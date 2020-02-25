Gentex: A Reflection Of Mirrors

The company has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years, but the payout ratio has been dropping as the stock price increases.

The company has seen its stock price increase more than 50% in less than a year but may see more upside yet.

Gentex (GNTX) is an automotive company that manufactures automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, both with and without electronic features, as well as non-auto dimming rearview mirrors. The company's products are based on the dimmable glass that uses "electromatics", which the company defines as "the science of darkening a material using electricity".

Business

97% of the company's revenue and 96% of its earnings come from the automotive sector. The company displayed a functional prototype of a touch screen version of the full display mirror at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show, as well as many other enhancements. The company showed numerous other innovations as well, such as a digital video recorder system implemented in the mirror.

The company has long sold fire protection products. Based on this, the company has developed a new product displayed at the Consumer Electronics Show, a cigarette or vaping sensor for autonomous vehicles. It is designed to alert a "robo-taxi" company of a violation of the smoking policy.

The company has also recently begun selling variable dimmable aircraft windows.

The company is providing these windows for the Boeing (BA) 787 Dreamliner series. In January 2019, the company announced that its latest generation of dimmable windows will be optionally offered in the new Boeing 777X, and the first shipments were made in the third quarter of 2019. The company also announced that it has partnered with a second aerospace partner Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) to develop a functional window. The windows will start rolling out the beginning part of next year.

Gentex announced it has partnered with the Mayo Clinic to co-develop a lighting system in the operating room. This is a new innovation and a new market for the company. "This system uses intelligence to remove glare from wet surfaces, maximize light on target areas and remove shadows cast from people or obstacles that block the intended path of the lighting system," according to the earnings call. The company estimates that revenues will begin in four or five years.

The management team has worked together for many years. Steve Downing, the CEO, joined Gentex in 2002 as a financial analyst. Kevin Nash, the CFO, joined Gentex in 1999. Neil Boehm, the CTO joined Gentex in 2001.

Profitability

Return on assets ("ROA") evaluates how profitable a company is in comparison to its total assets, and it takes into account debt. Its return on equity ("ROE") is similarly outstanding. Both have improved dramatically since 2017.

Data by YCharts

I have yet to find another company in the automotive sector that matches Gentex in profitability. The following chart shows a selection of parts and automobile manufacturers DAN, LEA, BWA, F, GM, and TM.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

The stock price has increased more than 50% in the last year, giving investors a new high nearly every month. The P/E ratio has gone up with it.

Data by YCharts

The earnings per share has kept pace with the stock price, but the stock price may be outstripping free cash flow.

Data by YCharts

Dividends and a Strong Balance Sheet

The company has increased dividends for nine consecutive years. However, the yield has dropped as the stock price increases. Income investors will not be impressed, but growth investors like me are more than pleased with more than 50% total return.

Data by YCharts

There is no problem covering the dividend. The balance sheet is among the strongest in the country. The net current asset value per share has been well over 1.0 for years, meaning that all liabilities can be covered from just current assets.

Data by YCharts

Risks

The automotive sector is not the easiest one to operate in or compete in. Tariffs were cited in the earnings call as the chief headwind in the earnings call.

But the biggest factor you point out there are the tariffs and what we're seeing. As we grow in China for instance and those tariffs on our products that we export into China do drive those tariff costs higher...for us, about half of those tariffs are on our exports back into the China market.

Conclusion

A common complaint is that the valuation for Gentex is too high. The P/E is indeed approaching historic highs. However, the company is well established with a strong management team. It has a solid balance sheet. Its profitability far outstrips other companies in the sector. The company is expanding into a new aerospace market and is creating a new market in medicine.

The current rally is looking a little stretched, but it is not yet showing signs of slowing. The higher valuation may be justified in light of the new innovations. Investors pay far more for innovative companies that are not yet profitable, such as Tesla (TSLA). Taking a new position now is not out of the question, but such a position should be watched. I am happily holding my position, and I am considering whether to add more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNTX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.