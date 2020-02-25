With Too Much Leverage Wendy's Is A Short Sale

Like many other stocks, Wendy’s (WEN) is over-priced because of massive share repurchase programs over the last few years have artificially inflated the stock price. The company has repurchased more than 50% of their outstanding shares for $2.415 billion. Because I am expecting their new breakfast plan to fail, the stock price could plunge by this time next year. With an unjustifiable high P/E of 35 on trailing 12 months earnings, WEN is a short sale with a 13 month target price of 14. A report last week by Bloomberg that one the company’s largest franchisees, which operates 385 Wendy’s restaurants, NPC International, might be headed into bankruptcy could indicate major problems facing WEN regarding the financial health of their franchisee network.

Too Much Leverage Caused By Stock Repurchases

Total shareholder equity has dropped from $1.986 billion at the end of 2012 to only $650 million at the end of 3Q 2019 and long-term debt has increased from $1.445 billion to $2.271 billion. The company also has $911 million long-term operating lease liabilities and $472 million long-term finance lease liabilities.

This extremely high financial leveraged was caused by open market repurchases of stock and two Dutch auctions.

The repurchased shares in the above table do not include a $850 million Dutch auction/Triac Group repurchases (64.2 million shares) in 2015 and $275 million Dutch auction (29.7 million shares) in 2014.

At first glance, it may seem that the impact as a percent of traded shares is not significant, but the total annual trading volume includes all trades, such as index arbitrage and high frequency trades. If only real investor trades are included, the percent impact would be significant; therefore, repurchases have inflated the stock price over time. (Under SEC 10b-18, Wendy's could increase their current daily purchases to 557,680 shares (Bloomberg Terminal is the current number source) and still be covered by "safe Harbor" from any liability of stock price manipulation.)

Chairman Nelson Peltz is the force behind the massive repurchase program. He was also the person that was behind General Electric's (GE) huge stock repurchase program that got GE into a terrible financial situation. Both companies bought stock when they should have been paying down debt. Peltz is an activist investor who runs Triac Group. He is very aggressive at leveraging a balance sheet to get short-term gains for shareholders. He is however, in my opinion, very poor at operating and running any company. For example, only a few years after Wendy's sold Arby's to Roark Capital Group in 2011, Arby's made a very impressive turnaround from when Arby's run by Wendy's.

By using their cash to repurchase shares instead of using it grow their number of locations, the number of owned and franchised restaurants has seen very little growth. (They expected a 1.5% increase in restaurants in 2019.)

Restaurants Both Owned and Franchised

Wendy’s has been selling assets for years. They sold 81.5% of Arbys’ in 2011 for $130 million cash (and assumption of debt), sold over 600 of the company owned restaurants to franchisees in 2015 and 2016 for over $450 million, sold their interest in a bakery for $78 million, and sold their remaining shares of Arby’s for $450 million in 2018. All of this cash was used to repurchase stock.

Their current $225 million repurchase program expires March 1, but I expect another repurchase program will be announced during the earnings call on February 26. The question is what happens when there are no assets to sell and earnings alone do provide for much excess cash to repurchase shares?

Financial Problems at Franchisees

Over the last year, there have been a number of media reports covering the increasing debt leverage problems at many restaurant franchisees. There have been a number of fast food restaurant franchisees bankruptcy filings, but none were Wendy's operators-until last week. There were media reports last week that NPC International may need to restructure and could soon file for bankruptcy, if an out of court settlement with various parties can't be reached. NPC operates 385 Wendy’s and 1227 Pizza Hut restaurants. They are largest Wendy's franchisee. With NPC's first lien debt trading for under 50 and second lien debt trading in single figures, they are clearly in terrible financial shape.

Franchise agreements are considered "executory contracts" and are covered by section 365 of the Bankruptcy Code. In Ch.11 bankruptcy, franchise payments would continue to be paid while NPC decides to accept or reject the franchise agreements. I would expect the leases that NPC has with various landlords would be renegotiated to more favorable terms, but not the franchise agreements.(For information on the impact of bankruptcy on franchise agreements read this report by Fox Rothschild.)

