Alamos Gold: Even With No Progress At Kirazli, The Stock Has Chances For Further Upside

Alamos Gold (AGI) has recently reported its fourth quarter results. The company has previously issued disappointing production guidance for 2020 and suffered because of Turkey’s failure to renew mining concessions for the Kirazli project. However, the rising gold price attracted more investors, and Alamos Gold shares are trading not far from highs last seen in August 2019. The earnings report and the subsequent earnings call provided a good opportunity to look at how the company is doing on the fundamental side.

In the fourth quarter, Alamos Gold reported revenue of $186 million and GAAP earnings of $0.10 per share, beating analyst estimates on both earnings and revenue. The company produced 122,100 ounces of gold at all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $972 per ounce. Alamos Gold finished the year 2019 with $182.8 million of cash on the balance sheet and no debt. For the full year 2019, the company produced 495,000 ounces at an AISC of $951 per ounce. In 2020, the company expects to produce 425,000–465,000 ounces of gold at an AISC of $1020-$1060 per ounce. The increase in costs will be offset by the decrease in capex, which is set to decline from $264 million in 2019 to $180 million-$205 million in 2020.

During the earnings call, Alamos Gold reiterated its expectations of free cash flow growth starting in the second half of 2020 and into 2021. This is not surprising in the light of higher gold prices and an anticipated production increase in 2021 (the company projects that it will produce about 500,000 ounces at lower costs).

The company had nothing new to report on the Kirazli project in Turkey, which did not get the renewal of mining permits. Alamos Gold stated that the problems were political in nature, implying that the opposition party was using the project in its battle against the ruling party. Back in November 2019, Alamos Gold was optimistic about the resolution of the Kirazli problems. The latest earnings call did not provide any additional source of optimism other than that the company was getting “some good assistance from the Canadian government.” It is hard to tell whether such assistance will be good enough for the timely resolution of an internal Turkish issue.

While the problems in Turkey and lower production guidance for 2020 are hardly good news for the company’s shares, Alamos Gold has strengths besides the obvious financial boost from higher gold prices. The company has no debt and almost $200 million of cash, which positions it well to finish Kirazli (initial capex estimate $152 million; $32 million was spent before the problems emerged) once it sorts out the local problems.

Once the Young-Davidson lower mine expansion is completed, the mine will be ready to transition from production of 145,000–160,000 ounces in 2020 to ~200,000 ounces in 2021, putting Alamos Gold back into the 500,000 ounces producer camp. Also, the decline in capital spending in 2020 in a rising gold price environment means that the company will see a free cash flow boost. In 2019, the company spent roughly the same amount it generated through its operational activities. This situation will definitely change in 2020.

Gold investors have been rather picky during the current rally, betting on top gold stocks. The performance of the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) highlights this situation – the leading gold miners’ ETF is yet to breach its September 2019 highs despite the fact that gold trades close to $1700 per ounce compared to ~$1550 per ounce back at the beginning of September 2019. I expect that “second tier” gold mining stocks will get bid up by investors when big gold mining stocks like Barrick Gold (GOLD) or Newmont (NEM) get too stretched. In this case, Alamos Gold shares will have a good chance to test their August 2019 highs in the upcoming days.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.