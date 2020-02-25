Using The Cruise Industry To Value Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic's mission is to provide a once in a lifetime experience that can fundamentally alter humanity's view of our home planet.

Thesis

Tulips, tech, 3D printing, cryptocurrencies, marijuana, space travel?

Virgin Galactic's (SPCE) triple in under 3 months has obvious parallels to other manias. Tales of spaceflights and hypersonic travel have novice investors talking themselves into paying a $7.3 billion valuation on a company with essentially no current revenues.

Robinhood traders entering Virgin Galactic is a near reflection of the share price gains. Peter Lynch's illustrious career at Fidelity was centered around noticing how businesses interact with people in the real world. This can give average investors to catch the subtle changes that Wall Street misses. How many Robinhood traders have friends and neighbors rushing to book flights on Virgin Galactic? My guess is close to zero. Let's understand the fundamentals.

The Mission

Our mission, to be the Spaceline for Earth, means we focus on using space for good while delivering an unparalleled customer experience. We recognize that improving access to space is a fundamentally challenging ambition. We will achieve it only in a spirit of collaboration and with a recognition that we must continually learn and can always improve. SPCE IR

Virgin Galactic believes "using space for good" can give humanity a fresh perspective on our world. Nibbling at the edges of humankind's final frontier to expand the perspective of the vastness and beauty of Earth is a noble quest. Virgin Galactica's mission is to make space more accessible, broadening the number of potential astronauts to more than a select few professionals orbiting on the International Space Station.

Company representatives have voiced a strong belief in the "overview effect." That's the idea that seeing Earth as it truly is, a gorgeous but lonely outpost of life bobbing in a seemingly endless void, fundamentally changes the way people think about their home world. Source

Virgin Galactic has an overwhelming powerful narrative behind it, along with a larger than life leader in Sir Richard Branson. Virgin Galactic's mission highlights humanity's need to have an impact that extends well beyond each of us as individuals. Unfortunately, investing with emotions rather than logic and reason is a recipe for disaster.

At its heart, Virgin Galactic is a transportation company. Transportation is a notoriously challenging business. Virgin Galactic's closest publicly traded peers are cruise lines Carnival (CCL) and Royal Caribbean (RCL). Virgin Galactic provides an expensive leisurely travel service to individuals looking for a once in a lifetime experience. This differs from cruise lines, but cruise lines are the only reasonable basis we have to make assumptions for what the spaceflight industry may look like. Unlike commercial airlines that transport individuals from one destination to another, spaceflights and cruises have no fundamental utility on a day to day basis. This limits market size.

Business Model

Virgin Galactic's initial business model is to perform spaceflights carrying 6 passengers at $250,000 a ticket. So far, 600 people have deposited roughly $65 million to reserve a spaceflight. This deposit represents half of the cost.

Virgin's SpaceShipTwo aircraft will carry passengers to altitudes of about 70 miles. For reference, the highest flying military aircraft, cold war era spy plane SR-71 Blackbird can reach about 17 miles. The International Space Station orbits at an altitude of 250 miles.

Virgin Galactic's mission seeks to not only provide access to space for regular folks but also to disrupt travel in the stratosphere. Virgin Galactic's core business is highly speculative, any hypersonic travel ambitions are pipe dreams.

Commercial airliners are slower than they were 20 years ago. Going fast and burning more fuel is expensive for airlines. Virgin Galactic will not be able to defy the simple principle that more speed is more expensive.

Estimating Market Size And Valuation

Everything has a market, comparing Virgin Galactic's market to commercial airlines is massively flawed.

Santosh Rao, the head of research at Manhattan Venture Partners, says that airline passengers already spend $407 billion on flights lasting more than 10 hours each year. If space companies can win 5% of that business, there's a $20 billion market. But average fares for those flights are $2,500, so a ticket to ride on a spacecraft will need to fall drastically from current levels.

Airline passengers do not battle long lines at the TSA, baggage claims, and delays for fun. People fly on airplanes to visit family members, for work and school, or vacation. The novelty of flying on a commercial jet wore off half a century ago. Spaceflights will take exactly 0% share from commercial airlines.

Let's consider leisurely travel like cruise lines as a basis for Virgin's spaceflight business. All said and done, this blogger spent about $1,500 total for a 5-day Carnival Cruise for 3 people. The same experience for an early ride on Virgin Galactic would cost $750,000. This neglects additional marginal expenses, such as travel and lodging to Virgin's spaceport in New Mexico.

The cruise line market is estimated at $46 billion, carrying 26 million passengers a year. This gives us an average of $1,770 a passenger. Given these numbers, a solid range is $500-2,000 per person for a cruise. A cruise is an experience that lasts days or weeks and can be enjoyed with many family members and friends for a reasonable price. High ticket prices on spaceflights are unlikely to come down significantly anytime soon, it's necessary for viability. Just through 2015, Virgin Galactic spent $600 million. That number has likely ballooned as the company has gotten closer to carrying its first passengers. The company only has $79 million worth of assets on the balance sheet, but this is only a small portion of actual development costs. Nonetheless, spaceflights are expensive and indications are ticket prices might only be going up. The first cruise ship set sail 120 years ago, it might take decades for costs to be in the ballpark of reasonable for space flights.

Given how the spaceflight industry is in its infancy, we only can work with loose assumptions. I'm willing to give spaceflights 5% of the cruise market, not commercial airlines. Considering how expensive spaceflights will be, coupled with the constraint of lacking reoccurring passengers, I believe, ultimately, spaceflights will be nowhere near as large as the cruise industry. The novelty will enable spaceflight companies exceed other leisurely flights such as hot air balloons and blimps.

Virgin Galactic will not be alone in taking humans to space. It was recently announced that SpaceX (SPACE) will carry tourists into space. SpaceX is offering an experience that is quite different from Virgin Galactic. SpaceX passengers will be launched into orbit and require several weeks of training. This experience is less realistic for most individuals, so I don't believe Virgin Galactic will face significant competition in the early years of spaceflights. Take these constraints into consideration, I will even give Virgin Galactic 100% of this $2.3 billion market or 5% of the cruise industry.

Spaceflights will require huge capital expenditures, similar to cruise lines and also airlines. I averaged the last several years of Carnival's FCF yield to achieve around an 8% margin. Cruise ships require a similar output of capital to build as the estimated $600 million spent by Virgin Galactic. Carnival trades at a multiple of 16.5x FCF. No matter how excited the market is about space travel, transportation companies generally demand uninspiring cash flow multiples.

Finally, this won't happen overnight. I imagine it will take at least 5 years for spaceflights to gain this level of popularity. Doing the quick math of $2.3 billion in revenue, 8% free cash flow margin, and 16.5x multiple gives us a 5-year valuation of $3.04 billion. Assuming no dilution, shares will be worth $15.59 in five years, giving current investors an annualized 17% loss.

Risks

There will inevitably be investors who will buy the stock regardless of the valuation. The window of opportunity to reasonably speculate on Virgin Galactic has passed. I view Virgin Galactic as a speculative buy below $12. Given the stock's tremendous run, the only rational expectation should be capital destruction.

Investors can only make generalized assumptions in regards to a business like Virgin Galactic. I believe the cruise industry offers the best comparison to give investors an idea for what the economics of spaceflights will look like. I anticipate the market being much smaller because of the expensive prices and once-in-a-lifetime experience, compared with cruises where passengers will often go on more than one cruise.

As spaceflights take off, we will be able to better compare spaceflight economics to the cruise lines to better refine assumptions. Until then, long-term value oriented investors should steer clear of Virgin Galactic.

