Brookfield Renewable Partners: One Of The Few Future-Proof Stocks Today

It is important to zoom out and focus on the big picture which is an investment into the next 10 to X years in the company, a decade where investments into renewable energy sources are expected to at least triple but possibly grow much more.

Long term, the company is primed to execute on its game plan to achieve low double-digit returns and on that dimension the price you pay today will hardly matter.

The stock appears clearly overbought at its all-time high but although a pullback would be desired, investors should not shy away from averaging up.

The stock price has been on a roll the past year as the climate change debate started to heat up significantly.

With the climate change debate gaining more and more momentum globally, investors are shifting funds from fossil fuels to ESG funds and stocks.

One of these beneficiaries has been Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) which has almost doubled over the last year on very strong momentum that accelerated sharply in 2020.

Another hot stock in the energy space, Enphase Energy (ENPH), entered another dimension with a 50% jump after its Q4 beat with bright guidance that eased concerns over Enphase's supply chain in China.

I suspect, and it is quite obvious even though I have no empirical evidence, that as the coronavirus started to spread and significantly dampen oil demand and commodity prices, sending non-renewables energy stocks into a heavy bear market, capital was increasingly directed at stocks like Brookfield. Not even a less than stellar Q4/2019 report for Brookfield could stop the rally; if anything, it only added more gasoline into the fire.

Personally, I am a true and long-term believer in the eventual energy transition, if not for climate change then surely because it will become less expensive than digging coal and drilling oil, and Brookfield Renewable offers a great way to participate here. However, with such a massive rally and a correspondingly sharp contraction in Brookfield's yield, the stock looks ripe for a pullback but waiting for one could prove to be a futile exercise.

What is going on at Brookfield Renewable Partners?

Brookfield Renewable Partners owns a strong portfolio of renewable power generating facilities - hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration and biomass sources - primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India and China. It operates one of the world's largest publicly-traded renewable power platforms and its portfolio boasts almost 19,000 MW of capacity.

Its recent Q4/2019 earnings report capped off a remarkable year where Brookfield achieved 13% FFO growth right in line with its top investment objective, which is to deliver long-term annualized returns of 12-15%. That growth was mainly driven by Brookfield's hydroelectric operating segment which also included the acquisition of 813 MW of hydro assets in Canada as well as higher realized prices.

The full year boasted very strong results whereas the isolated final quarter of the year saw strong double-digit declines in power generation (-15% Y/Y) and FFO (-17% Y/Y) mainly following weaker resource conditions for hydroelectric and wind power generation.

The big focus though isn't about a single quarter but about the long-term opportunity and how the company can continue to execute as well or even better as it did in the past where it achieved outstanding total return and significant annual distribution growth.

Source: Brookfield Renewable Partners - Investor Day Presentation

And the whole renewables story is just beginning. While I don't believe that oil and gas will be superseded soon, the game they are playing is a risky but seemingly inevitable one. They have to invest billions into ongoing and new traditional oil & gas projects in order to keep the supply intact and provide enough energy for a growing population while at the same time commodity prices for oil and gas remain in very low territory negatively impacting earnings. At the same time, they need to transition towards a greener future as already the cost of renewables is decreasing at a rapid clip.

For instance, the costs of renewable energies have now fallen so much that, since last year, solar energy and wind are now cheaper than coal, gas or nuclear power for the first time in global terms. According to a study, the costs of photovoltaic systems, for example, have fallen from 76.67 dollars per watt in 1977 to just 0.3 dollars per watt in 2015 and down to less than 0.2 dollars in 2019, and the trend is still sharply decreasing!

The economist and bestselling author Jeremy Rifkin ("The Zero Marginal Cost Society," 2014) assumes that in a few decades renewable energies will bring the marginal costs of electricity down to zero as it soon will simply no longer be worthwhile to laboriously extract fossil fuels from the earth to burn them and thus generate electricity. The fact that wind and solar power are now cheaper than gas, coal and nuclear power and may even be available almost free of charge for the foreseeable future will lead to a complete conversion of global energy production to renewable energies in the coming decades.

I can't model what these developments mean for traditional oil and gas companies like Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.A), BP (BP), Exxon (XOM) or mid-stream companies like Energy Transfer (ET) or MPLX (MPLX), but it certainly will play into the hands of Brookfield with capacity and demand ramping up quickly and sustainably, domestically and globally.

Investment into these energy sources is predicted to accelerate strongly with even the lowest estimate shattering the already growing investment volumes over the most recent years.

Brookfield has the scale and capacity to invest strongly into major renewable technologies with storage potentially becoming the most important one over the next years and decades. It is easy to generate a high amount of energy from the sun and the wind if the conditions are right, but if you can't store adequate amounts to cope with less favorable weather conditions, energy disruption and shortage may or will occur. Over the last 5-year cycle, Brookfield more than tripled its deployed capital and added storage and solar to its portfolio of hydro and wind. Geographic and technological diversity, operational depth and scale and easy access to capital which allows the company to execute on a repeatable growth strategy for years and decades make the stock a premier, safe and future-proof investment.

How about Brookfield's distribution?

Brookfield Renewable also offers a safe and growing distribution. Over the last couple of years, the distribution has been growing at an around 5% clip and this sort of pace is expected to continue as Brookfield is working towards its goal of achieving a 70% FFO-based payout ratio. For 2019, the FFO payout ratio came in at 89.8%, representing a meaningful improvement from the 95.4% reported for FY2018 but still some distance away from the targeted 70%. However, given that FFO is expected to increase by high-single-digits to low-double-digits, the current 5% growth in distributions will allow Brookfield to reach that target within a few years.

Long term, it is targeting to raise distribution by 5-9% which at the top end would represent very strong growth in income for an investor and given the outstanding opportunity this market offers, I am very confident that long term in that case could easily represent a few decades.

On the downside, Brookfield's current distribution yield of 3.85% (the figure provided by YCharts does not factor in the latest 5.3% dividend hike) is at an all-time low and also way below the 4.5% barrier where the stock bounced off multiple times over the last decade.

The sharp rally starting in summer 2019 has caught me completely by surprise and the more time passed the stronger the momentum became as it appears that lots of investors want to increasingly pile into renewables, driving up the price.

Investor Takeaway

However, even though the stock looks clearly overbought, I don't want to speculate or rely on a pullback as the long-term potential is manifold regardless of whether I buy at all-time highs of almost $58 or 52-week lows around $30. Surely, I would love to buy at cheaper prices as so far I have only been able to average up rather than down but with strong momentum, waiting can be a futile and potentially frustrating exercise.

From a valuation perspective, at FFO ratio above 20 the stock is actually not that expensive, as its price explosion was basically the result of significant multiple expansion or yield compression - whatever way you look at it.

From a psychological perspective, buying the stock at record highs is neither tempting nor pleasing as it feels like having missed out on a stellar 1-year run and now joining the party at a late stage. And if one only zooms in on the exponential stock price appreciation over the last year, this is a very valid concern.

Thus, it is important to zoom out and focus on the big picture which is an investment into the next 10 to X years in the company, a decade where investments into renewable energy sources are expected to at least triple but possibly grow much more. That long-term view represents a very promising investment opportunity if an investor has the same confidence in the stock as management itself, which is to consistently produce 12-15% long-term annualized returns and high-single-digit distribution growth.

The best way to summarize the investment opportunity in Brookfield Renewable Partners comes from the company itself:

We are one of the few future-proof stocks today

