Kirkland Lake Gold: Thank You Detour For The Opportunity

The company is doubling quarterly dividend to $0.125 per share starting 1Q 2020.

Kirkland Lake Gold posted record revenues of $412.379 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to year-ago revenues of $280.32 million. The company declared net earnings of $169.135 million or $0.80/share.

Source: Detour Lake

Investment Thesis

The Toronto-based Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) is possibly the most compelling mid-tier gold miner that we can find in the gold industry.

Some analysts call the miner an incredible growth stock, and it is easy to see why this gold miner is considered so unusual. In the fourth quarter of 2019, the company managed to produce a considerable amount of free cash flow and increased its cash position again to over $700 million.

However, the investment thesis is not as simple as the balance sheet seems to be depicting. The recent acquisition of Detour Gold is an essential move for the company, and the market has indicated some indecision about the benefit of the deal and the stock sold off.

But, the Black Swan event (coronavirus) that the world is encountering, which is turning rapidly into a pandemic seems to push investors to invest in gold and gold miners.

However, the business model could not be more appealing with two high-grade, low-cost operations which support the unprecedented long-term success of the company:

Macassa mine located in Northeastern Ontario, Canada, with a grade of 29.6 G/ton.

located in Northeastern Ontario, Canada, with a grade of 29.6 G/ton. Fosterville mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia.

Also, Kirkland Lake Gold owns Taylor mine and Holt mine, both located in Northeastern Ontario, often characterized as the Holt Complex for sale now.

Note: Kirkland placed on care and maintenance its two operations located in Australia Northern Territory (e.g., the Cosmo mine and Union Reefs mill).

Furthermore, Kirkland Lake Gold is also investing in Novo Resources (OTCQX: NSRPF) and Osisko Mining (OTCPK: OBNNF).

The company owned a total of 29.8 million shares of Novo, representing 18.2% of issued and outstanding common shares as of December 31, 2018. The company acquired 32.6 million shares of Osisko Mining for $47.8 million, representing approximately 13.6% of currently issued and outstanding common shares. The company owns 57 million shares of Wallbridge Mining Ltd. or 9.9% of the company shares outstanding. Kirkland Lake Gold announced it would buy the Canadian miner Detour Gold in an all-stock deal worth $3.68 billion.

Anthony Makuch, president, chief executive officer, and director, said in the conference call:

"In addition to a record quarter, the big news for Kirkland Lake in Q4 was a deal to acquire Detour Gold. This is a major development for our company and our shareholders. We know Detour very well. It is a truly world-class ore body and a world-class operation, and we think there's a lot more to be found and proven up here to demonstrate that this is the Tier 1 operation, definitely in Canada. We plan to invest aggressively between $25 million and $30 million in 2020 and then more the following year in exploration."

Kirkland Lake Gold: Financials And Production In 4Q 2019

Kirkland Lake Gold 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 214.65 222.70 280.32 304.91 281.27 381.43 412.38 Net Income in $ Million 61.49 55.88 106.54 110.15 104.20 176.60 169.14 EBITDA (Company) $ Million 123.11 119.23 186.95 201.31 185.56 296.19 285.60 (from the company) EPS diluted in $/share 0.29 0.26 0.50 0.52 0.49 0.83 0.80 Cash from operating activities in $ Million 120.91 128.38 204.14 174.36 178.38 316.75 247.10 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 51.36 71.92 112.50 79.24 125.34 135.45 114.32 Free Cash Flow (Company) In $ Million 60.70 52.20 91.64 95.12 53.04 181.30 132.78 (from the company) Total Cash $ Million 318.36 257.20 332.23 416.11 469.39 615.78 707.21 Current and non-current LTD and capital lease in $ Million 16.20 13.19 9.76 9.59 7.25 7.21 7.15 (estimated) Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 213.00 212.70 211.59 211.97 211.66 211.59 210.89 Dividend per share $ 0.023 0.03 0.03 0.04 0.04 0.04 0.06 Production Au Oz 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 Total Production gold 164,685 180,155 231,217 231,879 214,593 248,400 279,741 AISC (co-product) from continuing operations 757 645 567 560 638 562 512 Gold Price 1,301 1,204 1,237 1,306 1,310 1,482 1,481

Data Source: Company filing and Morningstar/YCharts

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt, And Gold Production Details

1 - Revenues and trend. Impressive $412.38 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Kirkland Lake Gold posted record revenues of $412.379 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to year-ago revenues of $280.32 million. The company declared net earnings of $169.135 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, or adjusted net earnings of $176.621 million, or $0.84/share. The increase since 2016 is fantastic, as the graph above demonstrates it.

The gold price realized this quarter was $1,481 per ounce, and the sale of 279,742 Au Oz contributed to such results. The details are presented below.

2 - Free cash flow was an estimated $132.78 million in 4Q'19

Note: Generic free cash flow is calculated by subtracting CapEx from cash from operations. It is a very significant value when it comes to evaluating the financial viability of the business.

