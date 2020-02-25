Energy Transfer: Mixed Nuts

2020 is shaping up as a retrenchment year. However, the 9.75% distribution yield is safe and the units remain inexpensive.

On balance, the earnings report was net positive. However, several nagging issues continue to bug the author.

This article reviews salient positive and negatives, with an eye on 2020 and beyond.

On February 19, Energy Transfer management weighed in with 4Q 2019 and full-year results. Cashews and pecans were in the mix, but several stale peanuts were in there, too.

In this most recent Energy Transfer (ET) quarterly and year-end update, let's highlight positive and negative items of interest to most investors, then close with a few general observations.

References are made to the Energy Transfer 4Q 2019 earnings release, presentation slide deck, and earnings conference call transcript.

Positive Developments

Year-over-Year EBITDA and DCF Growth

2019 versus 2018 full-year adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow grew 18% and 17%, respectively. Multiple growth-capex projects reaching fruition backed the improvement. The projects helped Energy Transfer to record transportation volumes for crude, natural gas, and NGL, plus record NGL fractionation, and midstream gathering volumes.

Management has been keen to consolidate the corporate structure and grow the business. They're succeeding.

Cash Distribution Coverage

Record volumes and revenues translated into cash flow. In 2019, the quarterly distribution remained $0.305 ($1.22 a year), the same as the prior year. Consequently, the distribution coverage ratio rose to 1.96x. This is an improvement versus the 1.74x marker in 2018. Both figures are comfortably above management's 1.6x target.

Mariner East Pipeline Project

The Mariner East Pipeline project, running the length of Pennsylvania, created a great deal of controversy. A combination of questionable HS&E construction practices, rugged terrain, and management's apparent underestimation of the Left-Green political movement contributed to the current three-year delay (and still counting). ME is hundreds of millions of dollars overspent.

Nonetheless, the second half of 2019 saw negative Energy Transfer headlines ease, while the company beavered away with the Pennsylvania DEP to obtain appropriate approvals and permits to complete the project.

On the 4Q 2019 conference call, CFO Tom Long reported:

At the beginning of this year [2020], we were pleased to reach an agreement with the DEP that will allow us to complete the construction projects we have underway in Pennsylvania.



Looking ahead, we are anxiously awaiting completion of the next phase of the project [ME2x], which is now expected to be in service in late 2020 with the final phase completed in the first quarter of 2021.

The project, sans additional hiccups, is finally on its way to completion. Despite the setbacks, and presuming the Mariner East Pipeline become fully operational as outlined, Energy Transfer will have a jewel asset. This author believes the pipeline is not reproducible. ME / ME2 / ME2x is a one-and-done deal.

Self-funding Growth Capex Model

During the 2015-16 energy price collapse, Energy Transfer found itself in a predicament: the business model was premised upon growth capex, and such capex was to be generated by issuing additional debt and equity. Bankers balked at rising debt leverage, while the Street pounded down unit prices to the point whereby raising capital via secondary offerings became untenable.

Over the past several years, management slowly extricated itself from that vice. Energy Transfer now relies primarily upon internal self-funding to grow the company.

Here's management commentary on the situation for 2020:

I think when you look at the retained cash flow, meaning the DCF above the distributions for the year, you'll see that that's a little over $3 billion, right at $3.1 billion. When you really add in these perpetual preferreds, obviously, we've been trying to do everything in a very credit-friendly manner in order to be able to achieve those accelerated deleveraging.



You can see that nearly $800 million added to that $3.1 billion gets you to the $3.9 billion. So basically we were able to [self] fund the growth.

This is a big deal. A few years ago, the company was facing scenarios that included insolvency. That problem is no longer an issue.

Long-term Growth Capex Guidance

The self-funding capex model is sustainable. Now, given some breathing room, Energy Transfer management plans to not only self-fund its growth but get free cash flow-positive by 2021.

On the earnings conference call, CEO Tom Long commented:

Long-term, we now expect our capex run rate to be approximately $2 billion to $2.5 billion per year which we believe will result in positive free cash flow starting in 2021.

Importantly, this means that after 2020 management expects the magnitude of growth capex will diminish. For the current year, Energy Transfer management expects to spend ~$4 billion, including capital associated with the SEM Group acquisition.

The Street preferred to see capex pared back this year. I'm ok with the 2020 plan, with the caveat all projects are premised to provide 18% IRR or better (as promised by management). This should boost the company's overall RoIC (Return on Invested Capital): more on that later.

Unitholder Equity Growth

I keep an eye on total unitholder equity and book value per unit.

Here's the 2-year scorecard:

Energy Transfer - Total Equity and Book Value per Unit (as of 12/31)

2019 2018 Total Unitholder Equity $33.8 billion $30.9 billion Book Value per Unit $12.75 $11.79

YoY book value per unit increased 8%.

