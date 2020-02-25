Thai Union: Pinning Hopes On A Turnaround This Year

Minor negatives for the stock include the negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak and the IPO of the aqua feed unit being postponed.

Tuna price volatility and Thai baht strength have been headwinds for Thai Union in 2019, but there are expectations of a sharp turnaround in earnings for FY2020.

I maintain my "Bullish" rating on Thailand-listed seafood conglomerate Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTC:TUFUF) (OTC:THFRF) (OTCPK:TUFBY) [TU:TB]. Tuna price volatility and Thai baht strength have been headwinds for Thai Union in 2019, but there are expectations of a sharp turnaround in earnings for FY2020. Market consensus expects Thai Union's normalized earnings to grow +41% YoY in FY2020 off a low base in FY2019.

Please refer to my initiation article published on Thai Union on August 13, 2019 and my prior update on the stock published on November 13, 2019 for more details of the company's background. Thai Union's share price has increased by +14% from Bt13.90 as of November 11, 2019 to Bt15.90 as of February 21, 2020 since my last update. Thai Union currently trades at 13.9 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E, which represents a discount to its historical three-year and five-year average forward P/E multiples which were 15.1 times and 15.2 times respectively. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 3.8%.

Readers are advised to trade in Thai Union shares listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand with the ticker TU:TB where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $7 million and market capitalization is more than $2 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Tuna Price Volatility

In my initiation article published on Thai Union on August 13, 2019 and my prior update on the stock published on November 13, 2019, I highlighted the importance of tuna price for the company, and how the volatility in tuna price has had a mixed impact on Thai Union in the past quarters.

A -16.3% QoQ drop in tuna price in 2Q2019 was positive for Thai Union, as the company's branded tuna business benefited from lower raw material costs. However, with tuna price remaining at a historical low with flattish QoQ growth in 3Q2019, Thai Union's private label business suffered as clients held back on new orders in anticipation of a further decline in lower tuna price and selling prices for private label tuna products were lowered. The key difference between Thai Union's private label business and its branded tuna business is that the former has a relatively shorter inventory cycle of one to two months, compared with approximately half a year for the latter.

Historical Tuna Price

Source: Thai Union's FY2019 Results Presentation Slides

As per the chart below, tuna price fell -21.9% QoQ and -32.5% YoY to $950 per ton in 4Q2019, which represented a new historical low. Thai Union's revenue and gross profit declined -8.8% and -1.3% YoY to Bt32,854 million and Bt5,288 million respectively for 4Q2019. This was partly due to low tuna price, partly due to the strengthening of the Thai baht which is discussed later. If tuna price remains persistently low in 2020, Thai Union's private label tuna business could continue to be negatively impacted, while its branded tuna business is likely to eventually have to lower its selling price in line with the market despite a longer inventory cycle.

However, it seems that tuna price has already bottomed in 4Q2019 with signs of normalization at the start of 2020. Tuna price was at $1,350 per ton in January 2020, representing a +42% increase from the average tuna price of $950 per ton in 4Q2019. At the company's 4Q2019 earnings call on February 17, 2020, Thai Union shared a similar view on tuna price, expecting tuna price to "be back to a more normal situation, something around $1,400 to $1,500 per ton" for 2020.

Assuming tuna price continues to remain at the current level in 1Q2020, it will be positive for Thai Union. The company's branded tuna business should see gross margin expansion, as it benefits from the historical low tuna price in 2H2019 due to the segment's longer inventory cycle. Thai Union's private label tuna business should see a recovery in sales growth, due to its shorter inventory cycle and the return of order flow from clients who adopted a "wait-and-see" approach earlier.

Potential Earnings Turnaround For FY2020

Thai Union's revenue declined -5.3% YoY to Bt126,275 million for FY2019, while the company's core net profit, excluding legal-related settlement expenses highlighted in my initiation article, was up by a marginal +0.5% YoY at Bt5,218 million last year. The company's share price (not adjusted for dividends) has been down by close to -15% in the past 12 months. Thai Union's disappointing performance in FY2019 was due to both tuna price volatility and the negative impact of a strong Thai baht.

