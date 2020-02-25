Esperion's Approval, And Other News: The Good, Bad, And Ugly Of Biopharma

Esperion Gets FDA Nod for Nexletol

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) reported that its lead drug candidate Nexletol has been approved by the FDA for lowering LDL-C in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or established atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The treatment has been approved for its use as an adjunct to diet and maximally tolerated statin therapy. Nexletol is the first oral, once-daily, non-statin LDL-C lowering medicine approved since 2002 for the indication.

Esperion supported its application with the data from its Nexletol clinical program. The program comprised four late stage trials where the drug showed 18 percent more efficacy than placebo in reducing LDL-C in patients treated with moderate- or high-intensity statins. During the trials, the drug was generally well-tolerated with its most frequently reported adverse events being upper respiratory tract infections, muscle spasms, hyperuricemia, and back pain, among other issues.

The readouts from the study also showed that the drug lowered LDL-C levels by an additional 20 percent over 12 weeks in high-risk patients taking statins. In October, 2018, the company issued another 52 weeks safety data, which demonstrated that there were no clinically relevant differences between the bempedoic acid (Nexletol) and placebo groups in relation to adverse events, serious adverse events, discontinuations, and fatalities.

Nexletol has been approved for patients who have reached their maximum statin tolerance. The approval is applicable to its 180mg dosage and is accompanied by label warnings. Esperion expects the treatment to be commercially available in the United States by the end of March 2020. The drug will be obtained only through prescription and will be priced at about $10 per day. The peak target market for the therapy is pegged at nearly $2 billion in annual revenue.

However, Nexletol is expected to face strong competition in the market. Some of the most prominent challengers are from Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) and Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY). The company expects to gain an edge through its competitive pricing. Esperion Chief Commercial Officer Mark Glickman said,

"The biggest mistake that pharma companies made over the last several years is they asked managed care what would be a good price … and then ignored them. I promise you, nobody told Sanofi and Regeneron that $14,000 was a good price for a PCSK9."

Discussions that Nexletol will compete with Amarin's (NASDAQ:AMRN) Vascepa is premature at best, given not only the differences in specific indications but also Vascepa's recent sNDA related to its utility in reducing CV risks.

Esperion is awaiting the FDA verdict on its other LDL-C lowering medicine, the bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination tablet. The drug candidate is expected to receive the FDA decision on February 26, 2020.

Esperion stock has performed strongly in the market. It has gained over 30 percent in the past 12 months. As the company awaits yet another FDA decision in the coming days, the stock is expected to gain some more steam. Over the course of upcoming couple of months, various catalysts such as the performance of recently-approved drug(s) in the market are expected to provide ample fuel to the stock.

Senseonics Gets Soros Endorsement with 10.9 Million Share Purchase

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSEMKT:SENS) stock shot up after the company revealed significant investment by Soros Fund Management. The fund, led by legendary investor George Soros, picked up nearly 10.9 million shares. With this new investment, Soros Fund acquired 5.1 percent stake in the pharma company.

Senseonics recently also reported that its Eversense Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) system is now being covered by Cigna (NYSE:CI). The coverage began on February 15, 2020, and with this, Cigna is in league with Humana (NYSE:HUM) and Aetna, which already cover the monitoring system. Cigna is believed to have over 17 million subscribers across the United States. Insurance coverage by major providers is expected to provide a boost to the sales of Eversense.

Eversense is one-of-its-kind, long-term implantable monitoring system targeting the individuals suffering from diabetes. The company has had mixed performance with Eversense. For its third quarter of the year, Senseonics reported 17 percent decline in its Eversense revenue on year-over-year basis. However, it is expected that the new coverage will provide a positive push to its demand in the market.

Senseonics had a choppy past year as its stock lost almost 50 percent of its value in the market. However, the new developments are expected to provide some support to the stock and boost its pricing. The company had reported $0.16 per share in net loss for the third quarter, up from $0.14 in net loss it had reported for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Its revenue for the quarter at $4.32 million was also down from $5.16 million it had earned for the third quarter of the previous year.

Genfit Stock Tanks as the Company Delays Data Readout

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) reported that there would be delay in the announcement of topline data from the Phase 3 of RESOLVE-IT study. The study was being conducted to evaluate the potential of elafibranor in treating the patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) with fibrosis. The company stated that the extension of timeline is not related to efficacy, safety, or any other related matters.

Genfit was expected to release initial data last year, but it was later pushed back to the first quarter of 2020. The latest delay has been attributed to the company's endeavor to incorporate the "latest FDA insights." However, the company said that the trial would still remain blinded, and there is no change with regard to its primary endpoint analysis. The company now expects to receive the FDA feedback by the end of March, and the data will likely be released in the weeks thereafter.

The market took a negative view of the announcement, especially since it is the second delay Genfit has undertaken for reporting the results. Elafibranor is being designed to treat NASH, which is a liver disease with no approved therapy so far. NASH may eventually lead to serious conditions such as cirrhosis, liver failure, or liver cancer requiring liver transplant. RESOLVE-IT is a global randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled (2:1) Phase 3 clinical trial. It was initiated in the first quarter of 2016 and comprises patients suffering from fibrosis and NASH. The subjects were given either elafibranor 120 mg or placebo once daily. Elafibranor is a dual agonist of the PPARα and PPARδ, meaning the drug candidate acts simultaneously on the two nuclear receptors.

Genfit is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company and is engaged in the discovery and development of novel therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company stock has shown volatile performance in the market as it lost substantial value in the past 12 months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMRN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.