The Mania In Safe-Haven Assets

With several leading large-cap stocks in nose-bleed territory, an increasing number of commentators have drawn parallels between today’s market and the investment bubbles of prior decades. The implication, of course, is that the current equity bull market is doomed to certain failure in the foreseeable future – much as all previous mania-driven markets have collapsed. But as I’ll show in this report, the only “mania” that can be discerned today is the one that exists in fear-driven investments such as gold, bonds, utilities and the dollar. I’ll further show that the bull market in stocks, by contrast, is being supported by the very fears which are propelling safe-haven assets to greater heights.

Although the S&P 500 Index (SPX) just made a new all-time high, investors are still extremely nervous over the prospect of a coronavirus-led global economic slowdown. The rising demand for safety has been notable in the simultaneous rally of the U.S. dollar index (DXY) and the gold price. This can be seen in the following chart, which shows the relentless upward progress of both the iShares Gold Trust ETF (IAU), my favorite gold-tracking vehicle, and the Invesco DB USD Bullish ETF (UUP), my favorite dollar ETF.

Source: BigCharts

The latest breakout to new highs in gold confirms that safe-haven demand for the precious metal is powerful, thanks mainly to global pandemic fears. Concurrently, the dollar’s strength is a testament to strong foreign flight capital inflows to the U.S. as investors worry that China’s growth will be significantly curtailed in the coming months.

Gold’s latest highs were also courtesy of the widely discussed warning from Apple Inc. (AAPL), in which the tech leader said it would likely fail to meet analysts’ Q1 sales expectations due to coronavirus-related pressures to its supply chain. The company’s warning sent shivers through the financial market on Feb. 18, including a 3% intraday drop in Apple’s share price.

Meanwhile, industry analysts warned that Apple could potentially lose billions of dollars in revenue in the latest quarter as a result of the virus. The news also sent investors running to the leading safe havens, including not only gold and silver but also the dollar and U.S. utility stocks, with the Dow Jones Utility Average (DJUA) hitting an all-time high.

Source: BigCharts

Yet, the defensive utilities weren’t the only stocks hitting new highs of late. In spite of widespread global contagion worries, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite Index also managed to hit record highs, led by high-flying leaders like Tesla Inc. (TSLA) and Netflix (NFLX). The outperformance of the major large-cap indices at a time of heightened fears have prompted some observers to draw comparisons between today’s market and the Internet bubble era of the late 1990s. One such example of this was the claim by strategist Mike O’Rourke of JonesTrading, who said that a “mania” is now evident in the stock market. He was quoted in a MarketWatch article as saying that this mania has been at least partly fueled by Federal Reserve intervention, zero-commission trading advertised by major U.S. brokerage firms, and aggressive buying on the part of index fund managers.

O’Rourke isn’t alone in making this observation, as a growing number of participants evidently believe that mania-like conditions now prevail in the U.S. stock market. Most of the upside in the major large cap indices, however, is the result of a relatively few big-name, overweight movers like the ones mentioned above.

By contrast, there have been far more inflows of funds, both foreign and domestic, into defensive assets such as U.S. sovereign and corporate bonds which suggests that there's a veritable "buyer's panic" to get into the safe havens. Along these lines, the Wall Street Journal reported that $19 billion worth of U.S. 30-year T-bonds were sold on Feb. 13 despite an all-time low yield of 2.061%. WSJ noted that heavy sales of Treasuries is “highlighting investors’ demand for longer-term debt.”

Meanwhile, Bank of America recently observed that money is pouring into U.S.-listed bond funds at the eye-popping rate of $1 trillion. Despite low yields, investors have shown a clear preference for bonds over stocks of late and it’s obvious why: in a climate of fear, the preservation of capital is a higher priority to most investors than the potentially higher capital returns of stocks.

Indeed, the problem with the relentless drive to own safe-haven assets like U.S. sovereign bonds and gold is that it has been engendered by a climate of runaway fear, and worries relating to the coronavirus have become almost maniacal in nature. In that regard, one can assert that a “mania” of sorts has become evident in safety assets. But while all manias eventually come to a crashing halt, the fact that this particular mania is driven by fear is actually good news for the stock market. A long-term rising trend in equities requires a constant support to the “wall of worry” that every bull market must climb. And there’s certainly no shortage of fear to go around at the present time.

The following graph illustrates just how much investors currently favor bonds over equities. According to data from the Investment Company Institute (ICI), domestic and world equity fund inflows for the week ending February 12 were $7.6 billion, compared with $19.1 billion for taxable and municipal bond funds. The divergence between equity fund and bond fund demand is clear to see. And with fear on the rise, bonds enjoy decisively higher demand among retail investors. Again, from a contrarian’s perspective, it can be argued that this supports a continuation of the bull market in equities.

Source: ICI

Yet another sign that investors are too cautious right now for there to be a mania in equities is visible in the next chart exhibit. This shows the recent movement in the Rydex Funds Nova/Ursa Ratio Sentiment Index. This indicator is based on the overall level of buying and selling in the popular Rydex family of bull and bear mutual funds and is a useful gauge for whether the stock market is “overbought” or “oversold” on a short-term basis.

As you can see here, each time in recent weeks the Rydex ratio has spiked upward (a sign that investors are becoming heavily committed to the bullish case), it has just as quickly reversed to below the “zero” level, which represents slightly more sellers than buyers. At the current level, sentiment among short-term mutual fund traders is reflective of a somewhat defensive stance toward the stock market. Thus, investors shouldn’t be worried about the possibility of a collapse in the equity market right now.

Source: Market-Harmonics

The most likely outcome of the surge in demand for safe havens is that once concerns over the potential for the coronavirus to spread further have abated, much of the money that has flowed into U.S. bonds and other havens will flow back into the stock market. At any rate, there's enough liquidity present in the U.S. financial market to support stocks and prevent a bear market from occurring anytime soon. This can be seen in chart of the ICE BofAML U.S. High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread, below.

This chart shows that fear among credit market participants is near a major long-term low. Historically, this indicator always spikes decisively higher just prior to the outbreak of a bear market – especially if interest rates are considered to be too high. Yet the informed participants that operate in the credit market are evidently not worried about a lack of liquidity in the financial system, nor are they concerned about another “credit event” happening anytime soon. This indicator has been one of the most consistently reliable ones for predicting a serious increase of volatility in the stock market, so as long as it remains low, investors are justified in embracing a bullish outlook.

Source: St. Louis Fed

In summary, the only sign of a “mania” anywhere right now is in the feverish demand for safety-related assets, including gold, bonds, utilities, and the U.S. dollar. While equity prices are obviously high, they’re also being treated with caution by retail investors – a sign that a bubble mentality doesn’t exist in the stock market. Investors, moreover, clearly prefer defensive bonds to risky stocks right now, and this argues for the bull’s continuation based on the “wall of worry” theory. Finally, the abundance of liquidity reflected in various credit spreads suggests that a bear market won’t be visiting Wall Street anytime soon. In view of these factors, a bullish intermediate-term (3-6 month) outlook toward equities is still warranted.

