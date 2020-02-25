Deere: A True Upside Surprise

We believe there is downside risk ahead given the expectation of reduced earnings, an unclear political landscape, and of course, valuation.

Back in November, we locked in some sizable trading profits on Deere (DE) in the $170's. We were comfortable locking in that profit there, and turned mildly bearish on the stock. In the following weeks, shares pulled back to a more attractive price point in the high $150's. Since then, shares have begun rebounding, and it appears the outlook for operating conditions may be improving. The stock is still expensive here again in the $170's, but another pullback could offer a buying opportunity. In this column, we discuss the growth and offer our projections for fiscal 2020.

Forward-looking thesis

We believe that agricultural activity will continue to expand in 2020, but the growth might be slower than expected. Some slowing has already occurred in certain crops. Of course, other crops have seen stellar output. Couple this with a growing population globally, and the key geographies in which Deere operates, and we have a recipe for success, but we think a lot of that has been priced in with the recent strong moves higher in the stock. However, with 2020 growth possibly slowing, farmers have become hesitant to invest further at the moment. Many farmers to become cautious about making major investments in new equipment.

We are just getting started with 2020, which has seen a mixed winter and weather-wise, as well as a variable pricing environment. The year is still in question. However, the most recent quarter had some other strengths and weaknesses worth discussing.

Top-line growth

To put things in perspective, shares had only recovered to our selling prices following a strong earnings report. With strength in the company's international operations being driven in part by organic sales increases and in large part by the Wirtgen Group acquisition a while back, we have expected a solid sales boost. A rebound in North America and international strength has helped the company's sales. In the most recent quarter, sales came in above expectations at $6.53 billion, though as expected, fell from a year ago:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

These sales actually were above our expectations, which were much more conservative than the Street consensus. We were looking for $6.1 billion, as we felt that equipment operations would be strong and agriculture sales would fall 5-6%, with construction sales down double-digits. That said, sales surpassed our estimates by $430 million and surpassed the Street consensus as well. Overall there was a 6% fall year-over-year, which is impressive given we were expecting much worse. Let us look more into segment performance.

Segment specifics

Most of the company's sales stem from its agriculture and turf equipment lines. Net sales here were $4.5 billion, down 4% from $4.7 billion in the comparable period last year. Looking ahead, sales of agriculture equipment in the U.S. and Canada are expected to fall, as the outlook for agriculture and the economy is cloudy. The company is still forecasting declines in sales in 2020 in this segment of 5-10% lower. Ouch.

Construction and forestry sales saw a big lump in the quarter. Sales in this segment were down 10% to $2.04 billion, falling from $2.26 billion last year. Make no mistake, this was due to a poor operating environment where volumes were significantly reduced. This was partially offset on the operating profit end by cost controls and price realization, but the pain was noticeable. But this segment, as we predicted last year, was set to get hammered this year. Down 10% was much better than expected. Deere's worldwide sales of construction and forestry equipment are anticipated to be down 10-15% for 2020, with foreign-currency rates having an unfavorable translation effect of 1%. The outlook reflects slowing construction activity as well as the company's efforts to manage dealer inventory levels. For the year in the forestry side of things, global industry sales are expected to be in line with the previous year, but there will be no growth. To ensure profit, we need to watch expenses.

Where are expenses?

With sales falling in the quarter, though better than expected, it comes down to expenses as the one risk that we want to watch to ensure profit is being maintained. In other words, we want to see the impact on margins of the reduced sales. So, it is critical that we look at things like the cost of sales.

When we looked at Q1 2020, we expected that expenses would decline in every key category given the huge fall in revenues. As such, expenses rose heavily because sales were up so dramatically. Cost of sales was $5.08 billion vs. $5.43 billion last year. Here is the key. While sales were down 6%, the fall in cost of sales was closer to 7%. On an absolute dollar basis, this means that gross profit fell, but margins were strong.

If these costs were high, it could lead to lower earnings than we were expecting, especially when combined with other key expenses like research & development, as well as general/administrative costs. When we factor in extra expenses, net income widened. Research & development costs increased to $425 million. Selling, general & administrative expenses rose to $809 million, while "other" expenses were also up to $415 million. Those increases offset a bit of the cost of sales declines, but tax expenses were nearly 135 million lower, while interest expenses were down $20 million.

When we combine this total operating expense data with total revenue data, we see net income widened to $517 million from $498 million a year ago. Much better than expected. While EPS was expected to be pressured from a year ago, EPS was much better than expected and improved from last year. We see that EPS rose 6%:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

This EPS expansion was wildly unexpected. It was a result of higher than expected revenues and lower than expected expenses. This beat our expectations by $0.40, driven by better than expected revenue. EPS was well above consensus, surpassing those estimates by $0.37. This profit growth was a direct reason shares jumped massively after the earnings report. It truly was an upside surprise.

Our updated 2020 projections

Make no mistake, trying to forecast activity in the agricultural sector can be pretty difficult. You have to factor in expected crop activity, look at government subsidies, gamble on weather, and consider politics. All of this means that outlooks are constantly in flux. With it being a Presidential election year, we are expecting volatility in 2020. We of course take our cue from management first and foremost and as we saw, management has stated that while the company is in a better position than it was years ago, 2020 is going to be tough.

We still think that farmers will be hesitant to make major purchases because a changing of the guard in Washington could bring with it a lot of risks. Thus, it stands to reason why farmers might be hesitant to make a major investment into big equipment if the subsidies or tax landscape could change. For years, Deere has continued to experience strong increases in demand, most notably in North America. International sales remain strong, but contraction is coming. Some relief came in the form of trade resolutions which made the landscape a bit less risky as agricultural exports could pick up.

Based on the current trajectory of the company and its segments, and with management expecting double-digit declines in segments, we are handicapping equipment sales falling more toward the higher end of management. We will be eyeing 8-12% declines for the year. Management can help protect profit by slashing expenses, but we now see earnings falling about 6-10% as well, and will look for net income to fall from $3.25 billion to $2.85-3.05 billion this year. It is not that growth is slowing, it is that growth is gone. However, the Q1 results were encouraging as EPS rose. We remain mildly bearish. Based on these numbers, we now expect adjusted EPS of $9.20-9.50, up from $9.10 on the bottom end.

Simple valuation

At $177, this values the stock at 18.6 times 2020 fiscal earnings on the high end. Historically speaking, this is somewhat expensive for Deere. Let us be clear. When we are expecting earnings are going to contract. If the average historical ratio of 15-16 forward EPS were to hold (and EPS was actually growing), we would have targeted $142.50-152.00 as a price target. But earnings are going to fall. So, we handicap it even lower. We would expect shares to decline to the $130-$140 levels assuming this outlook holds, and especially if broader markets feel pressure. Shareholders have been fortunate in that this Q1 report was so strong. The outlook still makes this stock seem like a sell in the $170's.

Take-home

We still love this company. But after this jump, the stock is once again risky here. Based on forward earnings at this time, we believe there is downside risk ahead given the expectation of reduced earnings, an unclear political landscape, and of course, valuation.

