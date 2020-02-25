Nabors Industries: Free Cash Flow Despite Deep Loss

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) has recently failed to live up to analysts' expectations on revenue but outperformed on adjusted earnings per share. Bearish traders opportunistically reacted to the news and the share price went south in the morning on February 21 but later during the day quickly reclaimed the levels abandoned earlier.

2019 results of Nabors were expectedly depressed, buffeted by precisely the same issues that I discussed in the recent article on Helmerich & Payne (HP), another U.S. drilling industry heavyweight. In the Lower 48, the company's flagship business area, exploration & production companies (most of them are unconventional oil players) have been consistently optimizing their capital budgets (e.g., used to finance drilling & well completion) as WTI price went into a tailspin amid the U.S.-China trade confrontation and its ripple effects on the global economy. No surprise that the oilfield services & equipment industry immediately felt the burn, as their revenue growth is inextricably linked to capital expenditures of upstream companies.

However, on the international front, where oil players balance budgets and forecast NPV and ROI using primarily Brent price, which has been trading at a premium to West Texas Intermediate, the capex trend was more supportive.

The bitter truth here is that, at first sight, strong revenue from both national and international oil companies in Saudi Arabia, Colombia, Argentina, etc., simply cannot easily offset the softness in the U.S. shale. As comes from the presentation, 101 of 204 NBR's drilling rigs are in the U.S., thereby flagging impetus towards drilling investment in the U.S. is of primary importance.

But, despite all the hardships, in 2019, Nabors surprisingly delivered better results than the overall onshore drilling industry. As the CEO said during the earnings call, NBR's average rig count in the Lower 48 went up 1% while the industry rig count slipped 9%. Importantly, as the CEO mentioned during the earnings call, NBR's working fleet is predominantly comprised of the high-spec rigs (e.g., PACE®-M800 and PACE®-M1000), which account for 98% of working rig count. The corollary here is that clients steer clear of less powerful and less efficient legacy rigs, and past capital investments NBR used to upgrade the fleet now bear fruit and help it to stay resilient in the lackluster environment, as the firm continues to grapple for the market share with other heavyweight players in these challenging times.

Now, let's take a deeper look at the presented results. 2019 NBR's total revenue was mostly flat and equaled $3.05 billion, only 0.1% below the 2018 level, thanks to positive investment income. Operating revenue fell 0.5% to $3.04 billion. Q4 total operating revenues were the lowest compared to 4Q18 and the other three quarters in 2019 and stood at $714.3 million. For a broader context, HP's trailing twelve months operating revenue crept 0.3% higher.

While consolidated 2019 revenue only slightly contracted, the segmental performance was mixed. The U.S. drilling division’s operating revenue surprisingly crept higher despite the capex reduction trend in the light oil industry, while International drilling reported lower annual sales. The Canada drilling segment experienced the steepest decline of 35%, which is not coincidental given challenges the Canadian oil & gas industry has been facing (I have discussed them in greater depth in the article on Baytex Energy in December). Drilling solutions’ revenue went slightly up, Rig Technologies’ sales were down 4%.

Profitability and capital efficiency

While the top line was flat, NBR’s profitability is perhaps among investors’ gnawing concerns. The issue is that it has pronouncedly negative GAAP operating margin and sub-zero net income (both GAAP and adjusted). As a result, all traditional capital efficiency metrics like Return on Equity and Return on Invested Capital are deeply negative.

What is more, it has been a loss-making company since 2014, and Wall Street does not think Nabors is due to finally turn a profit in the short term. Though analysts expect NBR net income to gradually move closer to zero, positive adjusted EPS is barely achievable before 2024.

As a free-cash-flow-focused investor, I quite often ignore losses, especially when a company booked a non-cash impairment, which has no impact on actual cash inflows and outflows. But years of unprofitability might be a flashing red flag. So, there must be a reason. As comes from the adjusted EBITDA and operating income reconciliation (see the press release), the principal culprits of poor profitability were depreciation & amortization and impairment. Adjusted EBITDA with all these items added back hit $805 million for the year.

While in 2019 NBR again failed to turn a profit, it delivered a free cash flow of $328.7 million, as non-cash expenses were added back to operating cash flow. It is worth clarifying that the cash surplus was not coincidental, as large capital investments were unnecessary because the market has been barely supportive of growth. So, Nabors used cash primarily to offset the depreciation of its asset base, precisely as Helmerich & Payne did.

By the way, I am content with the company’s definition of FCF that factors in cash from operations, working capital, and cash from investing activities. The company has not presented its full cash flow statement yet, and we cannot compute its organic free cash flow (net CFFO minus additions to PP&E), but I suppose it likely was positive, as of September 2019, the last twelve months capital expenditures were more than sufficiently covered by cash from operations.

Speaking about its capital efficiency, the matter that I regularly examine in my articles, I should highlight NBR delivered Cash Return on Total Capital (Net CFFO/Average Total Capital computed as an averaged sum of gross debt and shareholders' equity) of 10.5%; besides, Inorganic FCF CROTC hit 5%. As of my calculations, HP delivered an over 18% CROTC. So, NBR underperformed.

A brief remark worth making here is that Cash Return on Equity is of no use in its case because it uses more debt than equity, and ROE/CROE/earnings yield, etc., are heavily distorted.

Finally, there is no need to assess the dividend sustainability of NBR, as in 2019, the dividend was radically cut as the firm focused on net debt reduction. The annual DPS plummeted from $0.24 to $0.04.

Financial position

Nabors’ capital structure does not look perfect. While Debt/Equity stands at 133.1%, net debt comprises the bulk of enterprise value. Leverage metrics like Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA and Net debt/Operating cash flow are also quite inflated, and stand at 3.6x and 4.2x, respectively.

Helmerich & Payne has a much healthier balance sheet with the Debt/Equity ratio of just 12.1% and minuscule net debt due to $412 million in cash & cash equivalents.

In January, Nabors Industries announced it priced $600 million 7.25% of senior unsecured guaranteed notes due January 15, 2026, together with $400 million 7.50% of senior unsecured guaranteed notes due January 15, 2028, at an initial price of 100% of par. It was clarified that the proceeds were primarily used to repay a few other senior notes due 2020, 2021, and 2023.

The issue with this offering was the enormous yield, 7-25%-7.5%. Put another way, the risk premium factored in the interest payment was likely very high, which indicates buyers have a somewhat somber outlook regarding the OFSE industry.

2020 outlook

Nabors expects its 1Q20 daily rig margins to come down to around $10,000 because of growing competition. It also sees some reduction in the International segment’s adjusted EBITDA. At the same time, Canada Drilling is due to be recuperating in 1Q20 regarding both daily margin and rig count. The company also anticipates remaining FCF positive with at least a $300 million surplus in 2020 after covering capex of between $350 and $370 million.

Analysts anticipate 2020 revenue to be flat, while they are bearish on the 1Q20 revenue that is estimated to go down 6% year-over-year.

Final thoughts

Nabors is trading at an attractive EV/Net CFFO of only 5.4x but tumultuous times in the oil market amid the coronavirus outbreak leave only little room for optimism. The OPEC and allies’ actions remain crucial for the prices’ trajectory, as the market must be balanced; investors are waiting for the March meeting. I remain skeptical regarding WTI and Brent prices in the short term. I have a neutral sentiment on Nabors Industries.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.