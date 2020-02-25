Here's Why I Just Loaded Up On Uber

I demonstrate how Uber could achieve profitability, and in light of that profitability, I provide a fair valuation for the stock.

Introduction

In today's article, I will be exploring Uber's (UBER) valuation and demonstrating why it is a buy today, despite its lack of profitability on a GAAP basis, or any basis for that matter (still FCF negative). I will provide an "L.A. Stevens Valuation Model" assessment, which analyzes the company from a few different valuation perspectives and ultimately gives us an expected annualized return. But before I provide that analysis, I must contextualize Uber's current financials. That is, first we must explore what Uber is attempting to accomplish, which has created the massive losses it continues to experience; then, we must explore the perspective from which these losses should be seen.

It is not as simple as saying: "Look Uber is losing money" or "Look Uber is not profitable on a GAAP basis" or "Look at its P/E ratio. It doesn't exist!". These are perspectives that are not nuanced enough to arrive at a fair valuation for Uber, nor were they nuanced enough to arrive at a fair valuation for Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the '90s and early 2000s.

To recap, here's what we will discuss today:

Uber's overarching strategy Why fast-growing GAAP losers keep winning in the tech space L.A. Stevens Valuation Model Concluding Thoughts

Uber's Strategy And What Amazon Has Taught Us

Simply put, Uber's strategy is to be the one-stop shop for all of your transportation needs. When a person opens the Uber app, they are greeted by a host of different options by which they could get to their destination. For example, someone could ride via Uber's "pool option", its "comfort" option, or they could select the "public transportation" option. They could ride in "premium" vehicle, or they could ride in "economy" vehicle. They could ride in "assisted" vehicle for those with special needs, or they could ride in "WAV" (wheelchair assisted vehicle) vehicle. And Uber is spending aggressively on expanding this portfolio of transportation options, as evidenced by its flying taxi concepts, such as this one.

Uber envisions a future where, instead of looking up regional flights or airport shuttles or trains, you just open the Uber app and select your mode of travel based on your unique needs. Need to get somewhere fast? Here's a flight option that's more expensive but also will get you there more quickly than the shuttle option. Need to get somewhere for pennies? Here's the public transportation option that sacrifices expediency.

In essence, Uber wants to be the "Amazon Marketplace" or "Windows operating system" of transportation.

Hence, it is spending massive sums in pursuit of this extremely lofty goal. And interestingly, this reminds us of another company, which was lambasted, criticized, and vilified for decades because it "didn't earn net profits", but was growing massively.

If Amazon started today, the company would likely be losing just as much money as Uber, as investors have grown more comfortable with the idea of losing money in pursuit of market dominance over the years. In fact, Amazon still tries to lose as much money as possible through its world-leading R&D budget; however, at this point, Amazon simply makes too much money to be the scrappy, agile, and money-losing venture it once was.

Why GAAP Losers Keep Winning In The Tech Space

In a recent, rather unassuming article, written by @Baruch Lev, the author explored why unprofitable companies on a GAAP basis continue to win so often. He arrived at the idea that, due to GAAP accounting practices, tech companies are unfairly called "unprofitable" in contrast to their manufacturing or industrial counterparts. His article revolved around the idea that a large portion Research and Development expense could be considered capex for tech companies, and especially software companies, of which Uber is one.

That is, in order for Uber to create an asset that generates future cash flows, it must spend on R&D, but according to GAAP, that R&D, though it creates a cash flow generating asset, cannot be capitalized on the balance sheet and depreciated overtime. Unlike companies like Caterpillar (CAT) or Lockheed Martin (LMT), both of which spend lots of money on cash flow generating physical assets that they can capitalize and depreciate, Uber's cash flow generating assets cannot be capitalized because GAAP has determined that it can't (And I acknowledge some of the valid reasons for this conservative approach to accounting).

Whether GAAP is correct about the pitfalls of capitalizing R&D and depreciating it over time isn't really what I'm trying to determine. I'm merely communicating that investors' failure to recognize this dynamic is your ability to buy incredible companies at bargains, as is the case for Uber.

As we see below, Uber's R&D spend has ramped enormously over the last year or so, and its SG&A expense has ramped similarly.

If we reduced these expenses to their 2018 levels (when Uber was still just as much operating in a duopoly), Uber would be profitable on a GAAP basis. Uber and Lyft (LYFT) have firmly planted themselves as a duopoly, the likes of which could only be rivaled by a select few, such as Coke (KO) and Pepsi (PEP). And this duopoly continues to be solidified each year, as evidenced by one of the few remaining competitors capitulating recently.

