Evoqua Water Technologies: A Major Contributor For Solving The World's Growing Water Crisis

(Sourced from Evoqua Water Technologies)

Every morning just as my first pot of coffee finishes brewing, I hear my computer ping as new links for articles provided by SA hit my inbox - SA Morning Briefings, New Articles by People I Follow, Articles With the Most Comments, etc. For those of us who are devoted SA contributors and readers, we can’t complain about the in-depth and variety of information placed for our review, digesting the information and using them in our investing decision making process. My only complaint is that I can’t become a follower of all contributors, because a normal person can’t allocate enough time to read every article — thus, possibly not seeing a great and informative article. Let me give a prime example of how this might happen.

I’m an avid believer of investing in our nation’s infrastructure and renewable and sustainable energy sources. Often, I will use the excellent search engine that SA provides their users. Recently, I simply plugged in – water articles – and several pages of such articles were listed for my review. As I began perusing the massive list, I noted an article titled – Water Investing: 7 Trends as the Multi-Decade Opportunity Enters Its Third Decade by SA Contributor Matt Sheldon. This article had been created back on December 19th, 2019. Then I noted this contributor had only published two other articles — the first in November 2012 and the second in February 2013. Each of his articles pertained to investing in water related companies. The contributor’s latest article wasn’t directed toward investing in specific stocks, but rather concentrated on the history of the global water markets and the consolidation, refocusing, growing and restructuring undertaken in this industry. What the contributor suggested was for investors focusing on the key markets and solutions and what he identified as the Seven Trends he sees for the 2020s.

After reading Sheldon’s articles and learning about his area of expertise, I am in full agreement with what he has offered SA readers who have an interest in these market segments — infrastructure and water. In 2017, the American Society of Civil Engineers gave our nation’s drinking water infrastructure a rating of D. The Society members further projected that the US needs to invest $1 trillion in upgrading this system in the next 25 years. In the ensuing months, since reading about Sheldon’s ideas, I have concentrated on reviewing water stocks with key products and solutions. With this article, I will outline one such stock for my SA readers — Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA).

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.:

Based on projections from the United Nations, global demand for water will increase by approximately 30% between now and 2050. When one considers this growth predication, we must also note today there are nearly 2 billion people experiencing extreme water shortages on a year-round basis. I think it's important to place this issue and potential solutions into some sort of historical context for what has happened in this industry over the past 20-25 years. Events occurred where basically it created a horrific example of what happens when sound economic principles are ignored for simple short-term gains with no consideration for the long-term needs to continue as a viable company providing a daily supply of life sustaining water for human consumption and use. Only because I now see the end of two decades of huge unrelated ill-advised consolidation of water companies by conglomerate companies seeking a quick turn on their investments, I’m willing now to consider water stocks as an investment opportunity. When one reads the following list of ‘roll-up’ attempts made by executives who only saw the inflow of captive consumers paying for their monthly water usage, and no allowance for building a long-term business model to sustain the initial investment and debt load, investors might concur with my assumptions — now is the time to consider investing in an industry where we are getting a pure play with our investment funds, without the baggage brought on by the corporate raiders only looking for short-term solutions. I’m not advocating that investors immediately take a position in Evoqua, but now is the time to put it at least on your watch list and watch for what I expect will be a near-term correction in the overall market. Now is the time to start accumulating some future buying power for stocks that have a long-term trend for a growing market segment for the corporations with the resources to grow their dominance in such a market.

Before I recap this history, it should be noted Evoqua is a newly formed corporation where the actual roots of the company can be traced back 100 years. In November 2013, AEA Investors LP purchased the water and wastewater treatment operations from Siemens Water Technology for $865 million. With this purchase, AEA opted to rebrand this water segment operation with the name Evoqua Water Technologies, with their operating headquarters in Pittsburg, PA. In November 2017, Evoqua opted for an IPO, involving approximately 32 million shares - split between the company and various major shareholders. The IPO occurred at the price of $18.00 a share. Then in March 2018, Evoqua concluded a secondary offering at the price of $22.00 for approximately 20 million shares. Before one develops a concern, it should be noted that AEA did what was a prudent option for diversifying their major stake in Evoqua, because as of the latest reporting for major stakeholders, AEA still owns 35% of the Evoqua shares. Based on the recent near $25.00 price (2/20/2020), the stock has appreciated by nearly 40% since the IPO.

Other major shareholders based on the most recent 13-G filings – BlackRock owns 6.7 million shares (5.9%), Vanguard owns 6.7 million shares (5.84%), Banque Pictet & CIE SA (Geneva, Switzerland Bank) owns 6.5 million shares (5.6%) and Ron Keating, the Evoqua CEO, controls 465,475 shares based on him remaining in his position to January 1, 2024. Collectively, these four (4) major investment entities own more than 52% of the outstanding shares.