As a corollary, 2019 and 2018 balance sheet goodwill and intangible assets represent 11% and 12% of total assets - well within my “keep it under 20%” guidelines.

Indeed, management is tasked with many responsibilities, over some of which they have a great deal of control. When creating unitholder value by improving total equity and book value, management has a lot of control. However, it has limited control over common unit market pricing.

Negative Developments

2020 Guidance

This year's guidance was remarkably soft. 2019 adjusted EBITDA was $11.2 billion. Midpoint 2020 adjusted EBITDA guidance is $11.2 billion flat. Despite all the growth capex coming on-line late last year and into 2020, there's no EBITDA improvement forecast.

Why?

Here are management's comments:

Looking ahead to 2020, we expect our fully integrated assets and predominantly fee-based cash flows to help insulate us from the weaker macro environment.



Now looking at our guidance for 2020. Our adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $11 billion to $11.4 billion. Compared to 2019, we obviously expected some headwinds related to crude and natural gas spreads. In addition, we will see impact from certain contract renewals.



As I mentioned earlier, for the full year 2020, we expect to expand $3.9 billion to $4.1 billion, primarily in our NGL, Refined Products, and Midstream segment including $300 million of expenditures related to SemGroup.

CEO Tom Long fingered two culprits: weaker macro conditions ("crude and natural gas spreads") and “impact from certain contract renewals.”

Let's unpack this.

After a number of years of solid growth, we're being guided to essentially flat 2020 EBITDA growth. Two items - one macro and one a strategic decision - were called out.

Headwinds due to spreads is a macro issue. Energy Transfer generates about 5-7% of its operating revenue via spreads / spread contracts. Spreads are commodity differentials between different market hubs. Higher spreads indicate stronger demand between certain markets, a need for higher-quality or specific crude types, and / or tight transportation between markets. In the case of Energy Transfer, I suspect spread compression signals pipeline capacity increases to certain markets (for example, Cushing, OK to Houston, TX). More takeaway capacity reduces crude and gas differentials. In turn, this squeezes pipeline transportation rates.

Pipelines do not control markets, they can only serve them. If the industry increases capacity or overbuilds, commodity differentials come down. It is a natural consequence of supply-and-demand economics. It's a macro issue.

The second headwind is particular to Energy Transfer. Management stated its strategic objective is to fill up certain pipes long term, even if it requires offering short-term discounts to do it. Specifically, ET has pipelines whereby existing transportation contracts are close to expiration. Instead of retaining these to term and renegotiating, the company is talking with shippers / producers in advance: offering short-term (meaning a year or two) discounts in exchange for long-term (a decade or more) volume commitment extensions.

COO/CCO Mackie McCrea summed it up:

... and for example, they had contracts that roll off the next three or four years.



We now have extended those out 10 to 15 years. And more importantly, what we've done is it increases the volume from around 300,000 a day to - tiering up to up over 800,000 a day. In addition to that, the liquids are around 20,000 or 25,000 barrels a day. They will grow to in excess of 100,000 barrels a day.



So it's just a yes, we've taken some short-term pain on some discounts for the next couple of years from the existing deal that we had but we couldn't be more excited how this is going to feel building our assets as contracts roll off.

Is this a good move? IMHO, yes. Time will tell.

Notwithstanding, the approach will be a significant contributor to stalled 2020 growth.

Indeed, a no-grow 2020 is disappointing, despite the expected Orbit expansion, ME2X in-service, multiple pipeline expansions going live, and another two fractionators coming on-line. The next phase DAPL pipeline expansion is a needle mover, too.

Debt Leverage Ratio

The elevated debt leverage ratio remains bothersome. I'm not saying management is reneging on its promises. They're not. However, as an investor, I find it a nagging issue.

Quarterly, Energy Transfer management provides specific ratios for bank leverage. Year-end 2019 bank leverage was 3.96x, as defined by lender covenants. This is higher than the 3.63x mark at the end of 3Q 2019.

Reported debt leverage was 3.38x at year-end 2018 and 3.68x in 2017. It should be noted the 2018 and 2017 figures reflected leverage ratios for ETO and ETE, respectively. So, these figures were not apples-for-apples.

Nonetheless, it sure doesn't seem like the company is making much headway, does it?

Meanwhile, management continues to state the credit rating agency debt leverage target is 4.0x-4.5x.

Here's what Tom Long had to say about it on the conference call:

We're still staying in that probably slightly above that 4.5% to 5% or so. But once again, when you've got - with the joint ventures with - then the consolidated with both SUN and USAC, et cetera, as you can see that varies a bit. So, the best I can do is kind of give you that range of where we are. So...

So, it sounds like we're a little above 5x now. A quarter or so ago, we were “on the doorstep” of the 4.0x-4.5x target. Perhaps we're now on the walkway leading up to the front door? I'm not comfortable with it.

I get the part about the different rating agencies having different formulas for calculating leverage. That's not a problem. The problem is the leverage ratio doesn't seem to be coming down - it's just hanging around.

