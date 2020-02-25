Mimecast: Great Long-Term Buy With Expansion Opportunity

Valuation is only ~5.5x FY21 revenue which seems to be a good value for long-term investors to become more interested in the name.

Management provided an early look at FY21 with revenue guidance of 18-20% constant currency growth, in-line with current estimates and somewhat disappointing investors.

Mimecast (MIME) reported another strong Q3 with revenue and margins both coming in ahead of expectations. However, the stock has traded down ~15% over the past few weeks since reporting earnings. Despite the strong quarter, management provided an early look into FY21 guidance with revenue growth of 18-20% constant currency, which was pretty close to where estimates were. The company has a history of guiding above expectations, so the in-line guidance seemed to be a bit of a shock.

Q3 revenue grew 27% which was above expectations. In addition, the company saw both gross margins and adjusted EBITDA margins expand, leading to EPS for the quarter coming in ahead of expectations.

Data by YCharts

With the stock down ~15% since reporting earnings, investors have a great opportunity to get a high-quality name at a good valuation. With management providing an early FY21 guidance which implies ~5.5x revenue, I believe there remains upside from here with the stock trading just above $45. With revenue growth expected to be only 18-20% constant currency, I believe management provided a conservative guidance range to start with a high possibility of raising these expectations.

With the company expecting longer-term adjusted EBITDA margins of 20-22%, I believe this is a great name to own over the long term with more upside from the current price.

Q3 Results And Guidance

Revenue growth remained strong during Q3, growing 27% constant currency to $110.2 million, slightly above expectations for ~$108 million. Even though revenue growth decelerated slightly from the 29% constant currency growth seen last quarter, the company continues to grow internationally.

MIME has ~98% of their revenue as recurring, which results in the company having high visibility into its revenue stream. Over time, customers have continued to grow the average number of products used, which now stands at 3.3 products, up from under 3 products a year ago. Net retention rate also remains healthy at 109% as existing customers continue to expand their spending with MIME.

Source: Company Presentation

Given the company's highly recurring subscription-based model, they have high gross margins. During the quarter, gross margin expanded to 74%, up from 73% in the year ago period. The higher gross margins helped lead to adjusted EBITDA growth of 29% to $20.6 million, representing 18.7% margin, up from 18.2% in the year ago period. Over the past year, MIME has completed a few acquisitions, which has likely placed some downward pressure on their margins as they look to invest in these acquisitions. However, over time, I believe margins will continue to expand as the company scales and better utilizes their operating leverage.

Source: Company Presentation

Over the past several quarters, MIME has seen their international exposure grow to nearly 50% of revenue, which is why investors will look at the company's constant currency revenue growth in order to eliminate the impacts of currency rates. The company has a 29% exposure to UK and 12% exposure to Africa, both regions which have higher growth rates than the US. The international market remains under-penetrated as enterprises constantly look to upgrade their email security. Even if the global economy were to slow down, enterprises will constantly invest into their data and email security systems. Source: Company Presentation

Also during the quarter, MIME added 800 new customers, bringing the total to 36.9k, similar to the number of customers they added last quarter. Even though the company continues to expand the number of customers they have, the net number of new customers has remained pretty consistent, demonstrating the company's ability to continue to expand their presence.

Management provided guidance for Q4 which includes revenue of $112.9-114.0 million, above expectations for ~$112.5 million. This represents constant currency growth of 23-24%, which would be a deceleration from the 27% growth seen during Q3. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $20.2-21.2 million, representing ~18.2% margin at the midpoint.

Guidance for the full year was raised by ~$2-3 million to $425.6-426.7 million, up from the previous guidance range of $420.8-425.3 million. This represents constant currency growth of 27-28%, up from the previous guidance of 25-27%. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $74.3-75.3 million, which represents ~17.6% at the midpoint.

In a surprising move, management also talked about 2021 guidance, including revenue of $505-515 million, representing constant currency growth of 18-20%. While this was pretty close to consensus estimates, I believe management provided a conservative outlook so far and will likely be able to raise expectations at the end of next quarter. Adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2021 calls for ~$100 million, which represents growth of ~33%, much higher than the company's revenue growth and represents ~20% margin.

Source: Company Presentation

Management also reiterated its long-term model, which includes gross margins of 72-75%, and adjusted EBITDA of 20-22%. Gross margins have historically remained in that 72-75% range. Adjusted EBITDA margin will continue to expand as the company's revenue growth matures and S&M expenses begin to go down.

Valuation

Even though the company reported another strong quarter, the stock has traded down ~15% since reporting earnings. I think a large part of this is that management provided 2021 guidance that was not above expectations, as the company has historically been well above expectations. However, I believe this gives the company room to raise guidance after Q4 as well as throughout their fiscal 2021.

In addition, the company's long-term metrics of 72-75% gross margin and 20-22% EBITDA margin were left unchanged and the company continues to inch closer to these goals.

Data by YCharts

MIME's current market cap is ~$2.90 billion, and the company has ~$200 million in cash and ~$90 million in debt. This implies an enterprise value of ~$2.80 billion. Given that management provided 2021 revenue guidance of $505-515 million, this implies a 2021 revenue multiple of ~5.5x, which seems to be a little low compared to MIME's closest peer, Proofpoint (PFPT).

The high-level constant currency revenue growth of 18-20% to start FY21 seems to be a little low compared to the 25-30% growth seen in recent quarters, however, I believe management wanted to provide a conservative FY21 guidance to start with. Considering the company has yet to report Q4 earnings, I believe there is a good chance they raise this guidance in a few months.

While the stock has traded down ~15% over the past few weeks, I believe long-term investors should look to pick up shares of a company growing 20%+ with EBITDA margins approaching 20%. For ~5.5x FY21 revenue, I believe investors will be rewarded through both better than expected revenue growth as well as some multiple expansion.

Risks to MIME include increased competition among current players as well as new entrants. Since it trades at a premium revenue multiple compared to the market, a correction in the technology sector for premium names could cause increased adversity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.