I will also mention the leadership team for Evoqua is led by Ron Keating, where he has been CEO for the last six years. Keating comes to his position with an exceptional education background — B.S. Degree in Industrial Engineering from what I consider as one of the leading universities in this field — Texas A&M. He further holds an MBA from Northwestern University. And what is unique about Evoqua’s leadership team is the fact they have what I suspect is one of the most rare types of board members — an NFL Hall of Fame member who played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Lynn Swann. Swann has an outstanding business resume in his personal investments and numerous board positions for major and well known corporations.

History of Roll-Ups and Now the Divestments in the Water Industry:

This shortsighted era can be traced back to the classic corrupt scandal plagued corporation — Enron. Most remember Enron as being in the petroleum industry, forgetting they also became a major player in the water industry where they had an operating unit named Azurix, led by one Rebecca Mark. Enron turned Azurix into a publicly owned corporation with a massive debt load piled onto their balance sheet. Ms. Mark didn’t have time to think about the future; she needed immediate results in order to keep the ball bouncing and diverting investors’ attention from the storm clouds gathering over Azurix. In July 1998, she apparently did very little due diligence resulting in Azurix purchasing one of England’s largest water systems — Wessex Water, located in Bath. The price paid $2.88 billion, most in new debt. Then in quick order she went to Buenos Aires, Argentina, where she agreed to pay $438.6 million for the rights to provide water for 2 million Argentinians. Another total disaster in the making because the Argentina negotiators apparently had found a sucker willing to pay them more cash than what the contract was worth. It soon became known that Azuriz had paid them $438.6 million whereas the next highest bid offered was for a mere $150.0 million. Ms. Mark’s tenure was short and preceded the total collapse of Enron, but she left with what has been estimated as being about $100 million — based on salary, no-payback loans and massive stock and options that she had conveniently sold before the inevitable collapse of Azuriz. It appears that investors took a bath to the tune of about $2 billion — all separate from the final total loss in Enron’s stock.

Then we had Jean-Marie Messier, a Frenchman who headed Compagnie Générale des Eaux, originally a water utility company that had come to include businesses such as waste management and construction. Messier became head of the company in 1996, restructured the business, and in 1998 renamed it Vivendi. Not satisfied with heading a mundane water utility company, Messier went on a buying spree based on one deal loaded with debt leading to the next such deal. I said the following about Mr. Messier in an SA article I shared in 2018: "In 2001, Houghton Mifflin was purchased by another foreign entity wanting to take advantage of the cash flow that could be generated. They were bought by the French company, Vivendi (OTCPK:VIVHY), a company concentrated on water treatment in numerous European countries. Vivendi proved to be another Maxwell type operation with their roll-up buying of cash generating companies that offered no synergy of the combined entities. They bought Houghton for $1.7 billion and nearly immediately destroyed the integrity of the company." Mr. Messier’s fiefdom came to an end in 2002 when he was forced to resign from his position with Vivendi after the company posted a non-cash loss of $11.8 billion during 2001.

In 1996, Betz acquired the Grace Dearborn water-treatment and process chemicals business from W.R. Grace Corporation. At that time, Dearborn had 2,500 employees and sales of $400 million per year, while Betz claimed 4,100 employees and $800 million in revenue.

In 1998, the combined BetzDearborn Inc. was acquired by Hercules Inc. for $2.4 billion in cash and $700 million in assumed debt.

In 2002, General Electric (GE) acquired BetzDearborn from Hercules Inc. and became known as GE Betz and was part of GE Infrastructure. At that time, the company had approximately $1 billion in revenue and a sales force of 2,000. In the years that followed its purchase of BetzDearborn, GE also acquired Osmonics, Inc., Ionics, and water membrane producer Zenon Environmental Systems, and by 2006 had combined them into GE Water & Process Technologies. In 2008, GE restructured its subsidiaries and GE Water & Process Technologies became part of GE Energy Infrastructure. In 2012, GE Energy was reorganized, and the original Betz operations and the rest of GE Water & Process Technologies are now part of GE Power and Water.

On October 1, 2017, Suez bought the Water & Process Technologies unit from GE Power for $3.4 billion and formed a new business unit called Water Technologies & Solutions. Suez shares are traded on the Euronext platform where they trade in Paris and Brussels.

This is only a partial list of the roll-up and divestment activity in the water industry over the last two decades. The recent divestment activity has now given us independent corporations where they are free from a corporate overlord where such ownership is not necessarily concerned with a long-range business model. Having this freedom where there is strong management in a huge and growing marketplace, investing in the strong companies where they are addressing two major issues — lowering their inherited debt loads and investing in growing their product line

The Case for Evoqua As a Pure Play in the Water Supply and Service Industry:

The following flow chart provides the details for the markets and services that Evoqua directs their efforts.

Evoqua offers a wide range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies.

Just in the United States they have a operating footprint that gives them the capability to employ their mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services to a wide swath of industrial and municipal water treatment clients.

Evoqua projects they have about 30% of the total US based water treatment installations using a variety of their services or products.

Based on their latest 4Q results, they had organic orders increasing into the double-digit level of growth.

The company has operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, Australia, China, Singapore, Korea, and India. Based on their worldwide operational system, they have more than 170 offices, plants and factories to handle emergency situations with their service teams.

