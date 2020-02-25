Wall Street Continues To Underestimate Enphase Energy's Earnings Potential

(Enphase Energy's upcoming Encharge 10 all-in-one battery storage system will be one of the company's revenue drivers in the coming quarters.)

Ever since the US markets were flooded with new solar listings roughly a dozen years ago, there has been one common theme. Whether due to conservatism or pure skepticism, Wall Street has consistently underestimated the growth of the industry and the potential for leading solar companies to profit from this growth. A prime example has been Enphase Energy (ENPH) during the past year. As mentioned in my 2020 solar preview, analysts ended up nearly quadrupling their 2019 annual EPS estimates for Enphase during the course of last year. The same underestimation of 2020 earnings sent Enphase shares soaring by over 40% after its fourth quarter 2019 earnings. Despite the stock's massive rally during the past year, Enphase's market evaluation is still reasonable considering the company's forward earnings could be beneficially boasted by a new product cycle.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings And Guidance

On a US GAAP basis, Enphase posted a quarterly EPS of $0.88 which far exceeded analysts' estimates of $0.26. GAAP earnings benefited from a $74.4 million tax benefit. On an ongoing non-GAAP basis, earnings per share of $0.39 surpassed expectations by $0.06 on revenues that came in at the top end of the company's guidance range. The primary operating improvement was a 110 basis-point increase in non-GAAP gross margin which in combination with the company's fairly fixed operating costs further magnified bottom line profitability.

Enphase's post-earnings stock surge was not about its results in the final quarter of 2019 but rather its guidance for the first half of 2020. For the seasonally weak first quarter, analysts were expecting revenues of $174 million. Enphase's guidance calls for Q1 2020 revenues to fall between $200 million and $210 million. In addition, the company expects gross margin to tick up by as much as 190 basis points. As a result, Wall Street non-GAAP estimates for the current quarter have also been raised from $0.23 per share to $0.33.

Management also dispelled concerns regarding forward pulling safe harbor sales as being a time benefit. According to Enphase, recent safe harbor sales are from its core customers who normally would have placed the same volumes even without safe harbor provisions. Normally, this would be considered a flawed argument because safe harbor sales could be non-recurring since they occur to take advantage of expiring subsidies. In the case with Federal ITC solar tax credits, subsidies are decaying this year and next. As I argued in my last Enphase article, decaying/expiring subsidies have historically generated increased demand as customers rush to install their solar systems at the highest subsidized levels possible. Since ITC tax credits do not expire completely for residential solar until the end of 2021, any pull-forward effects this year could be replaced by even greater pull-forward demand next year, As a result, Enphase and other solar companies operating in the US may not see a demand drop-off from pull-forward effects until the start of 2022.

Although Enphase has not given official guidance for the second quarter of 2020, management did give indications the typical seasonal uptick should take place this year:

Q2 is quite seasonally strong whether the number is 20% or 30%, it’s hard for us to say at this point in time, but in general, we expect to outperform the industry seasonality.

Since this statement is based on first quarter revenues excluding safe harbor sales, sequential growth would be built from a base of around $160 million. This implies second quarter revenues could range between $192 million to $208 million. In response, analysts' average revenue estimates for next quarter have been raised from $177 million to $198 million. In summary, Enphase's Q4 2019 earnings resulted in a 15% increase in Wall Street expectations for revenues in the first half of 2020.

New Battery Products

Of course, it would be hard to justify a doubling of market capitalization since just the start of the year on just a 15% revenue upside surprise. What may not be fully factored into analysts' estimates are potential incremental revenues from a new energy storage product line which will debut at the end of the first quarter. Named Encharge, the battery solution will be available in scalable increments and will offer customers a truly off-grid system.

Since Encharge hasn't been released, it would be impossible to estimate its contribution. Enphase has stated attached rates to systems using its micro-inverter products could range from 10-20% which is inline with comments made by peers. In California, one of its customers has initially indicated attach rates could be as high as 25%. To determine the potential revenue and earnings contribution, we need to make assumptions based on similar offerings from peers.

If we use Tesla's (TSLA) Powerwall 2 as an example, the cost on the equipment side is about $0.5/kwh of battery storage. Since Tesla has first mover advantage and is currently the leading name in all-in-one solar storage solutions, competitors such as Enphase would have to price similar products at equal or lower levels. The next assumption would be dealer markup which based on Enphase's micro-inverters could average around 20%. Under this theoretical example, Enphase's Encharge system could generate about $0.40/kwh in revenues.

