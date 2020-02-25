Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 2/21/20

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 2/21/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are on the rise, and will stay strong through the end of March.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD);

Western Asset Global High Income Fund (EHI);

Century Bancorp (CNBKA);

Bunge (BG), and;

Affiliated Managers (AMG).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Meredith (MDP), and;

Dorchester Minerals (DMLP).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Zoom Video Communications (ZM);

Sonos (SONO);

ServiceNow (NOW);

MGM Resorts Intl (MGM);

Datadog (DDOG);

CURO Group (CURO);

Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY), and;

Apollo Global (APO).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Urovant Sciences (UROV);

IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX);

WA High Inc Opp Fd (HIO), and;

Amyris (AMRS).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Saba Capital Mgt BO WA Hi Inc Opp Fd HIO B $9,115,682 2 Saba Capital Mgt BO Western Asset Global High Income Fund EHI B $4,023,457 3 Sumitomo Chemical O Urovant Sciences UROV B $1,350,510 4 Williams Randa Duncan DIR,BO Enterprise Products Partners EPD B $1,292,280 5 Neppl John W VP,CFO Bunge BG B $538,538 6 Berg Donald C DIR Meredith MDP B $309,494 7 Churchill Dwight D DIR Affiliated Managers AMG B $219,175 8 Doerr L John DIR Amyris AMRS B $179,997 9 Filler James J BO Century Bancorp CNBKA JB*,B $130,879 10 Dorchester Minerals Operating O Dorchester Minerals DMLP AB $112,929

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Thomas Lee Adv DIR,BO Ceridian Hcm Holding CDAY S,JS* $932,885,984 2 Kkr Stream BO Sonos SONO JS* $107,360,000 3 Friedman Fleischer & Lowe Gp II DIR Curo Group CURO JS* $26,000,000 4 Murren James CB,CEO Mgm Resorts Intl MGM S $22,161,626 5 Rowan Marc J MD,DIR,BO Apollo Global APO S $11,737,801 6 Ayers Jonathan W DIR Idexx Laboratories IDXX S $11,493,155 7 Chadwick Jonathan DIR Zoom Video Communications ZM AS $10,556,825 8 Index Ventures Vi \(Jersey$4 BO Datadog DDOG S $10,122,652 9 Civale Anthony COO Apollo Global APO S $7,580,120 10 Desai Chirantan Jitendra O Servicenow NOW S $7,550,123

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

If you're serious about using insider data in your investment process, you can't find a better source of investment ideas (or a better value!) than our Daily Ratings Reports. Subscribe or Trial Now!

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.