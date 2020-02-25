Check Point: Understanding The Shorts

Source: Hedgeeye

Check Point's (CHKP) short interest has been reported to be on the rise. For this to be worth the attention of investors, three things have to be true given the solid nature of its financials and strong demand for cybersecurity solutions:

Sales weakness in North America due to competition A decline in licensing renewals Weak cloud sub uptake

The three factors listed above are the needle moving elements of Check Point's growth. Check Point is morphing into a cloud security business riding on strong demand for cybersecurity solutions, enterprise digital transformation, strong capital efficiency as reflected by its profit margin and cash flow margin which dwarves most competitors, strong balance sheet with zero debt, and strong product update and performance as confirmed by third-party validation and test sites. All investing factors for Check Point are strong except growth. While the cybersecurity market is expanding, Check Point is gaining market share at the speed of sound while competitors like Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), CrowdStrike (CRWD), Proofpoint (PFPT), and Zscaler (ZS) are gaining market at the speed of light. Having studied the evolution of the cybersecurity space since 2016, Check Point appears to be ceding its leading position to competitors. While I've highlighted the competitive concerns in a previous thesis, Checkpoint's solid financials and buyback program have propelled the stock in recent quarters. However, with the recent print on the growing short interest, it will be interesting to analyze the validity of the short bets. From my experience, excluding the competitive pressure and low entry barrier in the cloud security niche, exploring the three points I listed earlier will help investors understand the strength of these bets.

Sales Weakness In North America

During the Q3'2019 conference call, analysts tried to extract some color on the declining sales trend in North America. Brent Thill of Jefferies inquired into the productivity trend and investment in North America, and the response was positive after management reiterated the appointment of Chris Scanlan to head the North American business. They also confirmed a continuous ramp in hiring and marketing activities.

However, during the last conference call, management hinted at the continuous decline in product sales in North America.

We see our cloud numbers are increasing significantly. We see our Infinity and number of deals are increasing significantly. We see when we close an Infinity deal, the annual value is increasing between tens of percentage to hundreds of percent. So the opportunities are there. Well, we need to start seeing it, building into a significant amount in order to balance the reduction that you see in the product. And that's what we are looking for in the next year, specifically in Americas.

Overall, America is now at 44% of revenue, down from 49% in 2016. It will be interesting to watch how Check Point grows its cloud business in America, given the number of cloud security players in the region. At this point, it is safe to conclude that Check Point will have to sacrifice some margins to grow its business in North America, given the level of competition in the space. Also, given the shifting landscape towards cloud security solutions, it appears the playing field has been leveled for innovative incumbents to give existing players intense competition. This might further weaken its traction in North America. If the current trend continues, bears might be proven right.

Cloud Sub Uptake

The color around cloud subscription uptake remains strong. Though cloud security remains a small portion of revenue. Regardless, it is reassuring to know that Check Point has made the right investments to play in the cloud security space. The acquisition of Forcenock and Dome9 has helped Check Point develop its capabilities in all forms of cloud deployment. Another attractive development is its new IoT security capabilities, which expands its total addressable market. Check Point has a strong install base to grow its cloud and IoT business. However, it is unclear if the strong expansion opportunity will offset the slowing licensing renewal of its appliance-based security business. My take is that Check Point still has a long runway of customers to cross-sell and grow its cloud business in the near term. However, I am not positive about greenfield deals due to the volume of competition in the cloud security space.

Licensing Renewal

This is a serious concern given that the decline in licensing revenue has a double impact on growth as it also affects support and maintenance revenue. While management was upbeat about the feedback from clients in SDWAN, and the IoT space, the biggest concern remains competitive pressure. There are more than enough network and cloud security players fighting for market share. The advantage for Check Point is that it has the talent to build strong security IPs, and it also has ample leeway to sacrifice margins for growth. However, its share buyback program suggests the near term capital allocation strategy assumes total shareholder return is best captured now. It's not clear how this will impact growth; however, given that Check Point has no liquidity or solvency concerns, the move will continue to drive positive price action in the near term. Also, I assume the confidence to make this move - when all competitors excluding NortonLifelock (NLOK) are sacrificing margins for growth while tapping the debt market to take on huge leverage to stay ahead - underlines the conviction Check Point has in its research team to develop cutting edge cybersecurity solutions at a comparatively cheaper cost of capital. Though, management's forward growth guidance of +3% in 2020 suggests otherwise.

Conclusion

Check Point's valuation is in-line, and it remains untouchable due to its strong financials and huge install base, which can be used to cross-sell and up-sell its new IoT and cloud security products. Growing off the existing customer base isn't a concern as long as the renewal rate remains strong. The important metric to watch is the growth of new customers. The +3% forward growth guidance suggests Check Point is leaving money on the table given that Palo Alto Networks (PANW) is still guiding for double-digit growth after surpassing Check Point in annual revenue. The strong momentum of competitors might be the force driving the growing short interest. In the event of an earnings miss, these bets will be validated, and the narrative around the stock might be rewritten towards the lack of growth and possible weak renewals. In light of these, I will be maintaining a long-term bullish outlook with a near term neutral rating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.