Currently the revenue Enphase generates from its core micro-inverter product is about $0.30/watt. Thus, if customers install battery storage at a one to one ratio to their solar panels (1kwh battery storage per 1kw of panel output), potential incremental revenues from Encharge at 100% attach rates could be as high as an extra 133%. The actual amount of battery storage installed could vary from as low as 0.6 to 1.0 in kwh capacity to panel peak output wattage. Grid-tied systems might need less since in this case batteries would be used primarily as a backup. Off-grid applications would need higher battery capacity and may require a ratio at or above 1 relative to peak panel output.

Using the industry recommended 1:1 ratio of battery capacity to panel output for residential solar, each 10% attach rate could incrementally increase Enphase's revenues by over 13%. From indications by the company's customers such as Sunrun (RUN) as well as peers like SunPower (SPWR), customer demand could result in attach rates above 20%. If this is accurate and realized in the second quarter which will be the first full quarter of Encharge sales, Enphase's quarterly revenues could be incrementally higher by over 25%. Investors should wait to see what actual gross margin will look like for this new product offering but according to management's comments during their Q4 2019 earnings conference call, additional storage sales would not compress margins. With corporate operating costs mostly fixed, any additional high gross margin revenue stream would generate profits that fall almost entirely to the bottom line.

Final Thoughts

Enphase has a highly leveraged business model and revenues have grown to levels where its operating metrics are near-optimal levels. Any additional revenue growth beyond current run rates would thus generate disproportionately higher percentages of operating income. At current gross margin and assuming new storage products can generate similar gross margin, a 10% increase in revenues could generate roughly 15% higher pre-tax net income.

Just from the upside guidance surprise for its core micro-inverter business, first half 2020 pre-tax net income could be over 20% higher than previous Wall Street estimates. With the potential for further incremental revenues from a new battery business debuting next month, previous Wall Street estimates for Enphase's 2020 annual non-GAAP EPS could have been underestimated by over 50%. This is the best way to justify the stock's recent post-earnings surge and the primary reason why I ranked ENPH high based on potential 2020 investment returns.

Despite the positive momentum in Enphase's business and of course the spectacular returns investors have enjoyed so far, I do want to end with some words of caution. First, ENPH stock is up over 125% just since the start of 2020. Anytime any stock moves up so rapidly, the risk of a technical correction increases. For this reason, new investors may want to wait for a pullback for any new positions instead of chasing gains.

Secondly, if the recent Coronavirus outbreak continues or gets worse, Enphase's supply chain could be affected which could impact both shipments and gross margin. Although management noted in their fourth quarter conference call that the company has not experienced any meaningful disruption, the risk still exists since this viral outbreak may not wind down until the start of summer when higher temperatures lowers the risk of contagion. Since the first half is always seasonally weakest for the solar industry, Enphase does have a capacity buffer. However, the current 15-20% under-utilization buffer could vanish quickly if normal production in China does not resume within the next few weeks.

Lastly, Enphase's non-GAAP EPS for the last reported quarter and potentially for most if not all of 2020 are based on very low or no tax rates. The company is still working off fairly sizable operating loss carry-forwards and tax credits. Although I believe current Wall Street estimates of $1.34 in non-GAAP EPS for fiscal 2020 are conservative and still underestimated, ENPH is trading at 44x this non-GAAP EPS which may not fully reflect a normalized tax rate. At a fully normalized tax rate, multiples would be even higher at over 55x current year earnings.

While multiples based on current estimates may appear high, a case could be made that in the current liquidity-driven market, Enphase shares are still relatively cheap and discounted to growth rates. Unlike many momentum stocks today soaring solely on revenue growth without any meaningful profits, Enphase's business generates significant earnings and more importantly cash flow. Combined with near-term industry growth drivers I detailed in a prior Enphase article, continued upside could come from both earnings growth and positive industry news cycle. Nevertheless, a high printed P/E ratio could leave investors vulnerable if market sentiment turns more negative. With this in mind, even the most bullish Enphase investors should heed some caution especially after the stock's recent surge.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENPH, SPWR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.