The real issue here for WEN investors is that the severe financial shape of NPC could indicate that other operators are also facing severe financial problems. It seems the entire WEN business model is based upon way too much financial leverage. If restaurant operators don't have capital, they will not be able to continuously upgrade their locations to keep them looking new and fresh. They will fall into looking run down and face the same problem many retail stores face-closure.

Breakfast

Last September, Wendy’s announced they would be offering breakfast at almost all locations. They tried offering breakfast back in 2010 in a large number of locations, but it was not successful and they cut back to offering breakfast at just about 300 restaurants currently. Their plans seem more aggressive this time with a $20 million launch budget and additional money from the 4% franchise fee on new breakfast revenue. The launch date is March 2.

It is not clear if the decision to offer breakfast at most locations was based on demand by consumers or just because they had a restaurant that was not used for 4-5 hours a day in the morning-"so let’s see what happens". The issues below individually may not impact breakfast results much, but collectively they are significant:

*Breakfast is often coffee driven. Wendy's does not sell a number of specialty coffees nor is their regular coffee anything special.

*Site selection for some many locations was based on lunch/dinner traffic flow and not early morning breakfast flow. These locations might be on the wrong side of the street of morning traffic and customers would find it inconvenient to try to drive the other side of the street, especially on divided streets.

*They would be competing against themselves. Customers who bought breakfast at Wendy’s might be less likely to buy lunch/dinner that same day again at Wendy’s. This problem becomes more acute because the average purchase amount is lower at breakfast than lunch/dinner.

*The two Wendy’s that I visited for breakfasts in New York recently were dead during the breakfast rush period, but nearby McDonald's (MCD) were busy.

*Besides McDonald's, they would be competing against stiff competition including Dunkin' Donuts (DNKN) and Starbucks (SBUX).

*It is much more difficult to get employees to regularly arrive at work on time at 5:30 in the morning than mid-morning.

*IMO, the breakfast food items were not special nor did they taste great. All the breakfast items were very unhealthy.

Conference Call-Time to Sell Short

During the February 26 8:30 a.m. ET conference call, I expect management will try to give a glowing outlook for their March 2 breakfast launch. (I plan to sell short on this hype by management.)

I am not recommending this short sale based on detailed potential misses of guidance numbers or other specific numbers. My recommendation is based on more general problems. I think that it could take some time for the breakfast plan to be seen as a failure. The annual earnings conference call next year could be when management will be forced to answer tough questions about breakfast results. I would, therefore, expect some research reports following that conference call to be negative, further forcing down the stock price. This when I plan to close out my short sale. My target price is $14. The yield of 3.4% ($14 price), based on the current $0.48 annual dividend, would keep the stock from falling further.

(Note: For an interesting ranking of fast food restaurants, including average revenue per restaurant, read this market research report by QSR.)

Case For Selling WEN Short

1. The current stock price has been pushed too high compared to the growth outlook because of massive stock repurchases.

2. The company has become extremely leveraged because of stock repurchases.

3. A major WEN franchisee is facing potential bankruptcy.

4. The plan to offer breakfast at almost all WEN restaurants most likely will be a major disappointment

Conclusion

Nelson Peltz got burned by forcing GE to make massive stock repurchases a few years ago instead of paying down debt. He could be burned again with Wendy’s, as the extremely leverage business model starts to implode. A bankruptcy filing by their largest franchisee may be just the start for others to follow.

Because of many negative factors, I expect the new breakfast plan will be at failure at many, but not all, Wendy’s locations. This failure and high financial leverage, could cause the stock price to drop to a price where it trades on its yield. I started shorting WEN late last week and plan to add to my short position over the next few days. WEN is a short sale, with a price target of 14 and a time period of 13 months.

Disclosure: I am/we are short WEN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I plan to continue to short the stock.