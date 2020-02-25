Rapid7: The Story Is Intact

Investors should continue to watch out for the growing competition in the vulnerability management space.

The stock is fairly valued with its lack of profitability as the weak investing factor.

Rapid7 (RPD) reported results consistent with the thesis of strong demand for vulnerability assessment solutions, strong ARR growth as customers migrate to its cloud subscription platform, and strong upsell/cross-sell potential to drive average revenue per customer. This is also consistent with management's forward guidance. While the stock has given back some of the gains in previous quarters, I find the current price point compelling as it offers a balanced risk/reward opportunity for growth-driven investors. Value investors will continue to frown at the lack of profitability, though the strong gross margin and ARR trend continue to point to a compelling path to profitability. I will be reiterating a hold rating due to the growing competition in the cloud security space, which will continue to impact pricing flexibility and greenfield win rate.

Heading into the last earnings call, Rapid7's valuation was mostly sensitive to three factors:

ARR growth and forward growth guidance Product evolution and uptake Competitive strength and the defensibility of its moat

ARR Growth

ARR growth was strong (+35% y/y), powering revenue growth of 34%. This was a function of a strong blend of demand and execution. Management is now guiding for ARR growth of 21-24% in 2020, which is above the target provided during the last investor day. ARR per customer is hovering around $37k, and management sees strong potential for this to expand to $200k. This represents a significant upside. In the absence of near-term macro and competitive headwinds, I expect the ARR trend to continue.

Products

My biggest concern revolved around the uptake of new products, including Insight IDR, SOAR, and AppSec. As highlighted in the sentiment analysis above, management was positive about the demand and cross-sell potential of new products. Though going forward, growth remains heavily dependent on the VM (vulnerability management) business. My biggest concern stems from competitive pressure from network security players who are creating VM-like cloud security solutions. More cloud security players mean less room for pricing flexibility.

Demand for SIEM technology remains strong. The SIEM market grew from $2.319 billion in 2017 to $2.597 billion in 2018 (see "Market Share: All Software Markets, Worldwide, 2018"). Threat management (and specifically threat detection and response) remains the primary driver, and general monitoring and compliance are secondary.

I was impressed by Rapid7's rank in Gartner's latest SIEM quadrant. Rapid7 remains the highest-ranked pure-play cybersecurity company ahead of the likes of Fortinet (FTNT), McAfee, and FireEye (FEYE). Gartner's near-term worries mostly revolve around its limited technology alliance ecosystem and limited integration with third-party analytics tools. Besides those, the SIEM solution fits in perfectly into Rapid7's lineup of security products.

Competitive Strengths

While analysts didn't ask questions about its competitive positioning, the strong demand for its products is a sign of little competitive headwind. Its products continue to rank highly on third-party testing and review sites, as highlighted in the product section. Network security players like FireEye are taking cloud security seriously. FireEye's Verodin solution is more like a vulnerability assessment solution. The same goes for other cloud security players like Check Point (CHKP).

Rapid7's balance sheet isn't the most attractive with cash of $247m and debt of $262m. Though its current ratio of 1.38 and long-term debt of $182m means it can continue to meet its short term financial obligations.

Going forward, Rapid7's path to profitability remains compelling long term. Demand for cybersecurity solutions remains strong, and the potential to improve margins by growing ARR per customer is compelling as it sells more add-ons.

Valuation

As with most SaaS stocks, if the market share acquisition runway is large, a sales multiple within its peer average is fair. Investors need to inspect factors like its competitive moat and the ability to generate sustainable free cash flow. In the case of Rapid7, most of the necessary boxes have been checked.

Rapid7 has most of the top features I scan for in a quality SaaS business. These include:

Strong growth driven by a large total addressable market Opportunity to rake in international revenue A cloud-based platform which requires little fixed cost (huge gross margin) Opportunities to cross-sell new offerings to grow ARR and average deal size ML/AI driven model to improve the quality of actionable insights generated from its products Network effect to enhance the overall value to new customers as the business grows Enterprise clients to improve the potential to win big deals that have a needle-moving impact on its income statement

The risk inherent in the business includes the lack of profitability, which weakens other investing factors like EPS guidance and value. Also, the adoption of new solutions is susceptible to the willingness of potential customers to share internal data with its cloud platform (affects mostly its SIEM solution). Otherwise, Rapid7 has what it takes to continue dominating the vulnerability assessment space.

Conclusion

I will be reiterating a hold rating. I prefer a valuation of 7x P/S for a late-stage growth cyber play like Rapid7, which belongs to the 2016 cohort of my investing database. I find its strong growth guidance compelling in the near term, and the potential to grow ARR will continue to make Rapid7 an attractive investment in the near term.