I've long argued one of the things Mr. Market dislikes about Energy Transfer is high leverage: higher than most MLP peers.

Furthermore, there's not much opportunity for 2020 relief. If EBITDA remains flat and growth capex is self-funded, it indicates neither the numerator or denominator of the leverage ratio is bound to change much. So, we're on the treadmill for another year.

The problem needs to get fixed.

For those looking for some silver lining, debt service costs are coming down a little.

Tom Long reported:

... utilizing Energy Transfers lower borrowing cost in October, we entered into a $2 billion 3-year term Loan A at the current rate of LIBOR plus 100. The proceeds were effectively used to call all of SemGroup's $1.375 billion outstanding high-yield notes and the $600 million term Loan B at the Energy Transfer, Houston terminal, formerly called HFOTCO. This will immediately bring us to over $50 million of annual savings.

2019 total interest expense was ~$2.3 billion. The savings shaves about 2% from last year's interest payments. Nothing to write home about.

Low Return on Invested Capital

I'm also unhappy about Energy Transfer's chronically low return on capital. It's recognized that the company has tied up a lot of money in growth projects, it takes time for completed projects to ramp up, and several such projects experienced significant cost overruns and / or delays.

Here are the numbers:

Energy Transfer - Return On Invested Capital

2019 2018 Operating Earnings Basis (EBIT) 8.2% 7.2% Distributable Cash Flow Basis 7.0% 6.9%

There are several ways to compute RoIC. Traditionally, the numerator is EBIT or NOPAT. In other words, it's operating income before interest and tax (EBIT) or operating income before interest, but including cash taxes (NOPAT). The first line on the chart is my down-and-dirty calculation using EBIT.

The second line on the chart runs the numbers using DCF in the numerator. For a midstream pipeline MLP, one could argue DCF is more indicative of the underlying performance. You can be the judge.

Yes, returns improved year over year. No, these returns are still far too low.

Energy Transfer's MLP peers record higher RoIC; typically in the low teens or better. In previous articles, I've provided the details.

I contend the Street is giving ET the fish eye over low returns, and it's a factor keeping a lid on unit prices. Management needs to demonstrate it can obtain solid pipeline returns comparable to competitors.

My view: a good pipeline RoIC threshold is 12-15%. Energy Transfer simply isn't there yet.

Given the current guidance and another $4 billion growth capex spend, I'm not encouraged this year's returns will benchmark those of peers in 2020.

Other Interesting Observations

I'll close with a trio of other observations:

C-Corp Option

The idea of a C-Corp conversion has been kicked around for a number of quarters. My thinking's been Energy Transfer management won't “kinder” its investors. I'm sticking with that view. The subject came up again on the most recent conference call. Tom Long's comments piqued my interest:

We're hearing from a lot of our investors to have the option of a 1099 currency. In other words, a C-corp currency is something that we are hearing as appealing. And so, we're going to continue to evaluate that. It is something that we think will be very beneficial.

Later on the call, CEO Kelcy Warren stuck a dagger in this issue's heart:

I'll be a little bit more definitive than Tom was. We're probably going to offer a C-corp alternative to our unitholders and I think that if we do that it will happen this year.

I read this to mean we're talking a C-corp option (an "alternative"): not a forced common unitholder conversion.

Stay tuned.

Distribution Increase

Given the guidance, continued promises to reduced debt leverage, and commitment to fully self-fund growth capex, I do not expect any 2020 cash distribution increases for common unitholders. Let's put it on our 2021 calendar and we'll revisit it.

Stock Valuation: Stuck In Neutral

ET unit prices remains in the doldrums. We're well off the $11 November/December 2019 lows, but the current $12.50 bid isn't inspiring. I don't see much in the 2019 guidance to get the units to blast off: flat growth, macro headwinds, and continued (relatively) high leverage and low RoIC. Of course, a rally in oil prices could juice the units.

It does bear noting valuation multiples remain depressed versus ET historical ratios or those of peers. So, while I'm not holding my breath for higher unit prices, the units certainly don't appear expensive. Currently, ET units trade at 5.4x DCF, 3.0x EBITDA, 4.3x OCF, and just 1.0x book value.

Why would ET trade at 1.0x net book? That means the company has little to no ongoing business value. The units are only worth what the company could get if it wound up the business, sold the assets, and paid off the debt. Seems nuts.

More reasonable multiples for the stock, based upon historical averages, suggest 9x DCF, 5x EBITDA, and 6.5x OCF. These are below those for some of the peers, but I believe are appropriate for Energy Transfer.

My Fair Value Estimate remains ~$20.

The current 9.75% cash distribution yield is safe and durable. In an ultra-low interest rate environment, I have no burning desire to cash out. If the yield crosses 11% again, I am likely to find ET unit interesting.

Please do your own careful due diligence before making any investment decision. This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock. Good luck with all your 2020 investments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.