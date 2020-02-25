5 Dividend Stocks To Buy The Week Of February 24th

No matter how overvalued the stock market gets, there are always some good values out there!

Introduction

Every week, I try to find the five most opportunistic and timely dividend stocks to highlight as "buy" ideas and present them in these articles. There are many dividend stock "listicles" (list articles) on the Internet, but relatively few of them focus solely on stocks that are good buys today. In a time of very low yields in both stocks and bonds, value investing becomes a vital way to generate a decent, reliable income stream.

That is as true for younger investors like me who focus on dividend growth and compounding as it is for retirees and near-retirees in search of current yield. So let's examine this week's five picks (including a two-for-one deal) and explore why they could make strong long-term dividend investments.

But first, a note on true wealth.

Recessions And Real Wealth Vs. Illusory Wealth

For years now, we've heard from finance writers and pundits that a recession is right around the corner. We've seen surveys of economists showing that the vast majority see the onset of recession coming either in 2019 or 2020, and then when it didn't come in 2019, those same economists switched to 2020 or 2021. Heck, I myself have prognosticated on multiple occasions that a recession is - must be - coming soon because of a host of macroeconomic concerns.

None of those concerns have gone away. The U.S. is still trapped in the Monetary Death Spiral in which the proven engine of economic growth that is private savings is ignored in favor of ever-higher debt buildup. The economic intelligentsia is convinced that juicing more and more spending will somehow lead to more total wealth. I suppose the theory goes that more consumption will lead to higher profits for business, and some of said profits will be used for more investment, which should lead to increased productivity, higher wages and broad-based prosperity.

But paradoxically, consumption at the expense of saving actually correlates with lower GDP growth both now and in the future. That is because consumption depletes resources/capital, while saving accumulates resources/capital. It's a paradox because consumption literally makes up 70% of GDP.

St. Louis Fed economist Daniel Thornton bolsters this paradoxical line of reasoning in a report titled "Personal Saving and Economic Growth." Contrary to intuition, a higher savings rate actually correlates with higher GDP growth both several quarters out and also in the current quarter.

What the Federal Reserve and other central banks are doing when they continuously inject more and more monetary stimulus into the financial markets is to suppress market interest rates and, thereby, facilitate greater debt-fueled consumption. As debt burdens grow, they become less and less productive. They are used more often to prop up zombie companies, facilitate ever more expensive leveraged buyouts and mergers, and fuel the share buyback explosion.

The Monetary Death Spiral has trapped central banks into continuing the same behavior that has led to this dismal situation. If they try to reverse course in order to embrace private savings again, it will lead to a more severe, systemic and widespread financial crisis than even that of the Great Recession of 2008-2009. The U.S. would come out of that crisis much stronger, but no monetary or fiscal policymakers want to endure the wealth- and job-destroying pain of getting there. So, instead, GDP growth will continue to stagnate or slow.

Does that mean a recession is coming? Or not coming? Are stocks on the verge of falling 40-50%, as they typically do in all recessions? Who knows. Clearly, the economists answering the surveys don't. The TV pundits don't. I don't.

This is why I believe it's so important for dividend investors (including retirees) to adjust their view of personal wealth. If your investment strategy depends on selling central bank-inflated assets such as growth stocks at a gain in the near to intermediate future, then a recession in the next few years is a huge risk for you. Either the recession itself wipes out a large portion (if not all) of your gains, or your fear of the oncoming recession causes you to sell prematurely, thus foregoing more potential gains.

Wealth, in my view, is not paper asset value. That form of "wealth" is subject to being halved during recessions. While it feels good to see the total dollar value of one's portfolio rise over time, those gains may very well prove fleeting. Unless one sells at the top, what exactly is the benefit of a huge stock price gain?

That's why I view wealth not as the market value of one's combined assets, but rather the total income generated from those assets. When one invests in financially strong, recession-resistant companies that continue to pay dividends even through recessions, one's wealth does not necessarily decline at all during downturns. That form of wealth - real wealth, in my opinion - may not grow as quickly as paper wealth, but it is also less likely to evaporate every 8-10 years.

