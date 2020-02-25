Zendesk: Good Start To 2020 Guidance, But Valuation Could Limit Upside

Valuation is the only holdback with this name as the stock currently trades near 10x 2020 revenue.

Zendesk (ZEN) is one of the leaders in delivery enterprise software for customer support services. The company reported another strong quarter with revenue and margins slightly ahead of expectations and management’s guidance. ZEN also guided 2020 revenue slightly above expectations, though operating income seemed to be slightly below expectations. Nevertheless, the stock has not moved too much from the pre-earnings levels.

Q4 revenue grew 33% and continues to move forward at a fast pace, despite the company approaching a $1 billion run-rate level. I believe, over time, margins will also continue to expand as the company is able to better leverage their operating expenses. However, in the meantime, investors will continue to look at revenue growth as a way to value the company.

With management guiding 2020 revenue growth of ~30% at the midpoint, the company continues to remain one of the fastest revenue-growth companies in the software market. Yes, there are companies growing faster, but there are not too many that are doing so at scale.

The company has a history of beating expectations so we could ultimately see revenue growth a little above 30% and potentially another 30% growth year in 2021. However, with the stock currently trading at ~9.4x 2020 revenue and ~7.1x 2021 revenue (assuming another strong year of growth), I believe there is limited upside remaining to valuation.

While I like the stock over the long-term, I remain on the sidelines for now and will wait for a better entry point.

Q4 Earnings and Guidance

Revenue during the quarter was strong and grew 33% to $229.9 million. Also, revenue came in above expectations for ~$227 million and slightly ahead of management’s guidance of $226-228 million. Even with the company approaching a $1 billion run-rate revenue amount, growth continues to remain very strong and consistently beats expectations.

North America revenue grew 34% during the quarter, down from the 41% growth seen last quarter. In addition, growth in APAC decelerated to 33%, down from 35% last quarter. However, EMEA growth was particularly strong at 33%, up from 29% last quarter. Despite the concerns over global economics slowdown, ZEN has been able to push through strongly and has captured continued success in their international markets.

Billings growth during the quarter rebounded very nicely, growing 34% to $261 million, much better than the 25% growth seen last quarter. Last quarter, management noted that a few large deals were pushed into Q4, and the acceleration in growth did not disappoint expectations.

Once again, gross margins remained strong and expanded to 77% during the quarter, up from 74% in the year-ago period. I continue to believe that over time, gross margins will remain above the 75% level given the company’s software/subscription operating model, which naturally comes with higher margins. In addition, operating margins expanded to 5% during the quarter, up slightly from 3% in the year-ago period. As the company continues to scale, we should see operating leverage kick in and margins continue to expand.

The slight revenue beat combined with operating margin expansion led to EPS of $0.10 during the quarter, which was similar to what consensus had expected.

Q1 revenue guidance calls for $237-242 million, representing 31-33% growth, and was slightly above expectations of ~$238 million at the midpoint. Operating income of $5-9 million implies a margin of 3% during the quarter.

For the full year, management is expecting revenue of $1,050-1,070 million, which represents 29-31% growth for the year and was pretty close to expectations for ~$1,060 million. Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be $43-53 million, which would represent a margin of ~4.5% at the midpoint, but seemed to be slightly below expectations for ~$60 million in operating income. In addition, management provided FCF guidance calls for $40-50 million.

Valuation

Management’s 2020 guidance was pretty close to what expectations were, thus, the stock did not have much of a reaction after the quarter. While initially up ~4-5% after earnings, the stock has since retracted and is down slightly from the pre-earnings level. I believe, over time, the company will be a long-term winner due to their market opportunity and ~30% revenue growth on top of margin expansion.

ZEN is known as being one of the leaders of enterprise software for customer support services, an area of IT where spending is not likely to drastically slow down in the coming years due to enterprises placing more emphasis on the customer experience. I believe over the long term, ZEN is a great name to own, even though valuation has approached 10x forward revenue.

ZEN has a current market cap of ~$9.75 billion, and with ~$200 million of cash and ~$480 million of debt, the company has an enterprise value of ~$10.0 billion. Using management’s 2020 revenue guidance of $1,050-1,070 million, this results in a 2020 revenue multiple of ~9.4x.

While 2020 revenue growth is expected to be ~30%, I believe the company will continue on their historical pattern of beating expectations and is likely to end the year above 30% revenue growth. Nevertheless, we can assume 31% growth in 2020 and some slight deceleration in 2021, given the law of large numbers, which could result in 2021 revenue of nearly $1.4 billion, or ~7.1x 2021 revenue.

Even though the current multiple reflects a strong revenue growth trajectory over the next two years, I believe this is very achievable. 2020 revenue guidance was pretty similar to expectations, but the company has a history of raising their guidance throughout the year, which could ultimately push the stock higher.

However, the current valuation and the lack of room for much multiple expansion in the near-term, I remain on the sidelines and wait for a better entry point. Yes, the company is deserving of a premium valuation, but at nearly 10x 2020 revenue, there does not seem to be a whole ton of upside remaining.

Risks to ZEN include continued global economic uncertainties which could impact the company’s revenue growth and consistency. In addition, along with many other software names, the company trades off a high forward revenue multiple, which could contract quickly if we were to experience a market correction, much like what we saw during the latter half of 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.