L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

In order to value Uber at present, we must make a few notable assumptions. These assumptions are as follows:

In order to arrive at a starting point for cash flows, I assume that Uber's free cash flow margin is 20%, which is highly conservative considering its gross margins are about 55%, and will only expand as the duopoly between Lyft and Uber continues to march onward. That is, Uber and Lyft now command pricing power, which will enable them to expand margins in accordance with game theory as the years roll on. Secondly, despite recently growing revenues at 37%, we will conservatively assume that, on an average annualized basis, Uber will grow its free cash flow at 15% for the next 10 years.

Some of you may be thinking, "Those estimates are wildly conservative given the fact that half of America's population (50+) hasn't migrated to app based taxi services yet." Or "Those estimates are wildly conservative because Uber's goal is to be the operating system of transportation and eventually its margins will be closer to 80%"

While I agree that those two ideas are very likely to come to fruition, we must invest in such a way that we can be very, very wrong, and still be right; therefore, conservative estimates should be applied, and only the companies that meet our standards based on very conservative estimates should be purchased.

So let's begin!

Step 1

With the above assumptions in mind, we can arrive at a present fair value.

Assumptions Values FCF To Equity Growth Rate (10yr) 15% Terminal Growth Rate 2% Discount Rate (90yr Annualized Return S&P 500) 9.8% Initial Free Cash Flow To Equity Per Share $1.65 Fair Value $55.70

Source: Data compiled from YCharts

As can be seen above, via a very conservative DCF model, Uber remains undervalued by about 28%.

While this number ($55.70) can be useful in the near term, it does not paint the entire picture as to what our returns will be long term. To determine what we should expect to receive on an annualized basis, we need to employ steps 2 and 3.

Step 2

Usually, step 2 serves to determine the extent to which free cash flow growth will be impacted by a company's growth or reduction in outstanding shares, a.k.a. share count.

For the last year, Uber's share count has remained relatively static, and in light of Uber's focus on profitability and being shareholder friendly, I forecast that its share count will not dramatically rise in the future. However, this must be monitored as more dilution could dramatically impact the validity of the above DCF model as well as the strength of the company's earnings, and the resulting overall valuation.

Source: YCharts

Thus, we are done with step two. Next, we determine what we should expect in the way of annualized returns from Uber.

Step 3: Normalizing Share Price For Growth Post-10yr

In our final step, we will arrive at a 10-year price target. Our DCF model enlightened us as to the near-term undervaluation, but told us nothing as to what we should expect in terms of returns.

By employing the below model, we can arrive at projected returns, and therefore, determine whether we should invest.

Assumptions Values Fair Value (Present Value of All Future Free Cash Flow to Equity) $55.70 Current Price to Free Cash Flow to Equity N/A Implied Price to Free Cash Flow to Equity at 10y End 8.33x Conservative Price to Free Cash Flow to Equity at 10y End 35x Fair Value At 10yr End $291.84

Source: Data compiled from YCharts

Therefore, if one were to buy at $41, one should expect to receive 21.68% CAGR from share price appreciation alone.

Risks

There are two primary risks that Uber faces:

Government intervention into its business Companies, such as Tesla (TSLA), beating it to low cost autonomous taxis

With respect to the first risk, regulation would only serve to harm the drivers for Uber. In that, if Uber were forced to give its drivers higher wages and benefits, it would also be forced to raise rates, which would in turn reduce demand for its services. This would cause a reduction in the overall Uber workforce, as there would not be enough demand for its services (due to higher prices). What's more, this would only serve to accelerate the rate at which Uber transitions to a fully autonomous fleet of taxis, leaving even more without a source of income.

With respect to the second risk, Tesla has made incredibly ambitious claims regarding its autonomous taxi fleet. Whether these claims ever come to fruition and how fast are two questions that are still unanswered. As an aside, these ambitious claims are also essential to Tesla's current valuation narrative, so with every passing quarter that they do not come to fruition, the stock will likely take a beating.

Concluding Remarks

In light of the above discussion, I rate Uber's shares as a very strong buy. There are few other opportunities in the market as strong as those presented by Uber's undervaluation, and the opportunity exists simply because investors continue to forget the lessons of yesteryears. Of course, not all GAAP losers are winners, but for the world's most dominant transportation service, in a few years GAAP losses will likely be seen as a catalyst for a huge buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UBER, LMT, AMZN, TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.