Asanko Gold: I'm Getting More Bullish Due To Life Of Mine Plan Details

While the AISC will fluctuate materially over the life of mine, the first years will bring solid cash flow and give the company the time to work on decreasing peak AISC.

Asanko Gold (AKG) has recently released the updated mineral reserve estimate, which contained new information regarding the company’s life of mine plan for the Asanko Gold Mine. As I wrote in my previous article on the company, the updated life of mine plan was the critical catalyst that had the potential to move the company’s stock. Without further ado, let’s look at the new plan.

Asanko Gold estimates that the mine will produce 2.1 million ounces of gold over an expected 10-year life of mine at projected all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $1135 per ounce. The mine’s proven and probable mineral reserves are 2.38 million ounces of gold, while the measured indicated resources are 3.5 million ounces. Reserves were calculated at $1300 per ounce, while resources were calculated using an estimate of $1500 per ounce.

The initial two years of production (2020-2021) are expected to generate an average of 242,000 ounces of gold per year at an AISC of $1048 per ounce. However, the AISC are set to rise to $1253/oz in 2022, $1377/oz in 2023 and $1429/oz in 2024 before decreasing to $1069/oz in 2025. Increased sustaining capital stripping costs during 2022-2024 are responsible for the increase in AISC. The anticipated strip ratio is set to increase from 3.6 in 2021 to 5.7 in 2022, 6.8 in 2023 and 7.0 in 2024. This means that to mine one ton of ore in 2024, the company will also have to mine 7 tons of waste material. The strip ratio in the mine plan depends on the geology of the deposit so investors should not expect any miracles on this front.

It is not surprising that Asanko announced that it launched a major cost reduction initiative to drive down AISC by approximately $100 per ounce. While the AISC for the first two years look good enough, the AISC in 2022-2024 are too high. While I’m bullish on gold, the AISC of $1429 is not what you want to see in a miner’s report. Yes, the total AISC number for the full life of mine is $1135/oz which is acceptable, given both the positive trend in gold prices and the limited development capital at the mine, but the year-to-year differences will inevitably impact the stock price in the future so the company should work hard to reduce AISC at years when the high strip ratio is planned.

The key question is whether the life of mine plan is good enough to move the stock out of the $0.80-$1.10 range where it has been trading since last August. In my opinion, Asanko Gold stock has the material potential to develop positive momentum above $1.10. The total life of mine production and costs look good enough – no one expected any miracle after years of sub-par numbers. The AISC sequence is good as well. The first two years will come with an AISC of about $1050 per ounce which put the company on track to generate significant cash flow at current gold prices.

Also, the company will have two years to do its homework on costs and try to come with a sustainable solution. While I’m bullish on gold and believe that the shiny metal entered a new multi-year upside trend when it broke through the $1400 level back in 2019, the AISC of $1429 are simply too high since they provide no cushion in case of a bear market in gold.

From a practical point of view, I’d be waiting for Asanko Gold shares to test the $1.10 level in order to play the developing upside momentum. In the very short term, shares of gold miners may face some selling pressure from those investors who believe that it’s time to fix some profits. While Asanko shares missed all of the gold price upside since they were trading in a very tight range ahead of the news regarding the life of mine plan, they will not be immune to such pressure. From a fundamental point of view, the company presented a viable plan for the mine which is set to deliver solid cash flow in 2020 and beyond. In my opinion, it’s time to get more bullish on Asanko Gold.

