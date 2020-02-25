KeyCorp: No More Capital Headroom

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) reported a 4% yoy dip in profits in the fourth quarter, as higher credit costs and lower net interest income more than offset the lower cost base and milder effective tax rate. However, margin dynamics fared better than most peers, while net interest income was further supported by loan growth. The bank continues to exhibit solid control over costs, which remains the cornerstone to achieving the management's target of 16-19% return on tangible equity (ROTE). With no more excess capital, share repurchases will now trend in line with profitability.

Margins hold up better than peers; solid control over costs

Net interest income (NII) fell 2% compared to a year ago, but rose 1% sequentially. The sequential improvement, despite continued downtrend in interest rates, was driven by growth in average interest-earning assets (+1.4%) which more than offset the 2bps contraction in margins. Net interest margin (NIM) trends were among the best in the industry, as KEY responded swiftly to lower yields (-15bps) by reduction of funding costs (-17bps).

Source: Company presentation

The bank expects 2020 margins to remain stable, thanks to the balance sheet positioning, while also pointing out a potential upside if it manages to raise the currently low loan-to-deposit ratio (LDR). In the long term, KEY targets 90-95% LDR, compared to 85% at the end of the current quarter. LDR improvement of 150bps qoq would also have helped the bank in reporting a resilient NIM number.

Loan growth was another positive in the results, with the period-end number growing 6% yoy (+2% qoq). The year-on-year growth was driven by commercial & industrial (C&I), direct consumer, and indirect auto. The quarter-on-quarter expansion primarily came from direct consumer and commercial real estate (CRE), while growth was seen across the board, except in C&I. The management has guided for a loan book growth in the mid-single digits for 2020.

At around 40% of revenues, KeyCorp has a much larger non-interest income stream compared to most other regionals. Non-interest income rose 1% yoy (flat qoq), out of which the fee franchise grew at 2% yoy (+3% qoq), led by corporate services and mortgage services fees. Guidance for 2020: mid-single digits growth.

KEY has been steadily making progress in reining in costs. The cost-to-income ratio for the full year 2019 came in at 61.3%, an improvement of 60bps vs 2018. The cost base has shrunk at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2017-19, with savings across the board. For 2020, the bank expects costs to be relatively stable. In the long term, KEY targets a positive operating leverage, along with a "cash" efficiency ratio (excluding amortization) of 54-56%, as against 60% during 2018-19.

Credit quality continues to be benign and stable. Non-performing loans were 0.61% of loans outstanding - largely unchanged over the past year. On an adjusted basis (excluding fraud-related cases), net charge-offs rose 4bps qoq to 35bps, and the guidance for 2020 is roughly at similar levels, below the 40-60bps range through the cycle.

No excess capital left

The CET1 ratio at the end of the fourth quarter was 9.4%, within the targeted range of 9.0-9.5%. This means that the bank does not have excess capital anymore, and hence, we expect a moderation of buybacks that will now trend in line with profitability. In our view, KEY can repurchase $500M per year during 2020-21E at best, with all-inclusive payout ratios falling below 70% (three-year average of 96%).

Valuation in fair value zone

Our estimate of KEY's fair value is in the wide $16-20 range, compared to the current market price at the top of the range. The market seems to be factoring in a sustainable return on tangible equity (ROTE) towards the lower end of the long-term target of 16-19%, which seems a bit bullish at this point. The company has definitely demonstrated its ability to control costs and aims to shave off 500bps from the efficiency ratio - which remains the key to achieving the ROTE target. We will continue to monitor the developments in this regard. For now, we are neutral on the stock, with upside risk from better-than-expected cost management.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is aimed at informing readers about our views on the stock mentioned. Please use this as only one of the many sources you consider while making the investment decision. Kindly consult your financial advisor before taking buying/ selling/ holding decisions. We will not be liable for the actions taken based on this article.