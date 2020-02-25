Pluralsight Is A Cash Burning Machine

Pluralsight spends significantly more than it takes in. Spending will likely increase in 2020 with the ramp of sales reps.

Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) stumbled in 2019 Q2 with weak bookings, but now appears to be back on track with 37% revenue growth and 29% B2B billings growth for the full year. In addition to the renewed growth, the company has also hired a new CRO and additional sales capability:

We added a world class sales leader, Ross Meyercord, who has already made key hires in customer success and professional services leadership. ... We've also added considerable capacity to our sales and customer success organization to expand our coverage within our customer base. We now have over 330 quota bearing sales reps ... We hired a Chief Customer Officer who will be really focused on retention and also that wall-to-wall expansion you referred to.

While the revamping of the sales organization may be viewed as a positive sign, it will almost certainly have an effect on margins probably for the next 6 to 12 months before the new players including management and sales reps are up to speed.

Margins are where my concern lies with Pluralsight. The SG&A expense margin, including R&D, is approximately 125% of revenue intake. This company is spending 25% more on SG&A alone than it is bringing in. This will only get worse with new management and additional sales reps.

(Source: Portfolio123)

In addition to the high level of cash burn, the free cash flow margin is negative and falling. The company fails on the Rule of 40 primarily due to the negative cash flow.

(Source: Portfolio123)

For these reasons, I am giving Pluralsight a neutral rating.

Convertible Senior Notes

Back in March 2019, Pluralsight issued $633.5 Million of convertible senior notes due in 2024. The reason I mention this is because the company already had $200 Million in cash left from the IPO in 2018. This leaves me wondering why the company management would feel it necessary to raise cash that amounts to more than double the annual company revenue just one year after the IPO.

(Source: Portfolio123)

The cost of the convertible senior notes is not insignificant, amounting to $16.8 Million in discounts and estimated issuance costs plus the $69.4 million incurred in connection with the Capped Calls that were purchased as an anti-dilutive measure.

While Pluralsight did make an acquisition shortly after issuing the convertible notes, the company still has $422 Million in cash and short term investments on the books, far in excess of revenues.

This signifies to me that the company management either plans on burning excess cash for the foreseeable future or is looking for more companies to acquire. In any case, holding a significant amount of excess cash is not an efficient use of assets in my opinion.

The Rule Of 40

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the Rule of 40. It is an industry rule of thumb that attempts to help software companies ascertain how to balance growth and profitability. For a further description of the rule and calculation, please refer to one of my previous articles.

In Pluralsight's case:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 37% - 7% = 30%

The calculation comes out below 40%, indicating that Pluralsight has work to do in balancing its growth and profit.

Stock Valuation

The following scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated forward Y-o-Y sales growth illustrates Pluralsight's stock valuation relative to the 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

A best-fit line is drawn in red on the scatter plot and represents a typical valuation based on next year's sales growth. As can be seen from the chart, Pluralsight is extremely undervalued relative to its peers based on forward sales multiple.

But I come to a different conclusion when I look at the forward earnings multiple instead. In this case, it appears that Pluralsight is slightly overvalued.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

Summary and Conclusions

After losing its way for a while in 2019, Pluralsight appears to be back on track with 37% revenue growth for the year and bookings growth in the high 20%. That is the good news. The bad news is that Pluralsight is spending like there is no tomorrow. Its SG&A expense margin is 125% of revenue. And with more than $400 Million of cash and short-term investments on the books due to the issuing of convertible notes, it looks like the company management is planning on continuing to burn cash. This very likely scenario is bolstered by the addition of a new CRO, new chief customer officer and ramp-up of the number of sales reps.

While the company appears to be extremely undervalued based on its forward sales multiple, I come to the opposite conclusion when examining the forward earnings multiple. I believe that Pluralsight needs to get its spending under control before it is a viable investment, and I don't see that happening in the near future. For that reason, I am giving Pluralsight a neutral rating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.