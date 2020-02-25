Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: February 7, 2020

20 out of 23 CEF sectors positive on price and 18 out of 23 sectors positive on NAV this week.

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data is taken from the close of Friday, February 7th, 2019.

Weekly performance roundup

20 out of 31 sectors were positive on price (up from 6 last week) and the average price return was +1.28% (up from -0.96% last week). The leading gainers were Asia Equity (+4.21%), Emerging Market Income (+2.52%) and Sector Equity (+2.24%) while Commodities (-0.65%) lagged.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

18 out of 31 sectors were positive on NAV (up from 7 last week), while the average NAV return was +0.84% (up from -0.98% last week). The top sectors by NAV were Asia Equity (+2.81%), U.S. Equity (+2.11%) and Covered Call (+2.02%). The lowest sectors by NAV were Taxable Munis (-0.40%) followed by Single-state Munis (-0.20%).

The top 3 sectors by premium were Multisector Income (+6.29%), Emerging Market Income (+5.24%) and Preferreds (+4.17%), while the sector with the highest discount is Asia Equity (-12.59%). The average sector discount is -2.27% (up from -2.69% last week).

The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was Emerging Market Income (+2.08%), Commodities (-0.74%) showed the largest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was +0.43% (up from +0.05% last week).

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is Emerging Market Income (+2.08) followed by Limited Duration (+1.96). There was only one negative z-score this week, the lowest was Asia Equity (-0.50), followed by Sector Equity (+0.45). The average z-score is +1.06 (up from +0.89 last week).

The sectors with the highest yields are MLPs (12.50%), Global Allocation (9.14%), Emerging Market Income (9.06%), Limited Duration (8.39%) and Convertibles (8.21%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +6.71% (down from +6.81% last week).

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D Z-Score Price change NAV change Liberty All-Star Growth (ASG) -8.56% 7.83% 3.27% 1.0 -5.01% 2.88% Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value (NPN) -6.65% 3.03% -2.53% 1.1 -6.52% -0.13% Gabelli Conv Inc Secs (GCV) -3.76% 8.23% -0.68% 0.3 -2.83% 0.86% Mexico Equity & Income (MXE) -3.20% 1.03% -9.65% -1.7 1.13% 4.73% Cohen & Steers Select Preferred & Inc (PSF) -3.18% 6.45% 14.00% 1.5 -1.48% 1.30% Delaware Investments Dividend & Income (DDF) -3.15% 7.18% 37.33% 1.3 0.36% 2.68% LMP Capital and Income (SCD) -2.78% 8.03% -5.62% 1.4 -0.39% 2.57% FOXBY CORP. (OTCPK:FXBY) -2.58% 0.43% -30.93% 1.1 0.00% 3.74% Nuveen CA Select Tax Free Income (NXC) -2.23% 3.29% 0.00% 0.9 -2.27% -0.06% Barings Corporate Investors (MCI) -2.16% 7.13% 10.37% 0.7 1.39% -0.65%

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC) 10.41% 17.31% 53.69% 2.7 4.93% 0.00% Stone Harbor Emerg. Mkts Income Fund (EDF) 7.33% 14.92% 51.89% 1.5 5.89% 0.78% Vivaldi Opportunities Fund (VAM) 5.46% 9.82% 2.88% 3.7 4.77% -0.79% BlackRock MuniAssets (MUA) 4.40% 3.90% 10.40% 1.8 4.06% -0.07% Korea Fund (KF) 4.09% 0.24% -11.85% -0.1 7.42% 2.48% Stone Harbor Emg Mkts Total Income Fund (EDI) 3.66% 14.62% 20.74% 2.5 4.03% 0.88% Barings Participation Invs (MPV) 3.52% 6.20% 26.23% 1.8 6.08% -0.86% Morgan Stanley China A Share (CAF) 3.45% 0.51% -14.06% -2.0 4.64% 0.46% Special Opportunities (SPE) 3.31% 7.58% -6.69% 2.8 1.38% -2.21% Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (VGI) 3.06% 11.15% 0.74% 3.0 3.51% 0.37%

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Cutters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term (EHT) -18.9% 0.037 0.03 3.59% 0.10% 0.7 127% 2/3/2020 2/12/2020 Invesco Value Muni Income (IIM) -4.8% 0.0588 0.056 4.24% -5.77% 1.2 99% 2/3/2020 2/13/2020 Invesco Tr Inv Gr Muni (VGM) -4.5% 0.0516 0.0493 4.42% -5.17% 2.4 97% 2/3/2020 2/13/2020 Invesco Muni Opp (VMO) -4.4% 0.05 0.0478 4.45% -5.77% 1.7 98% 2/3/2020 2/13/2020 MFS Municipal Income (MFM) -1.9% 0.027 0.0265 4.34% -3.17% 2.5 106% 2/3/2020 2/18/2020 MFS Investment Grade Municipal (CXH) -1.3% 0.036 0.03555 4.23% -7.61% 1.6 103% 2/3/2020 2/18/2020 MFS Intermediate Income (MIN) -0.1% 0.02828 0.02825 8.83% -4.24% 2.0 31% 2/3/2020 2/18/2020

Boosters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date MFS Intermediate High Income (CIF) 0.1% 0.02046 0.02049 8.31% 14.29% 2.4 55% 2/3/2020 2/18/2020 Invesco Municipal Inc Opp I (OIA) 0.2% 0.03155 0.0316 4.70% 2.94% 0.6 96% 2/3/2020 2/13/2020 Templeton Emerg Mkts Income (TEI) 0.2% 0.0609 0.061 7.85% -5.95% 1.7 102% 2/3/2020 2/14/2020 MFS Charter Income (MCR) 0.3% 0.05978 0.05997 8.44% -5.75% 1.7 49% 2/3/2020 2/18/2020 MFS Multimarket Income (MMT) 0.5% 0.04257 0.04277 8.21% -3.10% 1.7 55% 2/3/2020 2/18/2020 MFS Special Value (MFV) 0.6% 0.04738 0.04767 8.09% 23.18% 2.6 27% 2/3/2020 2/18/2020 Delaware Enhanced Global Div and Inc (DEX) 0.8% 0.0919 0.0926 10.45% -4.42% 2.8 29% 2/4/2020 2/20/2020 Delaware Investments Dividend & Income (DDF) 1.2% 0.0914 0.0925 7.26% 37.33% 1.3 20% 2/4/2020 2/20/2020 Angel Oak Financial Strats Income Term (FINS) 1.4% 0.1097 0.1112 6.21% 4.88% 0% 2/3/2020 2/13/2020 Templeton Global Income (GIM) 2.1% 0.0288 0.0294 5.78% -8.96% 1.1 119% 2/3/2020 2/14/2020 Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income (EFT) 6.1% 0.0792 0.084 7.23% -7.38% 2.4 93% 2/3/2020 2/20/2020 Eaton Vance CA Municipal Bond (EVM) 6.8% 0.0366 0.0391 3.99% -7.76% 2.5 92% 2/3/2020 2/20/2020 Calamos Strategic Total Return (CSQ) 12.1% 0.0825 0.0925 7.83% 0.64% 1.8 15% 2/3/2020 2/13/2020 Eaton Vance Municipal Bond (EIM) 15.6% 0.0429 0.0496 4.51% -7.17% 1.2 88% 2/3/2020 2/20/2020

