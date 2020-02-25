Ellington Residential Mortgage: Lack Of Clear Dividend Coverage

The lack of clear and consistent dividend coverage, while other names are easily covering and raising dividends, suggests this name has much to prove.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) recently reported earnings and we were asked about our thoughts on the name because at our last check-in we were mildly bearish. We were bearish because of another dividend cut, and ongoing failure to cover even the most recent cut. Ultimately, we have been concerned with what we have seen in recent quarters for this stock. The purpose of today's article is to check back in with the company to assess the performance of the name and to discuss our expectations as we move forward.

The stock recently got a lift following these earnings and admittedly performed well in Q4 as the overall landscape for mREITs improved handily in the quarter. Still, we believe that in this sector, there are simply better names to be invested in. Recognizing that several of our members have some long-term positions, and knowing a few of our general followers also have exposure, we want to check in on the critical metrics. To justify owning this stock, we need to ensure the performance is relatively stable. Specifically, we want to ensure the dividend is safe and that book value is stable. A summary of the critical metrics that you should be aware of for Ellington Residential Mortgage is shown below for Q4 2019:

Key Metric Most Recent Data* Q4 2019 book value and % change from Q3 2019 $12.91 (+4%) Net interest rate spread in Q4 2019 1.0% Dividend (yield) $0.28 (10.0%) Q4 Net income per share $0.78 Q4 Core income per share $0.23 Dividend covered? Yes** 52-week share price range $9.68-12.14

Source: Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT's Q4 2019 Results

Table created by BAD BEAT Investing

* As of 12/31/19

** By net income significantly, but not by core income

Dividend coverage still a problem

The dividend has been cut time and again with this firm. The way things looked in Q4 2019, another cut could be on the cards. While net income was strong, core income lags the dividend. Core income must improve. At the end of the day, this is still an income name, so that coverage matters. There are other stocks in this sector that can be bought that provide solid coverage and a growing dividend in the mREIT sector right now. As a reminder, the company has begun to present adjusted core earnings in the last year, which we have been using as a gauge for dividend coverage, and EARN has been behind on coverage.

There was a lot we did like this quarter, but a few negatives. There was strength in many of the indicators we look at for in an mREIT. On the earnings front, the company saw a net gain of $9.7 million, or $0.78 per share, compared to $0.30 per common share last quarter. This is a nice improvement in performance. However, a better measure of the ability of the company to pay its dividend is its core earnings and here we continue to see pain.

Core earnings were just $2.8 million or $0.23 per share. Core earnings have been significantly short to cover the dividend of $0.28, considering in Q3 2019, core earnings were just $0.07.

This leads us to, of course, question the results. That is, why are core earnings so weak? Well, actual and implied volatility was low, specified pools performed well, and yield spreads tightened - mostly in December - as prepayments moderated. All of these factors contributed to strong performance for Agency RMBS, despite higher medium- and long-term interest rates. At the same time, the rise in medium- and long-term interest rates generated net gains on interest rate hedges. This is all positive, but the fact is that core earnings remain below the dividend rate.

Constant prepayment rate

Although core earnings improve, with the threat of a rate cut coming, we thought prepayments/refinancings would increase. We saw the constant prepayment rate rise for the company. Prepayments rose over 2% in the quarter to put the level of prepayments far and above sector average. While prepayments vary based on holdings, we can all agree that more prepayments lead to lower yields and returns for net interest income on average. In the present quarter, prepayments were at 14.9%, rising from 14.5% in the sequential quarter. They were also up dramatically from 6.0% in Q1 2019. This is a painful result.

Net interest rate spread

The constant prepayment rate is related to the net interest rate spread. EARN saw its average asset yields declined and its cost of fund declined as well. The average net interest rate spread was just 1.00%, but it did widen slightly from the adjusted spread of 0.81% in Q3. Regardless, these margins are still near all-time lows. These are much lower than in the past, helping explain a significant hit on income relative to any report that you can pull from a few years ago. What about the all-important book value of the company?

Book value

One strength in the quarter was that book value rose nicely. However, the trend has been much lower in the last five years. Here in Q4, book value came in at $12.91. This is the first environment in over a decade where the market faces dramatic increases in prepayment rates without the support of the Federal Reserve as a buyer of last resort. Things could get worse, which is why we caution you to hold off on buying until there is a 20% or higher discount to book. Here at $11.74, we are at a $1.17 or a 9% discount. To get to a 20% or higher discount, we need to see a print of $10.32 or lower. Now, the flip side argument to this is that shares will close the gap to book value because the fundamentals are improving. This is true, and shares have rallied to some degree on this logic given that the environment is better. But we still have concerns over dividend coverage, and we do not have these concerns with many other competitors in the space.

Final thoughts

We continue to believe that the smaller overall size of the company and its holdings is an advantage in this market environment. EARN does a lot of hedging but is not super-diversified. We like diversification. That said, the company employs a successful hedging strategy and has more flexibility to quickly adapt to a changing environment relative to some of its larger competitors. However, in our opinion, the lack of clear and consistent dividend coverage, while other names are easily covering and raising dividends, suggests this name has much to prove.

Quad 7 Capital is a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha so if you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "follow."

This is it. Secure Your 50% Off Discount Now Like our thought process? Stop wasting time and join the community of 100's of traders at BAD BEAT Investing at an annual 50% discount. It is simple. We turn losers into winners for rapid-return gains You get access to a dedicated team, available all day during market hours.

Rapid-return trade ideas each week.

Target entries, profit taking, and stops rooted in technical and fundamental analysis.

Deep value situations identified through proprietary analysis.

Stocks, options, trades, dividends, and one-on-one portfolio reviews.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.