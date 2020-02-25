Devon Energy: Cautiously Optimistic

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) might be one of the most disappointing stocks on the market in terms of its strong fundamental performance and depressing stock price. The company has a phenomenal track record of improving its business after the 2014/2015 oil price crash. The company increasingly focused on high-margin US assets and used its cash from divestitures to reduce debt and enhancing shareholder value. The company just released its fourth-quarter earnings. Production increased further, margins were up, and shareholders benefited from buybacks. The only thing this company needs is a higher oil price. In light of the latest (leading) economic data and the company's performance in prior upswings, I think the company is offering an interesting risk/reward opportunity at multi-year lows.

The Share Price And Revenue Are Down Big Time

Before I go into detail, let's start by mentioning that Devon Energy is currently in a devastating downtrend. Both the stock and sales are way down. The last time the company reported rising sales was in the first quarter of 2018. Since then, the company has both suffered from a lower oil price and divestitures as the company sold all non-US assets.

I normally use pictures like the one below at the end of my articles. However, in this case, I think it is appropriate to show you the influence of oil on the stock. I am not breaking any news when I say that this stock is a great proxy to trade the price of oil as the company is a major shale player in the US valued at $8.9 billion. Even though the second part of this article is going to be extremely bullish, I wanted to highlight the reason the company's sales are so weak and why I think increasing bullish fundamentals are getting interesting as the stock is once again hovering above multi-year lows.

The Finished Transformation Is Adding To The Bull Case

It has finally happened: the company's transformation from an international oil player to a domestic-only shale player has been completed. The company sold its Canadian heavy oil assets in the second quarter of 2019 for CAD 3.8 billion. The Barnett shale assets were sold as well. This transaction is expected to close in April of 2020 and to net $770 million. In New Mexico, the company sold its Cotton Draw assets for $100 million.

All of these things considered, the company (new Devon) produced 340,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. 80% of this production volume consists of oil. The oil production growth rate is expected to be at least 7.5% to 9.0% on a full-year basis in 2020. This is expected to happen after a solid production hike in 2019 as the company ended the year with 21% more oil production compared to 2018. This is 600 basis points more than previously expected when the company made its CAPEX budget.

Total per-unit operating costs were down 20% and allowed the company to enhance cash more efficiently as operating cash flow improved by 29% to $2.04 billion. And speaking of cash, the company used 65% of its cash to enhance shareholder value. While only $0.2 billion was paid as dividends, the company repurchased shares worth $1.8 billion and reduced debt by $1.7 billion. $1.8 billion was used for capital investments. This is down 11% compared to 2018 as streamlined operations and the finished transition require less intensive capital spending.

As you can see below, the company reduced its net debt from $10.7 billion during the oil decline in 2015 to currently $2.5 billion. The company retired $1.7 billion of debt as I already briefly discussed. This 75% net debt decline is tremendously lowering the pressure on both shareholders and debt investors, while the company has no significant debt maturities until the end of 2025.

The graph below shows what the direct comparison of total liabilities to total assets looks like. While, even during the 2016 peak, we never witnessed more liabilities than assets, the company is operating at a much healthier debt level right now.

Moreover, the ongoing share repurchases have not gone unnoticed either. The company has reduced its share count by more than 27% since the 2018 peak. Back then, the company had 527 million shares outstanding. This has dropped to 383 million at the end of 2019. The share count reduction is expected to reach 35% from the 2018 peak in 2020 as management has authorized a further reduction to roughly 340 million shares worth $1.0 billion. And while the current dividend yield is still low at roughly 1.6%, the company has almost doubled its dividend compared to 2017 and is expected to raise dividend payments further as long as oil prices support it.

With oil prices are currently hovering around $53 per barrel, the company is aiming to fund dividends and improve financial strength and balance growth and free cash flow. Once oil rises further, the company will maintain capital discipline and benefit from free cash flow acceleration. Oil prices of $45 or lower will aim management's focus at protecting financial strength and operational continuity and reduce the hopes of a further share count reduction and higher dividend payments.

Here are the company's ranked capital allocation priorities according to the most recent investor presentation:

Maintain base production Fund dividends Pursue high-return growth projects Return excess cash to shareholders

2020 Is All About The Economy

I already discussed most of the info discussed in the table below, but I think the table is a good tool to track the company's guidance over the next few quarters. The company expects to grow oil production by at least 7.5%, while E&P capital spending is expected to fall further. Dividend payments will likely be 22% higher in 2020, while the total share count will be reduced by 16%. This would result in a reduction of more than 35% since 2018.

With everything discussed so far, it's unfortunate this company is depending so much on the price of oil. Most companies that are able to enhance efficiencies this much and raise shareholder distributions the way Devon is doing are (often) rewarded by a higher valuation. Unfortunately, for Devon and its investors, the stock is close to its 2016 lows as investors are unwilling to bet on a higher oil price.

The good news is that energy, in general, benefits from a scenario where investors start to price in higher economic growth. The graph below displays both the ISM manufacturing index and the Devon stock price. While there are much better stocks to use as a proxy to trade economic momentum, there is no denying that the cyclical energy sector does benefit when higher economic growth is being priced in - the same way energy suffers when economic growth falls.

As I still believe we are going to see a growth bottom in the first quarter of this year, I think beaten-down energy stocks could get a much-needed boost in the first half of this year. In addition to Devon's own improvements, I think we are looking at an interesting risk/reward down here.

Takeaway

Energy stocks are a tough place to be. Regardless of how well some businesses improve their balance sheet and operations, investors are still not willing to buy. I cannot say they are wrong as oil has been a terrible place to be. The good news is that Devon Energy is currently offering an interesting risk/reward. The company has completed an impressive turnaround that has reduced the debt load, enhanced shareholder distributions, and lowered operating costs. When adding the chances of a growth bottom in either the first or the second quarter of this year, one might say the stock is actually interestingly priced at 12.9x next year's earnings and a PEG ratio of 0.45.

My plan is to wait and see if the current coronavirus is significantly damaging the economic recovery. I will likely add Devon in March and hold it as a cyclical trade to benefit from the (potential) economic recovery. Note that I will keep my position very small. If the bull case turns out to be right, I will be holding a stock with an increasing dividend yield and good fundamentals. If oil continues to fall, I won't damage my portfolio.