Here's how my own real wealth has grown in the past decade (or, at least, would have grown if I had held all the stock I hold now over that period):

Source: Author's Portfolio Metrics From Simply Safe Dividends

According to Simply Safe Dividends' portfolio analysis tool, if I had held all the stocks currently in my portfolio since 2008, my personal investment income stream would have remained flat during the Great Recession. Compared to a 50% average decline in stock prices and a ~20% average decline in dividends during the Great Recession, I'd say flat income is a victory.

With that said, let's look at five dividend stocks that I believe are highly likely to maintain and potentially even grow their dividends through the next recession.

Image Source

Note: The following article was written on Sunday, February 23rd, before the market bloodbath on Monday. Dividend yields and price/earnings ratios reflect the stock prices as of closing on Friday, February 21st.

1. Two-For-One: Carnival Corporation (CCL) and Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

CCL Dividend Yield: 4.8%

CCL P/E Ratio: 9.55x

RCL Dividend Yield: 2.94%

RCL P/E Ratio: 10.48x

The Cruise Lines International Association estimates that in 2009, cruise ships hosted 17.8 million passengers. In 2019, the total passenger count had jumped to 30 million, a 6.85% average annual growth rate. The current stock of 278 cruise ships around the globe is expected to rise by 19 in 2020.

This steady increase of demand for cruise vacations should come as no surprise given the steady increase of the over-65 population, not only in the United States but across most of the world. In the U.S. alone, the population of over-65s is expected to double in under ten years.

Source: Maine Pointe

This is a massive tailwind for the cruise industry, as a popular way for retirees to spend their hard-earned nest egg is on cruise vacations.

I intentionally begin with this point, rather than the point more relevant at the present moment about the coronavirus, to illustrate that the cruise industry is not on the verge of a secular decline. Quite the opposite, as long as the deadly COVID-19 virus can be stopped in the near future. If history is any guide, this coronavirus outbreak will play itself out in the next few months (or at least sometime this year), and the cruise industry will return to steady growth thereafter.

If that turns out to be the case, then the temporary panic, as expressed in the stock prices of Carnival Corp. and Royal Caribbean Cruises, marks a good buying opportunity for publicly traded cruise lines.

Data by YCharts

Currently, Carnival's ship, the Diamond Princess, is stuck at port under quarantine, as 169 of its passengers have been confirmed to have contracted the COVID-19 coronavirus. Meanwhile, Carnival has seen booking collapse for all of its cruises across Asia, and all voyages departing from Chinese ports have been suspended indefinitely. This, as management has admitted, will certainly have a "material impact" on earnings in 2020 to the tune of an estimated $0.55-0.65 per share.

What about Carnival's rival, Royal Caribbean? While RCL has not suffered any coronavirus outbreaks on its ships, it does have one ship on rotation in China and is supposed to get two more this year. Cruise cancellations should account for around $0.25 per share of foregone earnings in 2020. But weakness in China is offset by strong booking in other regions of the world, and management expects to roughly double EPS by 2025.

Despite the higher dividend yield and slightly cheaper valuation of CCL, I actually prefer RCL, as I view its dividend as more sustainable and likely to grow. By earnings, RCL's payout ratio is less than one-third, while CCL's is approaching 50%.

Data by YCharts

But the cruise industry is a capital-intensive business, and it's better to look at free cash flow as a sign of the dividend's sustainability. Over the last twelve months, CCL has paid out far more in dividends than it has made in free cash flow ($2 in dividends vs. $0.07 in FCF), while RCL has paid out "only" 90% of FCF. That is still quite a high FCF payout ratio for RCL, but at least FCFs do cover the dividend!

It is true that RCL carries more debt than CCL. Carnival's net debt-to-EBITDA sits at 2.02x, while RCL's comes in at 3.44x. But I expect those multiples to converge toward each other over time as CCL inevitably increases its debt load in order to maintain its dividend and continue capital expenditures.

Both stocks are trading near their highest dividend yields of this economic cycle:

Data by YCharts

Personally, I plan to dip my toe in the water of RCL at $104 per share, or a 3% starting yield. If the dividend grows at an average annual pace of 12% going forward (which is more conservative than its ~22% CAGR over the last five years), then buying at that price would result in a yield on cost ("YoC") after 10 years of 9.3%.

2. Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP)

Dividend Yield: 4.12%

P/E Ratio: 14.2x

Molson Coors used to call itself a brewing company. But as consumer trends and tastes change, so also must the producers of consumer products. TAP owns a huge host of beer brands, including Coors, Miller, Blue Moon, Peroni, Newcastle and Redd's, to name a handful. A large portion of the household brand beers that you'll find at almost any grocery store in the nation as well as many gas stations and convenience stores are owned by TAP.

But in the highly competitive world of beverages, being the market leader with dozens of brands doesn't get you very far. Competitors can step in at any time and eat into your market share.

That very thing has happened in the past few years with hard seltzers. White Claw, in particular, has moved beyond the realm of a popular drink to become a cultural phenomenon. A late-night talk show host pointed out recently that someone got a tattoo on their arm of Baby Yoda (another recent cultural phenomenon) drinking a White Claw.

Image Source

What happens to the old, staid beer juggernaut when a cultural phenomenon invades its space? It gets pummeled - as TAP has over the last few years.

Data by YCharts

But TAP isn't sitting on its hands as hard seltzers replace light beers in the world's refrigerators. From now on, it plans to innovate faster, bringing new products to market in the span of a quarter or two rather than a year or two. It plans to invest in its core name brands, retrofitting them to fit rapidly changing consumer preferences and attract people back to beer. It also plans to cut costs and increase its marketing budget.

Most importantly, TAP has announced a few moves that could prove to be just what the doctor ordered in the long run. Or perhaps it would be more accurate to say that they will be just what the nutritionist ordered.

First, to win over Baby Yoda along with the horde of millennials chasing the White Claw trend, TAP has announced a new line of flavored hard seltzers marketed under a new brand called "Vizzy."

Image Source

Here's how TAP's website pitches the drink: "Aimed squarely at the health and wellness trends fueling the food-and-beverage industry, Vizzy represents MillerCoors' biggest big yet on the ascendant hard seltzer segment, which is estimated to reach $2 billion in sales next year."

Like White Claw, Vizzy will contain 100 calories and 5% alcohol by volume and will be priced very similarly. But unlike White Claw or any seltzer competitor, Vizzy will be the first hard seltzer specifically touting health benefits such as its high antioxidant and low sugar content (only 1 gram). Riding both the hard seltzer and health trends at the same time is an interesting play.

Second, TAP is also investing in non-alcoholic drinks. In November, it announced that it had purchased a minority stake in the innovative beverage producer, L.A. Libations, maker of a selection of popular health drinks.

Image Source

What makes this deal particularly interesting is that TAP will have the right to buy any new product put out by L.A. Libations. But even if it doesn't buy the product, TAP will still have exposure to Libations' products through its equity stake in the company.

Third, in the same health vein as the first two initiatives, TAP is introducing organic and/or lower-calorie versions of some of its most popular beers, including Blue Moon.

Source: Q3 2019 Presentation

I think these will have broad appeal to health-conscious individuals who are watching their weight or would simply prefer organic ingredients, but who would still like to enjoy a beer in the evening. Now, to be honest, these products seem to be imitations of other branded products already on the market, such as Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold. (More evidence of the lack of sustainable moat in this industry; TAP can come out with a lookalike of a product put out by Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) with a different label and it's totally legal. And BUD could turn around and do the same thing to TAP.)

Oh, and TAP is also ready to ride the cannabis trend through its investment in Truss Beverage Co. and its portfolio of THC- and CBD-infused drinks.

These efforts appear to be working in what small amounts they've been implemented thus far. In Q4 2019, TAP beat EPS estimates as well as revenue by $10 million, growing sales 2.9% YoY and 3.4% QoQ. The 3.28x net debt-to-EBITDA multiple remains rather high and something to watch, but the company has a good history of deleveraging after large investments.

What about the dividend? Admittedly, it doesn't rise every year, so TAP isn't going to be included in the Dividend Aristocrats list anytime soon. It has a tendency to flat-line for years at a time.

But then, it also has the tendency to grow right through recessions, because people continue to enjoy alcoholic beverages (especially the affordable kind) even during hard times. With a payout ratio of 58.8% based on earnings and 45.7% based on free cash flow, TAP's dividend is safe at the current time.

Over the last 10 years, the dividend has grown at an average annual pace of around 8%, though that growth is hard to predict going forward. Based on the current 4.15% dividend yield and assuming a 6% average annual dividend growth rate going forward, buyers at the current stock price can expect to receive a 7.43% yield on cost 10 years from now.