For Kirkland Lake Gold, the fourth quarter of 2019 indicates an FCF of $132.78 million, reported by the company, and free cash flow for 2019 of $462.246 million. The company announced on February 20, 2019:

Repurchasing 20 million shares: 20 million common shares to be repurchased over the next 12–24 months through the Company’s normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”). Pursuant to the terms of the current NCIB, the Company can repurchase up to 19,749,092 shares between now and the NCIB’s expiry on May 28, 2020.

20 million common shares to be repurchased over the next 12–24 months through the Company’s normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”). Pursuant to the terms of the current NCIB, the Company can repurchase up to 19,749,092 shares between now and the NCIB’s expiry on May 28, 2020. Doubling quarterly dividend to $0.125 per share : Quarterly dividend increased to $0.125 per share effective Q1 2020 to be paid on April 13, 2020, to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2020.

: Quarterly dividend increased to $0.125 per share effective Q1 2020 to be paid on April 13, 2020, to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2020. Adding approximately 600,000 ounces of annual production and 14.8 million ounces of Mineral Reserves through the acquisition of Detour Lake Mine.

Considering strategic options for maximizing value at Holt Complex and in Northern Territory: Following the completion of the Detour Gold acquisition, the Company has designated the Holt Complex in Northern Ontario and the Company’s assets in the Northern Territory in Australia as non-core with plans to consider all options to maximize value from these assets.

3 - Available capital, no net debt, and ample liquidity

The best is yet to come for Kirkland Lake Gold. According to the company's projected cash balance, Kirkland Lake is accumulating cash fast, with the projected balance expected to reach about $1.2 billion by 2021 before the Detour acquisition.

Presentation and review of 4Q'19 gold production

The business model could not be more appealing with two high-grade, low-cost operations which support the unprecedented long-term success of the company:

Macassa mine located in Northeastern Ontario, Canada, with a grade of 29.6 G/ton.

located in Northeastern Ontario, Canada, with a grade of 29.6 G/ton. Fosterville mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia.

Also, Kirkland Lake Gold owns Taylor and Holt mines, both located in Northeastern Ontario, often characterized as the Holt Complex are being considered as a non-core asset, which means "for sale."

Gold production is quickly rising to a new record high, and the last quarter was again very impressive. The Macassa mine is a bit disappointing after a good Q3. The company produced 279,742 Au Oz this quarter, and the price of gold for Q4 is $1,481 per ounce.

A quick look back in time is supporting such aggressive growth, which is about to continue until 2021, with production expected at above 1+ M Oz.

However, the merger with Detour Gold will change the profile of the company drastically, and we will need a few quarters to see what this vital merger produces. The company is expecting now 1,470-1,540 K Au Oz in 2020.

New 2020 Guidance including Detour

Source: KL Presentation

The two following graphs are quite impressive. If you look at both of them, you can get a good idea of what made Kirkland Lake Gold so particularly fit and places it far ahead of the pack.

All-in sustaining costs, or AISC in short, is $512/ Oz, which is exceptional. It is mostly due to the prolific Fosterville mine.

As we can see below, the Macassa and Fosterville mines are the two leading gold producers and represent 88.8% of the total output for 4Q'19.

While Fosterville continues to deliver exceptional results, Macassa, on the other hand, is not doing exceptionally high, whereas the company was able to meet guidance.

Note: Kirkland placed on care and maintenance its two operations located in Australia Northern Territory (e.g., the Cosmo mine and Union Reefs mill).

Below, we can see how prolific the Fosterville mine has been since 4Q'16.

Below is a comparison quarter to quarter for the three producing mines.

Total production for 2019 was 974,615 Au Oz, up 34.7% from a year ago. The Holt Complex ended slightly below guidance, while both Macassa and Fosterville were within guidance.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Kirkland Lake Gold's success is again flashing in gold letters. Fosterville and Macassa mines are the reason behind such an outstanding achievement, and the management led by Tony Makuch is the force behind it.

The recent acquisition of Detour Gold has received a mixed feeling from the market.

It was expected with such a significant acquisition, and I saw it as an opportunity to accumulate this great gold miner.

Gold prices registered their best annual increase since 2010 last year and are currently above $1,640 per ounce, as anxieties over global economic health, lower interest rates, and geopolitical pressures triggered investor's enthusiasm in gold, which is often considered refuge in those moments.

Technical Analysis

KL is forming a descending wedge pattern with line support at $34 and line resistance at $42. An intermediate resistance is $38, which is part of a descending channel pattern with upper resistance at $48.

The strategy is to accumulate at or below $34 and eventually take some light profit at $38 in case the resistance holds. However, if gold prices continue their momentum, the stock is likely to experience a resistance breakout and retest $42, where it is perhaps wise to take some profit off again.

The longer-term target is $48.

The technical analysis indicated above is only a blueprint and will have to be refreshed daily. Watch the price of gold like a hawk.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now. You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience. "It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong. Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,865 articles and counting.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own a small long term position and will be willing to add on any weakness.