GLA to development partners in JVs at rates significantly higher than $100 per share foot than we assume. We purposely used a conservative assumption, as this should provide some margin of safety for the net development spending on densification of GLA. The current development activity was primarily focused on out of town locations with little densification opportunities, therefore going forward average development cost per GLA could go up. We assume that Seritage will add about 7.5 million of extra retail GLA on its Premier and Large Scale sites.

Risks

There are a few risks associated with this investment case: 1) interest rates or risk premiums can rise beyond our expectation, lifting the cap rates beyond 7%; 2) Seritage might struggle with high vacancy rates in redeveloped estate; and 3) the company might not achieve targeted returns on capital investment. We believe that these risks are of limited significance as they would reduce our rate of return but are unlikely to cause a capital loss.

If the cap rate went up to 10%, with a FFO of $450 million, the equity value would still more than double, producing a c. 7% annual return over 10 years. In the worst case, Seritage might not achieve the targeted average rents and can struggle with high vacancy rates. If the average rent turned out to be $15, and occupancy rate was 85%, Seritage would generate c. $380 million of rental revenues and FFO of about $200-230 million. At a cap rate of 10%, this would be worth $2-2.3 billion. This is still around the current market value of equity. When the 10-year Treasuries yield stands at c. 1.5%, the opportunity cost is not significant.

Margin of Safety

On top of this, we believe that GLA densification and mixed-use development on the Premier and Large locations represents a margin of safety for this investment. After 10 years, Premier and Large scale might represent up to 30-40% of GLA, up from the current 22%. This should push average lease rates up.

Source: Seritage 8-K Report, January 2020

The company also indicates that it plans to build 6,800 residential units with development partners on its land. We ignored the profits from such development activity in our valuation as there is significant uncertainty to the value to be added. We made some back of the envelope calculations, taking median price of a single family home in the US ($320K) and average gross margin of developers (38%), and roughly estimate that Seritage could yield $400-500 million from its 50% interest in development JVs. Residential development could require additional $830 million of capital.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite comfortable with the risk-return characteristics of this investment case as there is very little chance to lose money, and if things turn out to be okay, we could generate an attractive return. We have bought shares of Seritage, and intend to continue monitoring development of lease rates and cap rates. If the numbers start trending towards the worst case scenario described, we intend to redeploy our capital elsewhere.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.