Time For A Portfolio Checkup

If a company no longer meets your long-term investment goals, it may be time to look over your stake.

A checkup of your portfolio can involve making certain that your positions, long term, still meet the fundamental goals that you set out to reach when investing.

In this article, I want to start something I'd like to consider a recurring "portfolio checkup."

In this article, we'll take a look at one of the dirtiest words (in my mind) that can be used by a conservative valuation investor - selling. Over the course of my investment career, I've made it a goal to sell as rarely as possible. Handling your portfolio is, after all, like handling a bar of soap. The more you fiddle with and handle it, the smaller it gets.

That being said, there are times when even I consider trimming or selling my positions in favor of other investments - and in this article, I'm going to shed some light on my process when it comes to this.

Selling - Should you?

First off, I actually haven't sold stock for over a year at this point. I buy on a weekly basis, monthly basis, during contractions and pullbacks, and continually put capital to work - but I very rarely sell any of my investments, and this is a big part of my goal.

I don't necessarily consider it a good thing that I've never made a huge investment "mistake" - by huge mistake, I mean a complete, realized loss of capital at more than 0.3% of my portfolio. That being said, I do have positions that are showing a paper loss that can climb into 20-30% of a position including dividends. Up until a few months ago, Swedbank (OTCPK:SWDBF) was a position where I was sitting on a fairly large loss (it's in the green now). The difference here being, of course, that I was never really worried that Swedbank - or any of the 9 companies currently showing a loss - would actually go bankrupt or encounter difficulties to a degree where I would be justified to sell the position (which by the way was the mistake I made in some investments when I felt like this was becoming a danger).

So, if you're an investor who's made one of those big mistakes which lost you a large portion of your portfolio, you're one experience richer than I am - and this can certainly be an advantage - experiencing that sort of hardship no doubt makes you a more resilient investor!

So, let's get the main things out of the way - what exactly can cause me to start to consider selling or trimming?

Well, three things.

1. The fundamental thesis breaks

The most obvious one first. You buy company X completely convinced of the company's good graces, quality, and management - perhaps 10 other investors and writers tell you the same thing, that the company is indeed a safe bet for growth, dividends and all of the things which make us investors jump for joy getting out of bed.

It turns out however that even the proudest giants can stumble, and fall. No company or investment is immune from this - this is the reason we do due diligence and (part of) the reason we diversify. This has only happened to me once thus far, and part of my long-term objective is to never let it happen again, as, despite the very small position size this hurt bad. It's crucial to evaluate where in your process you went wrong or if there was anything you could've done differently to avoid this - and also what you can do to avoid it going forward.

2. Overvaluation

Points 2 and 3 on this list are really subjective and need to be taken into consideration on the basis of each individual investment, even more so than 1. That being said, I don't consider excessive overvaluation all that hard to spot. Usually, if this is the case, the company will trade well outside of its historical key metrics - perhaps 1.5x the normal or even 2-3 times the normal P/E-ratio. There are a lot of numbers and percentages often being thrown around here. Some say when the company exceeds X years of profits, some go by a certain percentage (25-35%) overvalued in terms of the 10-20Y average P/E-valuation. The complicating factor here being that sometimes the market assigns either a historical average which is "below" or "above" certain fair valuation guidelines. I'll provide examples of this later.

But the second possibility is overvaluation - and I've been guilty of selling due to what I perceived to be overvaluation in a company, as little as 14 months ago.

3. Muted forward growth prospects (following a return to fair value)

I invest in quite a few undervalued stocks which I view as the market basically disregarding. Some of these stocks combine the undervaluation aspect with excellent growth potential and profitability runways, solid catalysts for not only a return from undervaluation but a good, fair value going forward.

Other stocks are simply excessively undervalued - which may be an argument for investing in them at such a price - but once recovered, the company's catalysts and pathways to growth are very few or none. Instead, we'd be looking at flat or even negative growth from that point going forward.

Again - a subjective category - but the third category, oft-combined with the second, is a company with muted, changed or negative growth prospects in combination with a return to valuation. I wouldn't personally invest in a company that trades at unfavorable pricing which has limited or no growth potential - so the conundrum that sometimes happens is a stock recovering 30-50% in terms of valuation. However, following that there really is no way for the valuation to go long-term but

a) down, or

b) sideways, simply because the company's growth prospects are so poor.

