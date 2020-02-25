Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 2/21/20

|
Includes: AMG, BG, CNBKA, DMLP, EHI, EPD, MDP
by: InsiderInsights
InsiderInsights
Long/short equity, research analyst, insider ownership, behavioral finance
Marketplace
Daily Insider Ratings
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 2/21/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are on the rise, and will stay strong through the end of March.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Enterprise Products Partners (EPD);
  • Western Asset Global High Income Fund (EHI);
  • Century Bancorp (CNBKA);
  • Bunge (BG), and;
  • Affiliated Managers (AMG).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Meredith (MDP), and;
  • Dorchester Minerals (DMLP).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Zoom Video Communications (ZM);
  • Sonos (SONO);
  • ServiceNow (NOW);
  • MGM Resorts Intl (MGM);
  • Datadog (DDOG);
  • CURO Group (CURO);
  • Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY), and;
  • Apollo Global (APO).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Urovant Sciences (UROV);
  • IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX);
  • WA High Inc Opp Fd (HIO), and;
  • Amyris (AMRS).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

WA Hi Inc Opp Fd

HIO

B

$9,115,682

2

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Western Asset Global High Income Fund

EHI

B

$4,023,457

3

Sumitomo Chemical

O

Urovant Sciences

UROV

B

$1,350,510

4

Williams Randa Duncan

DIR,BO

Enterprise Products Partners

EPD

B

$1,292,280

5

Neppl John W

VP,CFO

Bunge

BG

B

$538,538

6

Berg Donald C

DIR

Meredith

MDP

B

$309,494

7

Churchill Dwight D

DIR

Affiliated Managers

AMG

B

$219,175

8

Doerr L John

DIR

Amyris

AMRS

B

$179,997

9

Filler James J

BO

Century Bancorp

CNBKA

JB*,B

$130,879

10

Dorchester Minerals Operating

O

Dorchester Minerals

DMLP

AB

$112,929

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Thomas Lee Adv

DIR,BO

Ceridian Hcm Holding

CDAY

S,JS*

$932,885,984

2

Kkr Stream

BO

Sonos

SONO

JS*

$107,360,000

3

Friedman Fleischer & Lowe Gp II

DIR

Curo Group

CURO

JS*

$26,000,000

4

Murren James

CB,CEO

Mgm Resorts Intl

MGM

S

$22,161,626

5

Rowan Marc J

MD,DIR,BO

Apollo Global

APO

S

$11,737,801

6

Ayers Jonathan W

DIR

Idexx Laboratories

IDXX

S

$11,493,155

7

Chadwick Jonathan

DIR

Zoom Video Communications

ZM

AS

$10,556,825

8

Index Ventures Vi \(Jersey$4

BO

Datadog

DDOG

S

$10,122,652

9

Civale Anthony

COO

Apollo Global

APO

S

$7,580,120

10

Desai Chirantan Jitendra

O

Servicenow

NOW

S

$7,550,123

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.