Thai Baht Versus Key Foreign Currencies

Source: Thai Union's FY2019 Results Presentation Slides

As Thai Union generates about half of its revenue from export sales, the strengthening of the Thai baht, as per the charts above, has hurt the company in 2019. Thai Union's FY2019 top line would have declined by a much lower -1.4% YoY on a constant currency basis, compared with the headline -5.3% YoY drop.

The Thai baht was the best-performing currency in Asia in 2019, gaining +8.6% against the US dollar. There was a sharp reversal in January 2020, with the Thai baht declining -3.7% against the US dollar. Economists from ING expect the Thai baht to weaken against the US dollar in 2020 and trade in the higher Bt31-33 range. A Bloomberg article published on January 26, 2020 attributed the expected Thai baht weakness in 2020 to "declining exports, low agricultural prices and a drop in international visitors."

Thai Union has an optimistic outlook for FY2020. The company is guiding for a revenue growth rate of 3%-5% (versus a -5.3% decline for FY2019) and a gross margin of 16% (gross margin for FY2019 was 15.9%) this year.

Apart from a normalization of tuna price and a weakening of the Thai baht against the US dollar, there are other growth drivers in place for Thai Union. These include the consolidation of earnings from premium seafood importer & restaurant operator Thammachart Seafood (discussed in my prior update on the stock published on November 13, 2019), new products for its core seafood business, and stronger revenue growth momentum for the pet care business segment, and revenue contribution to the tune of $10-$15 million from the new tuna oil business.

Market consensus expects Thai Union's normalized earnings to grow +41% YoY in FY2020 off a low base in FY2019.

Minor Negatives With Coronavirus Outbreak And Subsidiary IPO Postponed

There are currently 35 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Thailand at the time of writing.

In my prior update on the stock published on November 13, 2019, I highlighted that Thai Union increased its equity interest in Thammachart Seafood, Thailand's leading premium seafood importer and restaurant operator, from 25.1% to 65.0% in end 2019. Thammachart Seafood operates seven seafood restaurants and 160 retail outlets in Thailand. An article in The Thaiger published on February 16, 2020 quoted Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakar saying that he expects "tourist arrivals to plunge by 50% in the first half of 2020 because of the coronavirus outbreak." Thammachart Seafood's business could be negatively impacted, but Thammachart Seafood's annual revenue of approximately Bt1 billion in FY2018 is small compared with Thai Union's annual revenue in excess of Bt126 billion.

Also, Thai Union only generated a low single-digit percentage of its revenue from China, and the company could easily divert its exports intended for China to other markets. Thai Union emphasized at the recent 4Q2019 earnings call on February 17, 2020 that it does "not see a very big impact" from the coronavirus outbreak for the company "at this stage."

Separately, Thai Union initially had plans to list its aqua feed business in early 2020, but the company has decided to postpone the planned IPO due to weak capital market conditions. The company gave no indication of the new IPO timing for the aqua feed business at the recent 4Q2019 earnings call, highlighting that the company wants "to pick the right time to maximize valuations and launch this very successfully, and we will IPO this when the time is right."'

In my prior update on Thai Union, I commented that "the IPO of its aqua feed unit will help to unlock the value of this business segment previously hidden within Thai Union's vast seafood conglomerate." Notably, the aqua feed business has delivered decent historical revenue growth in the mid-to-high single digits, with an average ROE of 20%.

Valuation

Thai Union trades at 13.9 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E and 12.9 times consensus forward FY2021 P/E based on its share price of Bt15.90 as of February 21, 2020. In comparison, the stock's historical three-year and five-year average forward P/E multiples were 15.1 times and 15.2 times respectively.

Thai Union offers consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 dividend yields of 3.8% and 4.1% respectively. The company recently announced a 2H2019 dividend per share of Bt0.22, taking full-year FY2019 dividend per share to Bt0.47 (including interim dividend per share of Bt0.25), which implies a dividend payout ratio of 59%. Thai Union has guided that it will maintain a minimum dividend payout ratio of 50% for FY2020.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Thai Union are volatile tuna prices, the strengthening of the Thai baht, regulatory changes that have a negative impact on the fishing industry, and lower-than-expected dividends in the future.