3. 3M Company (MMM)

Dividend Yield: 3.75%

P/E Ratio: 16.5x

Though only a handful of people on American soil have contracted the coronavirus, the American company 3M Co. is showing some negative symptoms. China, after all, is a huge market for 3M, accounting for about 25% of sales. Lately, the company's medical masks, in particular, have been flying off the shelves.

Image Source

Along with fears surrounding the ever-expanding coronavirus, the iconic industrial conglomerate is still on sale following mediocre 4th-quarter earnings results. The company is almost like an industrial mutual fund, manufacturing over 60,000 individual products in four separate categories: Consumer (15.3% of sales), Health Care (24.7%), Transportation & Electronics (27.1%) and Safety & Industrial (32.9%). Its products are sold all around the world, with around 60% of sales coming from outside the United States.

Source: Q4 Earnings Presentation

For Q4, 3M reported a very slight miss on revenue that still grew 2% YoY, and non-GAAP EPS of $2.15, which actually beat expectations by 5 cents. Adjusted EPS, on the other hand, came in at $1.95, down 15.6% YoY, largely due to litigation charges of 29 cents per share related to the PFAS issue. If not for these litigation charges, adjusted EPS would only have been down about 3% YoY. To add to the pain, sales only grew YoY at all because of acquisitions, which added 5.1% to sales, while organic growth came in at -2.6%.

Canada and Brazil were 3M's only significantly positive markets in Q4, while the US, Mexico and Japan each dragged down net sales.

Despite all this bad news, management expects to return to both sales and earnings growth in 2020. It plans to do this through yet another restructuring plan that will decentralize some of the operational decisions, empowering business unit leaders to run their divisions the way they want.

The good news, especially for dividend growth investors, is that free cash flow rose 4% YoY in Q4 and 10% YoY in FY 2019. In Q4, 3M paid out 46% of FCF as dividends, and 55% of FCF was consumed by dividends and share buybacks. In FY 2019, dividends ate up 61.5% of FCF. Adding share buybacks, these two accounted for 87% of FCF.

While these payout and shareholder rewards ratios are elevated (I'd prefer to see less than 50% of FCF paid out as dividends), a return to growth should lower the payout ratio over time. Plus, 3M is still generating a 17.5% return on invested capital and is spending about 6% of its revenue on research & development, which should keep the company's longstanding tradition of innovation alive and well.

Data by YCharts

Even better, for 2020, management has guided for 18-21% ROIC and 19-25% YoY growth in GAAP EPS. Based on 2020's estimates, 3M shares are currently trading at 16.5x forward earnings and a 3.75% dividend yield. Based on cash flow from operations, 3M is the cheapest it's been in five years, and by trailing earnings, it's only slightly above its lowest point over that period.

Data by YCharts

Over the past 10 years, 3M's dividend has grown at an average 11% pace annually, but an already elevated payout ratio combined with some continuing headwinds should put the next decade's average lower than that. Assuming a 7% annual dividend growth rate (which is likely achievable for this Dividend King), buying shares at today's price should result in a 10-year YoC of 7.38%. That hits my threshold of at least a 7% projected 10-year YoC for high-quality companies.

4. Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

Dividend Yield: 6.86%

P/E Ratio: 11.9x

Speaking of companies catching the coronavirus, Houston-based pipeline and storage MLP giant, Enterprise Products Partners has seen its share price deteriorate over the threat of a temporary 30-40% decline in Chinese natural gas demand.

Data by YCharts

The company operates multiple export terminals in the Gulf of Mexico that deliver American nat gas to China, among other destinations. With the fall of Chinese demand this year has come yet another downswing in the price of natural gas:

Source: Business Insider

But this comes off a phenomenal year for the pipeline owner, which occurred even in the midst of generally falling nat gas prices. In a year of commodity price volatility, EPD generated $6.6 billion of distributable cash flow in 2019, a jump of 11% YoY. This phenomenal free cash flow generation, in contrast with a modest distribution increase of 2.3%, has freed up significantly more cash flow for reinvestment, allowing the company to fund its growth projects through 50% self-funding and 50% low-cost debt. The payout ratio based on DCF was a very low (for an MLP) 59% in 2019.

