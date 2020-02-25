Take-Two: Attractive Investment Despite Poor Quarter

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) recently underperformed with a disappointing Q3. While Take-Two continues to post enviable sales numbers, the company was unable to meet lofty analyst expectations. The company's net bookings of $888.2 million represent a sharp 43.4% Y/Y decline. While declining net bookings is rarely a good sign, this Y/Y comparison is not entirely representative of the company's fortunes given the major releases in 2018.

Take-Two's GAAP EPS of $1.43 missed expectations by $.09 and contributed to the company's stock decline. The company has seen its stock price drop by more than 10% since its earnings report. Despite Take-Two's underwhelming quarterly performance, the company is still showing strength in the booming gaming industry. Take-Two's most important titles are performing very well in an increasingly competitive industry.

Top Franchises Continue to Impress

Take-Two's flagship franchise Grand Theft Auto is still performing exceptionally well. Grand Theft Auto 5 alone has sold more than 120 million copies, making it one of the best-selling games ever. While this title came out years ago, player interest in the game is not waning at all. In fact, Grand Theft Auto Online recently experienced its best holiday quarter in terms of net bookings and audience size.

Grand Theft Auto Online's recurrent consumer spending also grew 54%, showcasing the franchises' staying power. Take-Two's other massive franchise Red Dead Redemption is showing similar strength and has sold more than 29 million copies on PC and Google Stadia. Red Dead Redemption Online also broke a peak player number record in December.

Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption continue to bring in a good deal of revenue for Take-Two.

Source: Take-Two

While Take-Two's other franchises performed decently well, Borderlands and NBA 2K20 did not meet expectations during the quarter. Both games still performed well by industry standards, with Borderlands 3 experiencing 50% user growth over Borderlands 2 at comparable time periods and NBA 2K20 selling 8 million copies to date. Despite this, these games did not perform as well as investor expectations and contributed to the company's stock decline.

Much of Take-Two's value hinges on Grand Theft Auto 6. While Grand Theft Auto 6 has not been officially confirmed, the game is almost certainly coming. The game will likely be released within a few years as one of the centerpieces of new generation consoles like the upcoming PlayStation 5. Given Take-Two's track record of success with Grand Theft Auto releases, it would not be surprising to see Grand Theft Auto 6 smash expectations.

Take-Two's stock has skyrocketed since the release of Grand Theft Auto 5 and could see similar upward momentum with the release of Grand Theft Auto 6. In fact, the hype surrounding Grand Theft Auto 6 eclipses even the hype surrounding Grand Theft Auto 5 years ago. With modern-day graphics and Take-Two's increasingly sophisticated storytelling and world-building, Grand Theft Auto 6 could truly be an industry-defining game.

Grand Theft Auto sequels have consistently smashed sales of prequels. Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto 4, and Grand Theft Auto 5 have sold 14.5 million, 25 million, and 120 million copies respectively. Given this trend, Grand Theft Auto 6 could experience truly unprecedented sales numbers eclipsing even those of Grand Theft Auto 5.

Given that Grand Theft Auto 5 has made around $6 billion (likely more now as this estimate was made in 2018), Grand Theft Auto 6 could very well make the company more than $10 billion. With all the other major titles Take-Two now has under its umbrella, one could easily see how undervalued Take-Two is at its current valuation of $13 billion.

Take-Two has shown that it can successfully monetize its Grand Theft Auto titles years after release with expansions and online modes. With Grand Theft Auto Online's recurrent consumer spending increasing 54% and the game still growing its player base, the franchises' staying power and long-term monetization potential are clear. As such, a successful Grand Theft Auto 6 release could be a huge revenue generator for many years.

Foray into Esports

The Esports industry has grown at an incredible pace over the past few years. Both Esports viewership and revenue have exploded as a result of popular games like Fortnite. While many of Take-Two's top franchises are not exactly suited for Esports, the company does have titles like NBA 2K20 that could make a splash in the Esports industry.

Take-Two continues to grow its NBA 2K20 league with the introduction of new teams. Although Take-Two is not as dominant in the Esports industry as competitors like Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), Take-Two has strong titles that could make a big impact in the industry. Given how versatile Take-Two's open-world games are, it would not be surprising to see even Grand Theft Auto or Red Dead Redemption spawn their own popular Esports in whatever form they may take.

Given how popular Grand Theft Auto is in particular, Take-Two or creative players themselves could create mods that could explode in popularity and become popular Esports. Grand Theft Auto 5 even surpassed wildly popular LoL Esports on twitch as a result of a creative role-playing mod. In fact, the entire popular MOBA genre was created as a result of a player mod. The MOBA genre now generates billions of dollars in revenue every year both from sales and competitive gaining.

Esports is exploding globally. The MOBA genre, which was spawned by player ingenuity, is now one of the world's most popular Esports. It would not be surprising to see Grand Theft Auto or Red Dead Redemption spawn their own popular Esports.

Source: Riot Games

Risks Ahead

Take-Two has relatively few large titles compared to other large video game companies. While large franchises like Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption are performing well, any dip in performance from these franchises could dramatically affect the company's stock price. A sequel flop from these major titles could be devastating for Take-Two given how massive these games are.

If Grand Theft Auto 6 flops, for instance, Take-Two could see it stock price collapse given how reliant the company is on this franchise. While Take-Two has a growing portfolio, Grand Theft Auto is still vital for the company's future prospects. Given Take-Two's track record of success in relation to its large franchises, major disappointments on this front seem unlikely. Take-Two has and continues to regularly break sales records with new sequels. There is nothing to indicate that this will change anytime soon.

Conclusion

At Take-Two's current market valuation of $13 billion and forward P/E ratio of 24, Take-Two is a high risk play compared to other gaming giants like Activision Blizzard and EA (EA). However, Take-Two has some of the most prestigious gaming franchises in the industry. The company has been able to continuously monetize popular franchises through continuous updates and expansions.

Take-Two has seen its TTM revenue grow at a rapid rate for years. While the company's latest quarterly GAAP revenue of $930 million represents a decrease of ~25% Y/Y (largely as a result of the major title releases in 2018), revenues are undeniably trending upwards. With major titles like Grand Theft Auto 6 on the way, Take-Two is set to continue growing at a rapid rate. Despite the fact that Take-Two has far more growth potential than Activision Blizzard and EA, the company has a lower price-to sales ratio than either of these major competitors.

The sales trajectory of its flagship franchises Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption continue trending in a positive direction. What's more, Take-Two's smaller titles are also gaining steam and is successfully growing its Esports business. Take-Two's current dip offers a great opportunity for investors to jump in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.