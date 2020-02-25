Yamana Gold: Moves To Boost Shareholder Value Continue With The Sale Of Royalty Portfolio

Yamana Gold (AUY) has just announced that it decided to sell its royalty portfolio for a total consideration of $65 million to Guerrero Ventures. Yamana Gold is selling its smelter return royalties from mines in Brazil and Argentina, as well as a $30 million cash payment which is receivable upon declaration of commercial production at the DCP (deep carbonates project) at the Gualcamayo gold mine. Guerrero Ventures will also acquire precious metals royalty, stream and gold loan assets from funds related to Orion Resource Partners for a total consideration of $268 million. These assets include gold and silver streams from mines in South Africa, Cote d’Ivoire, Australia, Mexico, USA. Once the transactions are closed, Guerrero will change its corporate name to Nomad Royalty Company. Yamana Gold will get $20 million of cash and $45 million in Nomad shares, owning 13% of the company, while Orion will own 77% of Nomad.

Lately, Yamana Gold has been very active in its attempt to boost value for shareholders. In 2019, the company sold the Chapada mine to decrease debt, delivered production improvements at the Jacobina mine, increased the dividend and announced that it would create a special fund to ensure the sustainability of the dividends. In my opinion, the company has started to break the trend of negative expectations following years of underperformance. The new royalty portfolio transaction fits well into the new narrative – Yamana Gold tries various moves to boost shareholder value.

The company commented:

“The sale transaction marks another step in the company’s efforts to optimize its portfolio and improve its financial flexibility. The sales consideration is expected to advance the company’s generative exploration program and for other purposes, including contributing to the company’s dividend reserve fund”.

Yamana Gold finished the fourth quarter with $158.8 million of cash on the balance sheet and $991.7 million of long-term debt. The company’s debt situation has improved materially in comparison with the end of 2018 when debt stood at $1.76 billion due to the Chapada mine sale. However, the debt position remains material, and I’d expect that the company will use the cash it generates in the current gold price environment to further decrease its debt position. I maintain my view which I expressed in many articles and comments on Yamana: the company’s huge number of shares outstanding (950 million) is an obstacle on the way to faster upside as any additional $0.01 of earnings per share is not that easy to get due to the big number of shares.

However, it is obvious that the company will not initiate any share buyback at current levels. Such a move made sense back in 2019, when Yamana shares even visited sub-$2.00 levels, but not now when they trade above $4.50. As the market remains wary of any new investment, worried that miners will burn the increased cash flow back underground, the debt repayment and contributions to the dividend stability fund seem like ideal financial choices for 2020.

Yamana Gold shares are still well below highs seen in 2016 but are slowly moving towards those levels. At this point, it looks like the market is very cautious about putting too much money into gold miners despite the very favorable move in gold. Perhaps, many investors are still not sure whether the higher gold price environment is here to stay (I’m not one of them – I’m bullish on gold).

In the short term, we may see some profit-taking after upside in many gold mining names, including Yamana Gold. True, it never hurts to take some profits off the table. However, I believe that the new gold price (and cash flow generation) reality is not fully priced in across the industry, and I maintain my bullish stance on Yamana Gold. The sale of the royalty portfolio highlights the company’s efforts to change its image in the eyes of investors and extract visible value from the assets it has. Ultimately, these efforts will lead to higher prices for Yamana Gold stock.