This is, of course, a complicated sort of consideration, but it always comes down to company valuation in relation to what sort of earnings growth/dividend and risks we're getting. Certain, richly-valued dividend kings such as Colgate-Palmolive (CL) can be considered a safe company. However, it currently only yields 2.26%, trades at nearly 27 times weighted average earnings and is expected to grow earnings "only" 4-6% over the next 3-4 years, with earnings expected to drop 5% this year (Source: FactSet). This valuation is excessive even for a dividend king like CL, which more commonly trades at a market premium of ~23 times earnings.

Consequently, I wouldn't buy CL today.

Some sells...

So, the last large position I sold was in the Faroe company Bakkafrost (OTC:BKFKF) back in 2018, before I started contributing to SA. It's a salmon company, and I had nearly a 4% portfolio stake in the company, which translated to tens of thousands of dollars due to my overall portfolio size.

(Source: Borsdata)

I bought the company in 2015/2016 and sold around 2 years later, netting a total return well in excess of 130% including dividends.

Why did I sell?

Because the valuation for the company did and is still touching ridiculous levels. Despite volatility in terms of profits and exposure to sensitive salmon spot pricing, the company traded at more than 30x earnings, while forecasting a negative EPS growth for 2018. I sold, reallocated and as you can see, Bakkafrost kept climbing. I don't regret the decision to sell here, because valuation has grown even more excessive since then. The company trades at over 45x earnings at this time, and shows us P/B values of 4.4X, P/S of 7.3X (up from 1.63X in less than 10 years). The company has grown revenues and book value/share, but the dividend has gone absolutely stale (1.2%, dividend, cut in 2018) and I see this price as ridiculous.

Bakkafrost is an amazing company - for those who don't know it, I highly recommend a read. I'd buy it again in a heartbeat at a more humane valuation, but I'm not touching it here. A downturn in salmon would turn this company back down, and that's what I'm waiting for.

... And some potentials

More interesting than a 2-year-old sale perhaps, are my current positions and where I'm considering cutting back/selling.

Let me show you.

First up is General Mills (GIS).

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

I didn't buy exactly at the bottom, but my total returns for the position at this time are close to 42.5% including dividend payouts and FX. GIS at 12.5 times earnings was an absolute, recession-level steal. Happy to buy it. However, if you read my articles you know that I'm leery (to put it mildly) of market-assigned premium valuations.

This is especially true of a food/pet food company that can't be said to be in the same market position as when some of these valuations and safeties were established.

The point here is expected growth - and if we look at General Mills' own forecasts and start delving into their material, we start to see that they don't exactly expect to grow in double digits. Instead, a 1-3% EPS growth seems more likely, or even completely flat or slightly negative.

This, of course, makes the current valuation (while not overvalued) questionable. A company expected to grow at this rate isn't worth 15-16 times earnings. Returns at that level from today's valuation would barely graze 3.6% per year, and that's if the company doesn't drop back down from these levels. So even though I'm sitting at a YoC of 5%+ on GIS, it might be worth considering reallocating the capital to a company which is:

a) Undervalued in terms of earnings, history and forward growth.

b) Expected to grow more appealingly than GIS.

Because of the capital appreciation in the position, I could invest in a company yielding a "safer," lower current yield while still netting higher projected returns in terms of dividends for my portfolio, while getting into the driver's seat towards a higher rate of earnings growth, dividend growth, and further capital appreciation.

It's something to think about.

Now, similar things can be seen in many companies and investments. The trend is undervaluation followed by a return to a more historically "normal" value, at which point (and prior, of course) we look at future growth potential. We should always, in fact, be looking at future earnings growth potential.

Let's look at another type of example - Thor Industries (THO).

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

Once again, it's not as simple as "buying at the cheapest." I bought a 1.5% stake over the course of multiple months and over a year. At this point, I'm sitting at nearly 73% total returns including dividends. So is the same thing true here, as with GIS? Would I be selling?

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

Well, no.

Thor Industries is expected to grow an average of 10% per year going forward. That makes today's valuation above fair value, somewhat, but I wouldn't call it excessive. Growth is on track, and I'm content with my position. Even if there's a dip back down, I'd sit comfortably with my current stake, because overall growth prospects remain good and I view the company as likely to fulfill them.

