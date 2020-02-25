Why Enerplus Should Reduce Its Share Buybacks

Given the company's reasonable valuation and modest debt load, buying back shares looks attractive, but management should now prioritize M&A.

The oil and gas producer repurchased 10% of its outstanding shares since Q3 2018.

Thanks to its low debt load, Enerplus (ERF) has no constraint to distribute or reinvest its profits. Last year, the North American oil and gas producer spent more than its free cash flow to repurchase its shares. But it should now focus on mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

(Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.)

Free cash flow and production growth

Enerplus' portfolio includes light oil assets in the Williston Basin, gas assets in the Marcellus play, and waterflood oil operations in Canada. Thus, the company's revenue mostly depends on oil prices and U.S. gas prices.

Source: Presentation February 2020

Last year, Enerplus invested $644.6 million to increase its production to 101,042 barrels or equivalent a day (boe/d), up 8.4% year over year.

Source: Financial summary 2019

However, because of lower commodity prices compared to 2018, revenue decreased from C$1.61 billion to C$1.57 billion.

Source: Financial summary 2019

And because of a higher portion of liquids production and a new crude oil firm transportation commitment, costs increased.

As a result of lower revenue and higher expenses, adjusted funds flow decreased by 6% year over year to C$709 million, and free cash flow dropped to C$90 million.

Source: Presentation February 2020

However, this calculation of free cash flow takes into account capital spending of C$618.9 million, which excludes extra costs (listed in the table below) from the full capital investment of C$644.6 million.

Source: Financial summary 2019

Also, management's calculation of free cash flow excludes C$16.7 million of asset retirement obligations. This type of cost will vary over time, but it remains a real annual cash expense.

Source: Financial summary 2019

Thus, given these extra expenses, I estimate the company's 2019 free cash flow was closer to C$50 million. Yet, Enerplus' performance remained strong since it increased its production volume by 8.4%.

But with this level of free cash flow, net debt increased to C$455.0 million at the end of 2019 compared to C$333.5 million a year ago. The annual dividend of C$27.7 million remained covered by free cash flow. But share buybacks of C$178.8 million far exceeded management's generous free cash flow calculation of C$90 million.

Thus, the net debt-to-adjusted funds flow ratio increased to 0.6 at the end of 2019 from 0.4 a year before, but it remains low.

Prepare for acquisitions

With this context and given the company's modest valuation, buying back shares seem a rational capital allocation decision.

The stock price has been decreasing over the last couple of years, the debt load is low, and the market values Enerplus at a cheap EV/EBITDA ratio of 2.2.

Data by YCharts

In addition, taking into account the high end of 2020 guidance, the company plans to spend C$570 million to produce 100,000 boe/d, which corresponds to a flattish production.

Source: Financial summary 2019

Assuming 2019 adjusted funds flow of C$709 million remains constant in 2020, free cash flow would reach C$709 million - C$570 million = C$139 million, which leads to a free cash flow yield of 9.4% while holding production flat.

Despite this reasonable valuation, there are a few reasons for management to moderate its appetite for share buybacks this year.

Commodity prices have been dropping over the last few months. Because of the concerns about the impact of the coronavirus, WTI spot and futures prices remain below US$54/bbl.

Source: Petroleum Services Association of Canada

In addition, the company's Williston assets are exposed to the Bakken/WTI oil price differentials that management expects to increase in 2020 because of temporarily restricted takeaway capacity.

Source: Presentation February 2020

Then, gas prices for the Marcellus play are not likely to offset the weakness of oil prices. Because of the increasing supply of gas in the U.S., Henry Hub spot and futures prices remain well below last year's prices.

Source: Petroleum Services Association of Canada

Also, besides uncertainties around weak commodity prices, the company should maintain a solid balance sheet. Enerplus' reserves are not huge, and management should keep dry powder for potential acquisitions to sustain production over the long term.

The company's proved + probable reserves correspond to only 12 years of production, based on the midpoint of 2020 production guidance of 98,000 boe/d.

Granted, Enerplus' assets include 175.9 mmboe of contingent resources and 175.9 net drilling locations (not included in the reserves report), which represent 5.2 extra years of production. But investors should consider these contingent reserves with prudence since they are based on management's best estimates.

As an illustration, Gear Energy (OTCPK:GENGF) recently dropped its estimated number of future potential drilling locations from 600+ to 500 because of different factors such as land expiries and inter-well spacing.

Looking forward

Since the beginning of its share repurchase program in Q3 2018, the company repurchased approximately 10% of its shares outstanding.

The recent plunge in the stock price makes share buybacks even more compelling. But investors shouldn't hope for such capital allocation decisions to continue in 2020.

During the fourth-quarter earnings call, management indicated it would spend only a portion of the company's free cash flow in 2020 to buy back shares, which contrasts with last year's overspending.

In fact, Enerplus looks like the Canadian oil producer International Petroleum Corporation (OTC:IPCFF) a few months ago: modest reserves, low debt load, and free cash flow. Since then, International Petroleum Corporation announced its intention to purchase Granite Oil (OTCQX:GXOCF) to increase its reserves.

Thus, over the next few quarters, investors should closely watch Enerplus' decisions in terms of M&A for the company to increase its reserves at an attractive price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.