'Impractical Jokers' Film Success Spotlights Surprising Advantage For AT&T In Streaming Wars

“Jokers” isn’t alone, HBOMax has the ability to leverage additional series from both the TruTV catalog and other distribution sources to give it an additional edge in the space.

While content is king for any service, obtaining that content in a financially responsible way is just as important, and investors should feel more confident seeing more obscure content delivering.

For AT&T, which is about to make a big splash in the streaming wars, the success of “Jokers” is a good sign, as it comes from an unexpected place.

The under-the-radar series has long been a success for the AT&T-owned subsidiary, and its loyal fan base turned out in full force to support the project.

Over the weekend, TruTV series “Impractical Jokers” opened its first film in theaters, over-performing with more than $2.5 million in earnings from just around 350 screens in limited release.

(Image Credit: WB)

TV shows becoming movies is not a new trend.

In fact, it’s something many fans are just as nervous about as excited, because there is a greater propensity for it to mess up a beloved franchise. However, it’s nice to see the trend still be able to surprise and delight - while also reminding investors what a true hidden gem can do for a company’s future.

Case in point Impractical Jokers, which, over the weekend, opened in just over 350 screens and over-performed. How much did it over-perform? Those 350+ screens were playing to packed houses, and as a result, scored over $2.5 million.

For a specialty film in a limited release based on an obscure TV show, that’s a big win. Not just for Warner Bros., which distributed the film, but also for investors in parent company AT&T (NYSE:T), as the brand and its home network may prove to be an ace in the hole for its upcoming streaming platform.

First, as always, though, some background.

It may be wrong to call Jokers an obscure TV show, because its profile has been significantly raised in the past few years. Airing on Turner off-shoot TruTV, the series follows four real-life best friends whose goal is to embarrass each other on national TV at all costs. And again, these are actual best friends, and nothing about the show is mean-spirited - extreme yes, mean-spirited no - and that’s part of the appeal.

The way the show works is every episode has the guys compete in various challenges where they have to interact with people in quirky ways - the loser of the episode is then “punished,” which can range from anything to giving an embarrassing lecture in front of a group of strangers to being handcuffed to a mime for 24 hours.

These four, outside of the show collectively known as comedy group The Tenderloins, have made a career out of willing to do pretty much anything the others can conjure up. In fact, the only rule is if any of the guys refuses a punishment, they are out of the show.

200+ episodes later, they are all still there.

It’s a fun concept and the guys are very likable, so it made sense for Warner to look at a big-screen version, which is really a bunch of more insane challenges tied together by a loose narrative involving Paula Abdul (who co-stars).

The group have achieved cult success rather quickly, and for TruTV, it’s become a staple series that is on multiple times throughout the day and week.

And that’s the point.

In today’s era of TV, where the rules are evolving and ever-changing, a show like this succeeding is rare because it relies more on word of mouth. TruTV saw the appeal and mined it, giving it big specials to mark milestone moments and really breaking the guys out to be bigger names.

It clearly worked, as the theaters that had the film put up solid numbers, and in many cases, the guys hit the road to say thank you in person. The cast went to a handful of theaters in major markets to make surprise appearances and genuinely look to enjoy it.

It’s because of this that the show’s been the success it has been, and for AT&T it comes at the right time. As the company prepares to launch HBOMax, it needs established content, and yes, WB and its sister studios have a lot of content, but this is different.

The Jokers catalog and the ones from its TruTV siblings is important because, unlike Friends, it’s not costing the service hundreds of millions to acquire. Its added value from an established brand the company already has the rights to distribute. Of course, there’s going to be additional fees involved back to the producers, but it’s nowhere near the same level of cost.

Content is key to win the streaming wars, and not breaking the bank is a key component. Even though Warner Bros. and NBC/Universal have long held the rights to a number of its breakout shows, the teams involved still needed to make any syndication (and now streaming) deals work for all of its partners and profit shares. That’s why it costs so much to wrestle back the rights to shows the studios paid to make in the first place.

For a studio like WB to have a network like TruTV that is finding success with very specific types of shows gives it additional weapons in its arsenal. Up against Netflix (NFLX), Disney (DIS) and the like, it will need all the help it can get - even with Big Bang, Friends and West Wing on the Day 1 slate.

When looking at the streaming wars, there won’t be just one winner, as consumers are now more and more paying for multiple, but any advantage that it can take to show off additional value will be welcomed by investors. Whether it’s for adding new subscribers or adding new talent/creatives, shareholders (and potential shareholders) will look down any road.

What Jokers pulled off this weekend may seem small in the grand scheme, but all of a sudden, macro victories are being decided by micro-elements - and to those looking to put money in the space, it’s something to remember.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.