Like other midstream energy companies, EPD's revenues are largely contractually fixed for long terms (86% fee-based), as pipeline and storage asset values are based on production volume more so than hydrocarbon prices. Moreover, EPD has the ability to earn fees at multiple points along the journey of a given unit of oil or gas, from production to refining to exportation.

The company's $10+ billion growth project backlog should continue to produce revenue and DCF growth for years, perhaps decades, to come. Already, $7.7 billion of major capital projects are under construction to be completed in the next four years. Perhaps this is one reason why Randa Duncan Williams, Chairman of the Board of Directors and daughter of the company founder, continues to accumulate shares (or "units") hand over fist through open market purchases:

Source: Nasdaq

EPD's distribution is expected to continue growing around 2.5-3% per year for the foreseeable future. That would mean buyers at today's price could achieve a 10-year YoC between 8.78% and 9.23% for EPD. That is phenomenal income generation for such a blue-chip company.

5. Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Dividend Yield: 4.26%

P/E Ratio: 13.4x

Pharmaceutical stalwart Pfizer has decided to sell off its portfolio of stagnant-growth drugs in its Upjohn division to Dutch generic drugmaker Mylan (MYL) around the middle of this year. This shedding of low-to-no growth assets is expected to transform Pfizer into a leaner, meaner, higher-growth biopharma giant to match the likes of AbbVie (ABBV) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY).

Currently, the drugmaker is suffering from investor fear of an unknown future, as it is not fully certain how Pfizer will transform itself into that high-growth company.

Pfizer's drugs are used for a variety of categories: 19.4% of sales from oncology, 18.6% from internal medicine, 16.2% from hospital medicines, 13.5% from vaccines, 9.9% from inflammation & immunology and 5.4% from rare diseases.

To call Q4 results lackluster would be severely understating the case. Revenues dropped 9.2%, solely because of the Upjohn division's abysmal -32.2% showing. That explains the stock price collapse over the last few weeks:

Data by YCharts

But once the company sheds its problematic Upjohn assets, it expects to return to 6% annual revenue growth over the next five years. I like seeing companies focus on healthy top line growth, rather than relying on financial engineering tactics like share buybacks. Pfizer, unfortunately, has relied heavily on buybacks to produce steady EPS growth over the past decade, so hopefully this transformation is a sign of a return to productive investments.

That said, it's great to see the biopharma company making progress on its drug pipeline, especially with its oncology drugs. One of Pfizer's drugs recently got approved for use in Europe to treat cardiomyopathy, for instance. And some of its key patented drugs, including Ibrance, Eliquis, Vyndaqel, Xtandi and Xeljanz, all enjoyed strong, 20%+ sales growth in 2019.

And the $8.65 billion spent on R&D over the past twelve months should continue to feed that growth pipeline.

With a 4.26% starting yield based on the current share price, a return to its average dividend growth rate over the last ten years of 6% would result in a respectable 10-year YoC of 7.63%.

A Note On One Of Last Week's Picks

In last week's 5 Dividend Stock Picks article, I highlighted Franklin Resources (BEN) as a deep value dividend stock that I liked. It's a third-generation family business with heavy insider ownership, and it's also a Dividend Aristocrat with over 30 years of dividend growth under its belt.

The day after the article was published, it was announced that BEN is acquiring the venerable asset manager, Legg Mason (LM), for $50 per share, a 23% premium to the previous closing price. The combined company will be a $1.5 trillion actively managed fund juggernaut, putting it in the top five largest asset managers in the nation. The merger should produce $200 million in annual cost synergies, which will be beneficial for both fund managers as they navigate this environment of ever-lower fund fees.

What I like about the deal is that, like the Simon Property Group (SPG) acquisition of Taubman Centers (TCO), the acquisition will be funded with available cash and liquidity with no new debt or equity issuance required. BEN expects to complete the closing with only $2.7 billion in total debt (with $2 billion of that assumed from LM) and over $5 billion in cash and short-term investments remaining on the balance sheet.

BEN's stock jumped over 7% initially on the news but has since then pulled back:

Data by YCharts

Now investors can essentially buy BEN and get LM for free.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD, PFE, MMM, TAP, BEN, ABBV, SPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.