Now, of course, it's not as simple as looking at some FactSet or any analyst numbers. We also need to look over company reports, calls, 10-Ks and 10-Qs, look over the industry and what the company is doing - get ourselves as complete a picture as possible, as it were. Most importantly, we need to look at our goals.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

Here we have the pharma-company Walgreens (WBA). What's different here from GIS? Well, obviously the company is still being traded well below fair and market-assigned premium fair value. While earnings growth forecast is spotty - negative 2% for the year, followed by positives of 4% and 3% respectively, the expected growth rate for the company is pretty muted.

However, due to the cheapness of a long-time Dividend Aristocrat like Walgreens offering a 3.5%+ yield with the potential of capital appreciation during a return to fair value, the upside here is sufficient to invest. Once the company touches a higher fair value, we can revisit the question of what to do with Walgreens and see what sort of growth we expect versus investing our capital elsewhere.

The best-case scenario is, of course, a company where an investor can gain both a very appealing cost basis at a cheap valuation, combined with potential earnings and dividend growth - but such opportunities are far rarer.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

Take tobacco giant Altria (MO), which I very recently published an article on. Here we have a historical 8-9% 10Y EPS growth rate, combined with a 3-5% forward growth rate, and it's being traded near 10 times earnings. Similar valuation pictures can be seen in the energy industry, namely Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (RDS.B) and Norwegian Equinor (EQNR), all of them showing not only decent growth prospects but excellent current yields, with some truly convincing investment-grade credit ratings.

The problem with these investments is that while growth prospects and valuations are excellent...

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

... they also come with a high degree of cyclicality and forecast uncertainty - over 50% if we look at FactSet. Those of us who follow energy and utilities (and tobacco as well) also know that there's some considerable macro, regulatory and overall industry risk in these stocks.

So, usually, there's an explanation for why a good company is trading at a discount to fair valuation while forecasting continued growth.

Wrapping up the checkup

So, that's more or less how I try to consider my investments on a continual basis. I don't often shift around capital, and I haven't sold anything for a very long time, but when I do, it's because of one of these reasons. I also may cut my stake in certain holdings - and GIS could become one of them - though I haven't yet, at the time of this article, done so.

The way I believe to think about your portfolio is like Warren Buffett or any other time-tested investor seems to think about them. It's essentially a holding company with very specific goals for your financial well-being - usually, the goal is pretty simple:

Grow.

Me, I choose to grow through the use of time-tested companies with strong histories and strong, expected future earnings.

Do I expect that some of these expected earnings may fall short of the mark, or even fall flat?

Absolutely. Back in 2018/2019, it was my Nordic construction stocks that suffered due to a high degree of laissez-faire in the bidding/procurement process and overall profitability problems. This year, initiated last year, it's some of the bank stocks/financials who are suffering. The stock market and the world is a vibrant, ever-changing place. However, the large parts of the many growth theses of the large majority of the companies in my portfolio seem to fall into place just fine. A few misses here or there over the course of the past years. Forecasting and analyzing certainly isn't a science, and it's prone to mistakes.

So I fully expect some companies to not report or perform as I wanted them to - as I am sure, does Warren Buffett and like-minded investors.

However, I will continue to do the things which thus far have made me financially independent: Find qualitative businesses at an appealing valuation with decent-to-good dividends.

In the end, I won't be telling you what to sell. I will tell you when I decide to cut a position or sell it, but this article serves to highlight the logic around a checkup such as this. I gave you some examples of one stock I consider to currently be in such a position, as well as what sort of trends I look for when I look at companies.

The selling side can really be summed up in: If a company's thesis is broken or the valuation in relation to growth prospects are starting to look bad, it could be time to look it over.

However, at no point should selling decisions be made lightly. Each should be carefully considered and replacement investments should be identified. This care and these reasons are behind why I very rarely sell - companies are rarely as overvalued or as negative as that.

However, going forward - I will be looking over my portfolio and see if any companies therein merit a trim or a cut in order to reallocate my capital to provide the sort of portfolio I'm looking for long term.

Above-average safety, consistent dividends, and positive earnings, preferably with good potential for capital appreciation.