First Quarterly Report for 2020 as of December 31st, 2019:

Q1 2020 Performance highlights (12/31/2019)

Revenues

Revenues grew 7.2%; organic up 5.7%

ISS revenues up 8.4%; organic up 7.8%

APT revenues up 4.9%; organic up 2.1%

Orders grew low-single digits

Profitability

Adjusted EBITDA of $43.6 million; margin up 70 bps year over year

Organic revenue growth

Favorable mix driven by strong services growth

Price/cost benefits

Operational Execution

Digitally enabled capabilities are expanding across the enterprise

Growth capital investments focused on outsourced water opportunities

On track to achieve adjusted free cash flow target of 100%+

Memcor product line divestiture completed December 31

$49.0 million net pre-tax benefit; net cash proceeds of $108.9 million

Memcor proceeds reduced First Lien Term loan by $100 million in mid-January

3.4x net leverage at December 31

(The divestiture of the Memcor product was applied to their outstanding debt load, the 3.4X net leverage was reduced by more than 20% - this is good IMO for future shareholders.)

The next quarterly report will probably not be as robust as the last quarterly report due to seasonal projects being impacted by weather, etc. However, their full year, ending for 2020 in September, is expected to show both revenue and earnings continuing their upward trend.

2019 2018 Integrated Solutions and Services Applied Product Technologies Total Integrated Solutions and Services Applied Product Technologies Total Revenue from capital projects $ 54,620 $ 74,926 $ 129,546 $ 43,009 $ 71,226 $ 114,235 Revenue from aftermarket 29,673 37,341 67,014 30,796 35,057 65,853 Revenue from service 143,845 5,700 149,545 136,693 6,221 142,914 Total $ 228,138 $ 117,967 $ 346,105 $ 210,498 $ 112,504 $ 323,002

Information regarding revenues disaggregated by geographic area is as follows:

December 31, 2019 2018 United States $ 277,717 $ 258,718 Europe 26,112 21,417 Asia 18,742 18,908 Canada 17,563 20,303 Australia 5,971 3,656 Total $ 346,105 $ 323,002

Final Investing Thesis for Evoqua:

As indicated at the beginning of this article, I’m a firm believer that we are entering a new era and the growing need for focusing on our infrastructure must be addressed. At the forefront for this resolution effort, we are seeing the drinking water and wastewater industry standing first in the line as for dire situations that are impacting billions of humans.

With this position being espoused by me, as a prudent investor, I wouldn’t suggest anyone piling into Evoqua shares if they are looking for a quick turn on their investment. For those who follow my articles, they should be aware that my reading of the tea leaves indicate we are fast approaching a major correction for this market that has been on nearly a straight line upward movement in share prices. As Warren Buffett has stated, “Only when the tide goes out do you discover who's been swimming naked.” The following are some of the things that indicate to me we are rapidly moving into the area of a market correction where the unprepared investors could find themselves swimming with a lot of naked people:

The coronavirus is rapidly proving that it will not be contained within China, and has the great potential for disrupting worldwide markets for extended period of time. There are so many examples of this happening, but Walmart (NYSE:WMT) has already announced a week ago about the impact their revenues and profits will face due to this virus. Then you have other corporations like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) projecting the virus will impact their China revenues and profits.

Overall corporate profits have declined for the last three quarters. On the surface, it looks like major corporations are showing quarterly profits increasing, but looking under the hood, we see this is due to massive and ongoing stock repurchase plans instead of investing in new equipment and products. Between early 2011 and the end of 2018, companies in the S&P 500 saw net aggregate repurchases of $3.5 trillion, according to Ned Davis Research. After averaging around $500 billion a year for a few years, stock buybacks surged to $806 billion last year.

Since 2005, we haven’t seen one year where the GDP has shown an overall yearly growth of 3%. Any politician can nitpick data to make their case for how great something is performing, but they never want anyone fact checking their claims.

But the data point that occurred last week (February 15, 2020) is the one an investor should heed – long bond yields dropped below 2%. Let me repeat - smart money investors who invest in the bond market and looking at sub-2% yields while also seeing the stock market hitting historical highs, and stock investors shouldn’t be worried? The tide is going out - if you don’t want to be caught swimming with no shirt or bathing trunks, pay heed to the bond market and what it’s telling us.

As for Evoqua, I’m suggesting the small retail investor to buy a small lot (merely a 100 shares) so you will have the vested interest to place Evoqua on your watch list for further due diligence based on your personal criteria for investing any sizeable sum of money. As pointed out earlier, during the short time that Evoqua has been a publicly owned company, their stock has appreciated by nearly 40%, placing the current valuation at a historically high level. Ironically, with me citing the coronavirus as an impediment to the worldwide economy, this places Evoqua in one of the very markets that will make this virus a focal point for improving the purity of our drinking water. But until we get our political situation resolved here in the US in November, unless Evoqua gets a buyout offer, it will not run away from current prices… IMO!

Good luck with your future investing decisions!

PS: Submitted-Sunday PM-February 23rd, 2020

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.